Duchess Kate wore McQueen to Trooping the Colour, brought all three kids

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attended Trooping the Colour with all three children, as expected. The Cambridge kids didn’t get to ride in the carriage with their mom (Kate did the carriage-ride with Meghan, Camilla and Harry), nor did they get to ride on horseback, which is what William did for the event. I think Nanny Maria basically had to corral them at the palace and then the kids got to go on the balcony with mom and dad. This was Prince Louis’s first-ever time at Trooping the Colour – he’s about 13 months old, so it feels pretty young, but he was very well-behaved. I didn’t see any crying or tantrums, and he even waved at the planes as they flew overhead.
As for Kate, she wore a new suit by Alexander McQueen, although I thought this could have been a repeat because it looks pretty similar to several other McQueen suits she owns. This one was a pale yellow, and it featured an “interesting” coat, with a structured V-neck and a peplum. She did repeat the Philip Treacy hat though – she’s worn that hat several times before, including the Sussexes’ wedding last year. Also notable: she wore a pair of Bahrein pearl-and-diamond-drop earrings. Pretty. And she wore a large (for her) diamond crucifix.
Remember how Kate likes to throw in visible callbacks to Princess Diana? Well, she dressed up Prince Louis in the same outfit Prince Harry wore to Trooping the Colour when he was just a baby/toddler. I have a question about those throwbacks – are there, like, official baby-clothes archives somewhere in the Royal Collection and Kate has permission to take Harry and William’s baby clothes whenever she wants? I’m really asking.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Kate looked really beautiful and that color was so lovely.
Agreed. She looks lovely in pale yellow (difficult colour for many to pull off), her hair looks great, and I really love the hat. She also looks happy and at peace. Something seems to have changed since Louis’ birth.
Yes, I’ve noticed that too. One of her loveliest looks ever.
Yeah, really lovely! Good color for her.
And the kids looked adorable! And William too, he comes across quite well when he’s interacting with the kids!
Camilla is always and forever our Bling Queen! Love those pearls!
Sorry I find it super weird that the Cambridges (William and Kate) dress George and Louis in similar or same clothes as William and Harry.
Kate dressing in similar pieces as Diana I find weird as well.
It’s almost like they are saying they are recreating Charles and Diana life but without the oblivious scandals and betrayals.
I think it’s weird too. Once or twice it was a nice touch and now it’s overdone.
I also find it weird when she does it re:Harry. Like her dress for presenting Louis was an obvious recreation of Diana’s dress when Harry was born; Louis wearing Harry’s outfit from TTC. Shouldn’t that be Archie next year?
Yes, I find this quite offensive, to dress Louis like Harry was as a todler. She has no right to do this, especially since Harry has a little boy as well now.
Master Archie could still wear it next year, it would be perfectly normal in most families to share (especially more formal wear or special pieces) but good Lord can you imagine how awful the write ups would be.
I really hope Harry and Meghan don’t dress Archie in Harry’s old clothing.
Like is this a rich person thing or just a William and Kate thing because my parents never did it.
Weird that the same clothes are being passed around different members of the family? I guess I should tell all my cousins who wore the same clothes as I growing up that they are weird!
Actually I think children clothes being passed around in families is quite a common thing. At least it is in my family!
Louis’ outfit for TTC was first worn by William in 1984.
What is so weird about it? Other royals, including The Queen, wearing dead people’s jewelry and Tiaras.
Children’s clothes being passed around a family isn’t weird.
Kate pulling out 30 year old clothes as a tribute/homage/whatever to her dead MIL is weird.
I don’t think William wore it first. The pictures I’ve seen where people are saying “will wore it first” – it’s clearly a different outfit. Different piping, different pattern.
Its not a tribute to the dead MIL, it would be if she would wear di‘s clothes. It’s a tribute to his uncle harry and i think that’s very sweet. Archie can wear it next year if his mommy chose to. I don’t see any issues with that. Shows that there is a close relationship and that is a good thing so let’s be positive.
It really doesn’t help that she’s also wearing the same colour as Anne was in that photo of Harry. It’s like she looks at old photos and says, “Oh lovely. How can I recreate this?” It’s not like typical hand-me-down, or even wearing vintage clothes that belonged to the parents. I’ve done that with my son with an old Return of the Jedi shirt of my husband’s. With Kate, she does these recreations A LOT, and with herself as well as the children. It’s too much. And a bit creepy.
She does enough Diana cosplay that I don’t think it’s far off to say this is also a tribute to her – look, Kate dresses her kids like Diana did!
I’m surprised that so many people DONT think this is weird lol. Like i said when she first started doing it, it was kind of sweet but at this point it’s just overkill.
I find it a bit creepy too. It’s bad enough using William’s old clothes but now Harry’s…..
