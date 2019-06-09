Duchess Meghan wore navy Givenchy for her second Trooping the Colour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Trooping the Colour on Saturday. Trooping the Colour is the celebratory parade and airshow to celebrate the Queen’s (fake) birthday. Meghan was widely expected to attend, given that it’s only for a few hours and given that Kate generally shows up for it even when she’s on maternity leave. Meghan gave birth to baby Archie less than five weeks ago, and she’s widely expected to continue on her maternity leave for the rest of the summer, perhaps making a handful of scattered appearances for big things in the next few months. Private Archie did not attend, because duh, of course no royal couple brings a month-old baby to Trooping the Colour. Kids are generally brought out for this event when they’re one or two or even three years old.
Meghan wore Givenchy, a navy dress with white cap sleeves and a loose short-sleeved coat in navy. She paired the Givenchy ensemble with a Noel Stewart hat and a Givenchy purse. Many people believe that the diamond eternity band Meghan wore on her ring finger is a new piece – she wore it alongside her wedding band and diamond engagement ring. People think it was a “push present” from Prince Harry. Could be.
Meghan and Harry rode in the same carriage as the Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge, which I think is befitting their status within the royal family. Unfortunately, similar arrangements were not made for the balcony placement – for the second year in a row, Harry and Meghan were pushed to the far-back of the balcony. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty, told People that the balcony placement made sense: “She was not as prominent perhaps as some people might have expected, but there’s a pecking order. There was no slight intended, but William being the older, more senior brother would go out [first] with his wife.” Ah, yes, the pecking order. The same pecking order that meant that the Duke of York got a prominent place beside the Queen, even though he’s further down the line of succession? That kind of pecking order? Or the kind of pecking order where the grandson of the Duke of Kent got more prominent placement than Harry and Meghan? I don’t know why these people just can’t admit that they get off on seeing Meghan shoved to the back.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, and WENN.
She looks lovely except for the stupid hat.
And yes her treatment continues to be racist AF.
Navy is totally her colour but yes, the hat is not good. Maybe it’s just the placement rather than the design of the hat itself, but it makes her look like she’s got a massive forehead, which she definitely doesn’t.
I actually think she looks gorgeous in white. In both her wedding and Archie’s presentation she was in white and looked amazing, but maybe that was the glow as well…
I think with her hair down the hat may have looked better.
She still has to figure out headgear – that much is clear. (Kate has that on lockdown). I think Meghan needs to be looking at a completely different style of hat. The overly simply fascinators don’t do her justice, I don’t think. I think something softer and more feminine would suit her better.
I like the hat, it’s sort of retro, but I also don’t really like it if that makes any sense. She’s always very cute though.
I love this site and how it makes me learn new things, I had never heard of this parade before.
I really dont like how Givenchy dresses her. That was a heavy color for the weather. Its been nice weather here.
I thought it was a bit dark too given that it is midsummer and everyone else seemed to be in light shades.
The balcony is getting ridiculously crowded. All the distant cousins should not be there. It should beconfined to the monarch, children, spouses, grandchildren etc now.
Andrew is in a prominent position because he is usually the queen’s plus 1 since Phillip retired.
I don’t really like how Givenchy dresses her either. Seems like the fit is always a tad off. And they don’t understand flattering proportions IMO. Like, never put a nursing mother in anything that widens the shoulders, because the boobs are already bigger than normal.
I hate to agree with you, but I do. I don’t want to judge too harshly since she’s on maternity leave, but I genuinely think they can do much better for her. She has such a sweet, pretty face and a good figure, so why do they always (or mostly) manage to make her look so……not sure what the right word here is…..but they can definitely do better.
I think she just needs a really experienced, top of the range stylist to take her style from 6/10 to as close to 10/10 as possible. It shouldn’t be difficult, she already has the basic ingredients necessary.
I thought she looked nice, I feel like she was doing some low key trolling with the dress. “You didn’t like my shoulders last year?? Well then, how’s this??”
There’s def not a pecking order for standing on the balcony so it cracks me up that some keep insisting there is. Kate and will are at the front with the kids, which makes sense. I think it’s kind of odd that Meghan, for the second year in a row, is shoved to the back, but I wonder if she does get a little nervous like someone suggested here this week.
