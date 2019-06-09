Duchess Meghan wore navy Givenchy for her second Trooping the Colour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Trooping the Colour on Saturday. Trooping the Colour is the celebratory parade and airshow to celebrate the Queen’s (fake) birthday. Meghan was widely expected to attend, given that it’s only for a few hours and given that Kate generally shows up for it even when she’s on maternity leave. Meghan gave birth to baby Archie less than five weeks ago, and she’s widely expected to continue on her maternity leave for the rest of the summer, perhaps making a handful of scattered appearances for big things in the next few months. Private Archie did not attend, because duh, of course no royal couple brings a month-old baby to Trooping the Colour. Kids are generally brought out for this event when they’re one or two or even three years old.

Meghan wore Givenchy, a navy dress with white cap sleeves and a loose short-sleeved coat in navy. She paired the Givenchy ensemble with a Noel Stewart hat and a Givenchy purse. Many people believe that the diamond eternity band Meghan wore on her ring finger is a new piece – she wore it alongside her wedding band and diamond engagement ring. People think it was a “push present” from Prince Harry. Could be.

Meghan and Harry rode in the same carriage as the Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge, which I think is befitting their status within the royal family. Unfortunately, similar arrangements were not made for the balcony placement – for the second year in a row, Harry and Meghan were pushed to the far-back of the balcony. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty, told People that the balcony placement made sense: “She was not as prominent perhaps as some people might have expected, but there’s a pecking order. There was no slight intended, but William being the older, more senior brother would go out [first] with his wife.” Ah, yes, the pecking order. The same pecking order that meant that the Duke of York got a prominent place beside the Queen, even though he’s further down the line of succession? That kind of pecking order? Or the kind of pecking order where the grandson of the Duke of Kent got more prominent placement than Harry and Meghan? I don’t know why these people just can’t admit that they get off on seeing Meghan shoved to the back.