@NEILEDOWN
Do tell your cousins I think they are weird for wearing clothes passed down.
I’m sure they will care about my opinion.
Well in our family we call them hand me downs and of course everyone does it to save money and not be wasteful.
So nice to see them being frugal! Maybe they’re saving up for a newer tennis court or perhaps they need to move the pool as it blocks the view of the old courts?
Maybe they have sentimental value? We ascribe all types of motives, thoughts and emotions on these total strangers, but never do we see them as an actual family.
Katie Keen’s cosplaying of Diana is taking on a new level of trolling/creepiness. How screwed up is William if Kate is literally wearing similar clothes (and makeup style) his mother did and then dressing his children in the same clothes his mother made him wear. I’m creeped out just looking at it.
Its long been said that Carole was always a bit obsessed with Diana, I have a vague recollection of reading something years ago that Carole apparently said she though she and Diana would have been good friends if she was still alive. Unlikely as Diana was a notorious snob.
I don’t think it’s weird to share clothes. I guess that’s why the kids are always dressed like they’re from a different time ? It’s really different from the way I see kids dressed over here in the US. Am i the only one that thinks that? But if they’re wearing hand me downs from decades ago, it makes sense.
In the photo in the carriage she looks like Kristen Will.
She looked gorgeous. And happy.
There were some great family shots but nothing compares to Louis’s window washer wave.
Louis is something else.
Kate’s hair and makeup look really good here. The dress – not a fan. It seems dated and not in a good way.
Random – I wonder if she was going to wear this to the Sussex wedding last year? One of my theories was that she had a dress and something happened (didn’t fit, spill etc) and she had to make a last minute switch. This one would fit that theory bc it matches the hat.
I think you might be right about this dress being swapped for the one she wore at their wedding. Esp because of the hat.
Allllll those kids look cute! She looks good in this outfit, it was an appropriate nice look for her and everytime shes around her kids she puts her real smile on and it’s always nice to see.
I thought Kate looked lovely. The dress, hair, jewellery, makeup etc were all good. The children are adorable.
nobody commenting on how Louis reached out for Will?! I found that cute and a sign that Will is an involved dad. At least something positive
Kate looked lovely.
Yes, I noticed that too, when they first came out on the balcony. It was very sweet. There were some nice moments at the garden launch at Chelsea as well.
Louis was a pistol with the pointing and waving, Charlotte had some nice waving action going on. I wondered how George was feeling about things; it was hard to tell.
Will was holding him for much of the event, I think they are both very involved with their children and yes, they have a ton of help. And a positive comment about Will? Here?
@Wendy – 😄😄😃😃😆
Nah, I get a good vibe from william with the kids at this point. I feel like he wasn’t that involved initially (I think Kate has even made comments about that) but now when he is in public with them they definitely seem attached. If George was a tough baby, as they’ve alluded, it would make sense.
She looks happy and the color is nice on her. The kids are cute.
Nothing to complain about here. I think Kate looks great in yellow with her hair color and I like the cut of the coat. The three quarter sleeves give it a nice spring look. And as always, the hat is fab. I actually think Kate is the best hat and fascinator wearer in the RF. She makes even the oddest ones look good.
And just to add, wow, Louis is one handsome little fella!
” And just to add, wow, Louis is one handsome little fella” – 👍👍
I really don’t see the resemblance to George that everyone says.
Esp. when we compare their respective 1st Trooping the Colour appearances.
Louis’ features look more delicate and he has a cute rosebud mouth.😘
Kate looked fantastic. She also looks increasingly regal and more and more like a future Princess of Wales as opposed to more and more like a Duchess of Cambridge. The hat is gorgeous and the family optics were full on success.
Kate almost always delivers – Trooping is her thing.
Celebitchy didn’t include those pics but the faces the Cambridges kids’ made were pure gold.
I know it’s dailymail but please, look. I laughed so many times
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7118941/Prince-Louis-makes-Buckingham-Palace-balcony-debut.html
Prince Louis is marvelous 💖
There were several commentaries that suggested Kate wearing the same hat she wore to the wedding, as well as Louis wearing Uncle Harry’s original outfit for Trooping, was meant to signify that there is no rift with House Sussex.
I also think there is no issue in the Cambridge marriage. Kate isn’t that good of an actress – you just can’t fake the air of contentment Kate’s had. Either the affair(s) never happened, or they did, but they’ve moved on.
I agree- Kate looks genuinely happy and I don’t think she could adequately fake it. In fact, the whole family looks happy.
+1
She looked fine but I wish she would update her colour palette. She looks way better in jewel tones, pastels are not great on her.
I watched the live feed and she and Cams need to blend their makeup better. I could see the makeup lines during the carriage ride from the Palace. And you can see it in some of the shots above.