I’m glad Kate & the rest of the Cambridge family were on the opposite side of the balcony to Meghan & Harry. At least it saves us from comments about how Kate purposely blocked Meghan by wearing heels and a big hat!
Funny thing is we did not get a great shot on the balcony of Meghan this year either! So who to now blame…
😏😏😉😉
@ Nielde
At least at this event, she doesn’t look like an angry, sour faced soldier like she did last year. So it’s a win for everyone.
That balcony needs to be trimmed down.
There are too many people.
But I can see why the Duke of York is prominently featured. He is the Queen’s favourite and has taken over a lot if Prince Philip’s roles.
Yes, I was thinking that – there were quite a few new faces. The smug OffMichaels should be the first to go.
She looks lovely! She has such a bright smile it’s very infectious. I didnt think I would like the look from the description but she rocks it.
Megan looks so much like her mother in these photos.
YES! I was just thinking the same thing. copy of Doria.
one question, why always Givenchy? Isn’t it expensive as heck?
I think the cost is a feature rather than a bug. Meghan has to know how many Brits get angry at how much she spent on clothes, yet….she keeps doing it. I think she does it on purpose.
And I thought she looked very swollen, almost like she is on steroids. She doesn’t look 5 weeks postpartum.
But no one is commenting on Kate’s custom McQueen.
@notatroll: woah. Super rude comment about her being swollen. You’ve never been around a postpartum woman, hmm? She looks great for being 5 weeks out. Nice username 🙄
The Duke of York is the Queen’s favorite child, standing at the front is the very, very least of the benefits that go with that.
I don’t know, is it better to be closer to the front, but farther down the line from the Queen, or is it better to be closer to her but behind the small kids? I don’t think Harry cares; he didn’t really look like he wanted to be there, at all, for most of it. Watched it with a Scottish friend and she declared him a pill. He did seem a bit of a grump for much of it.
Yeah, I thought it’s better to be nearer the Queen rather than way down the end. And from what I can tell, the Sussexes’ placement was as good as the York princesses and better than the Phillipses. Yes, the Cambridges got better placement but this is what we should expect going forward, direct heirs blah blah blah, eyeroll. But as a grandchild of the queen, they are no worse situated than the other ones (other than Bill and Kathy).
The Daily Mail May be racist against MM but I don’t see it in the family (other than loathsome Princess Michael).
My big disappointment was that the Phillips kids were kept away from George and a Charlotte. They usually all get into some amusing mischief at these events.
her outfit should be burned, every single piece of it.
this!!
Yes, I thought it was kind of an unfortunate look all around–hat, coat, dress, coiffure. Dark and somber and not spring/summery at all. It almost seemed as if Meghan was trying to look plainer so that maybe her haters would back off. Even her hair was plain, and earrings tiny. Is she doing this so that Kate gets all the eyes?
All this said, her face looks very pretty, very like her mother.
Yeah, I don’t like it and I normally love almost everything she wears
I agree. The dress and jacket material looks cheap. The shade of blue did not work on her and the color seemed rather dark for the occasion. It really is time for her to move on from Givenchy!
Fascinators do nothing her, in fact they make her look child like. Broad rim hats are more flattering on her.
She looked happy and glowing…welcome back.
She does look so much like her mother since the last trimester and now postpartum, she was always beautiful but now has an extra glow that just blares happiness.
The hat needs to be burned, couldn’t see enough of the dress to have an opinion except the white seems too stark.
Her smile is really the only accessory she needs these days, she looks amazing.
The Duke of York was front and centre because it was he is head of the regiment, The Grenadier Guards.
He is colonel of this regiment who were featured in this year’s Trooping the Color.
Exactly this. He played an important ceremonial role this year.
Charles, Andrew, and William each had active roles as Royal military colonels in the parade. Harry and Meghan were not snubbed. You could make a very good argument Anne was snubbed. Even Edward who was barely visible. No one knows how many more Troopings the Queen has left. If would have been nice for her children and direct heirs to be front and centre. Those are the photos that will have historical significance.
