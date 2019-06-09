The Queen seemed especially grumpy on her fake birthday for Trooping the Colour

So much attention was on the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex during Trooping the Colour, for good reason, but I just wanted to highlight some of the other royal figures who attended the annual event. Let’s start with the Queen! After all, it is her fake-ass birthday we’re celebrating. The Queen wore a fairly ugly tweed Angela Kelly suit and a Mad Hatter-style hat. I get that not every suit or coat is a winner, but I feel like the Queen had much better choices in her closet! People also noted the Prince Philip was nowhere to be seen during Trooping the Colour – this is the second year in a row he’s missed it, but he’s retired from public life now, and I imagine this is exactly the kind of event he does NOT miss. But that did mean that the Queen rode in her carriage alone. Maybe she preferred that, who knows. I do know that she looked grumpy about the chaotic scenes on the balcony.
Prince William, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne all rode on horseback behind the Queen’s carriage, and they all wore their military uniforms. Anne looked particularly striking, and she seemed to take a position on the balcony right behind her mom. Whenever I worry that the Queen might get lonely without Philip by her side, I remember that she has Anne. Anne is probably such a comfort to her. The Duchess of Cornwall acted as a buffer between Kate and the Sussexes on the carriage ride, and then Camilla acted as a buffer between the Cambridges and the Queen on the balcony. Camilla’s bright green Bruce Oldfield suit is really cheap-looking, right?
Also in attendance: the York princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie. This was also the first Trooping for Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank. He was shoved to the back alongside the Sussexes. Jack is, in my opinion, better looking with his glasses. Beatrice’s dress is by Emilia Wickstead – it’s kind of blah, but I imagine that the detailing on the sleeves is quite pretty in person. Eugenie’s dress is Amanda Wakeley and I personally think she had the best look out of all the royal women (other than Anne).
Yeah, yeah, yeah. But what’s the story on the kid with his arm in a sling?
That’s what I want to know!
She’s old enough to have earned resting grumpy face.
And she’s been on her feet a lot over the past week between Trump, D-Day, and now this. She’s in her 90s. She can be grumpy.
The queen only smiles when there’s something to smile about, according a biographer. Apparently courtiers tried to get her to smile more when she was younger too.
Where is Anne? I don’t think I’ve ever seen a pic of her! (That I know of)
Directly behind her mother, in a dark blue uniform, talking to Charles.
It’s concerning that the queen looks in better health than Charles
The Duke of York said something to The Queen as the family took position on the balcony. His hand gestures suggest that he was emphasizing a point. We need a lip reader. Anyone? Maybe whatever Andrew said put a bee in her bonnet.
She’s 93 and spent several days entertaining Trump. She’s probably tired.
Beatrice and Eugenies outfits……absolutely hideous (unfortunately). The black detailing on Bee’s sleeves? Hideous.
Emilia Wickstead seems to include it in quite a number of her designs and it just looks really cheap and tacky to me.
Along with Pippa, they don’t seem to have a clue what’s flattering for them.
(Ok, enough bitching and moaning)
They ALL look rather grumpy…
Beatrice must’ve borrowed that dress from Sophie. Sophie wore that pink dress to Ascot, I believe.
I thought Princess B wore this dress before or you’re right the Duchess of Sussex wore it first.
I actually like the dress on Princess B and I too thought she looked really nice.
Could some please tell Princess B that she would photograph better if she closed her mouth!
TQ takes this event VERY seriously and Phillip would have been back at the palace taking notes and names as well. The BBC had a few ex-military commentators who both said TQ takes names and notes and if there was anything that wasn’t right she mentions it to them when she meets the head military peeps afterwards – Phillip is also well known for doing this.
At Louis made up for her grumpy rest face – that kid was the most enthusiastic one on the whole balcony. Waving his little hand like it was all for him PLUS his grumpy unimpressed face when they walked onto the balcony made the Queen look positively happy.