Anne is also a colonel, of the Blues and Royals. She was in uniform, and rode alongside Charles, Andrew, and William. The BBC commented she was probably the best horseperson of the bunch.
On the balcony, she was standing just behind the queen. In the picture on the other post, she’s clearly visible, talking to Charles. Unlike her brothers and William, all in red, her uniform is navy, so perhaps she’s not as noticeable.
The order is: direct heirs and then by order of precedence/ small children in the front. The order of precedence is how closely the person is related to the Queen. So, all her kids come before Harry because he’s only her grandson. Your importance is also shown by how close you are standing to the Queen not how easily you can be seen. That’s why all her close family is piled up behind her and the extended family can be seen more easily. It’s a silly way to do it considering most people don’t care about the extended family and would prefer to see the actual royals. Harry and Meghan will have a much better position if they bring Archie with them next year.
Methinks that the balcony is crowded since the family may fear that each year may be the Queen last appearance. It has to be heartbreaking for her family no matter how conflicted their relationship is with her (Charles). The Queen also may be requesting everyone appear for the same reason.
A number of years ago I read that Prince Harry likes to stay at the back on the balcony scene. Apparently, he always stays at the back. He is encouraging Duchess Meghan to do the same thing. I tend to believe that. I don’t believe family members are told where to stand but they all know that they should stand behind the Queen. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will move closer to the front when Baby Archies joins the scene and stands at the front as kids do. They will want to watch over him and any more kids they may have. I refuse to read anything in the balcony order other than each family members personal choice.
Harry and Meghan standing at the back is most probably due to security.
I agree with this. I think it’s a given that the first and second in line and their wives and kids will be toward the front next to the Queen and everyone else will kind of line up in no particular order behind them. Harry is sixth in line, and while Andrew is eighth, he’s also the Queen’s son, Harry is her grandson. I think people read too much into this. The only thing that stood out to me about the Sussexes is that Harry looked incredibly grumpy and like he wished he were home watching football. And there were a couple of moments on the balcony where it looked like he kind of snapped at her and she looked as if she were going to cry. I always thought he was a spoilt brat. I know it’s all supposed to be Fairy Tale City and the luxury and status are nice, I guess, but I wouldn’t want to be married to him. Meghan and Kate probably have more in common than we (or perhaps even they) know: they both have had to develop strategies to deal with highly entitled husbands after buying into the Royal Romance s**t.
You say the first in line and his kids. The first in line is Charles and Harry is his kid. So Harry should be at the front as well.
Please give me a link to the photos where Harry is snapping and Meghan nearly crying. I saw her smiling all the time. And Harry was laughing with Jack. But maybe I saw a different balcony scene. 8)
Like the outfit, like the hat, absolutely love how she always seems to be enjoying herself.
Agree about Duke of York.
It’s refreshing that Meghan still looks she gave birth 5 weeks ago. No shade but she didn’t bounce back.
But..
Her hat is terrible and her outfit as well – too dark for the summery event, she looks too sombre and it ages her.
I’m sorry, I thought Meghan looked awful. Navy is a terrible color for women who are all over earth tones, it adds nothing and deprives those tones of their vibrancy, and I thought the long black leather gloves, were . . .what? It was warm and humid in London, and it’s a late-spring birthday celebration. And the dress looked like it came from Macy’s, not Givenchy. And Harry looked really, really out of sorts, who knows why. Cutting slack for post-baby weight and all that, but still – one of Meghan’s least appealing looks.
It was not warm and humid in London when the parade started. They said it was raining in the morning and it was cold. Her gloves were a matching blue, not black. Did you see her dress? I could not find any pictures of the complete dress. Would like to see it, do you have a link? Yes, it is post-baby weight and she is breastfeeding. Maybe that is why she opted for blue. And she looked happy and very pretty.
She’s two people away from the Queen with a child (a short person) in front of her. Why the outrage?
Exactly, she was closer to the Queen than Kate.
Meghan’s out was ok until she took the coat thing off – the white shoulders was tragic.
Harry is standing in the exact same place he has stood for years for balcony apperance, Before there was a Kate and Meghan. When he married Meghan she stood next to him, nothing more nothing less. Meghan looks beautiful but doesn’t seem to be into it much this year. Could be due to a newborn at home.