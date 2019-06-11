Chernobyl is getting more tourists since the HBO miniseries came out

View this post on Instagram
Many of you asked me about Pripyat and Chernobyl. So I decided to write this short post below. Well guys, it is really easy to visit it as long as you are not too afraid specially after the #HBO series. The procedure is the following: you need to book your tour online in advance, because there is not free access to the exclusive zone. I used @chernobyl_exclusive_tours, which I highly recommend. The locations included are : Chernobyl Town, Secret Duga Radar (one of my favourite), The new safe confinement, Red forest, Pripyat and the amusement Park, Soviet command centre and of course the Chernobyl powerplant. It is a one day trip departing from Kiev, which is available only for adults over 18 years old. You have tour guide available in English and Russian. The level of radiation is higher than normal but not dangerous for couple of hours (after the tour you pass a radiation test). The price is approximately 100 dollars. And surprisingly there is a restaurant in Chernobyl with amazing ice-cream! So according to my experience, this place is a MUST! Don't hesitate to message me for more info and visit Ukraine!
I’m not going to give any spoilers for Chernobyl, but aside from a massive plot misstep in the second to last episode it was masterful. (Those of you who have seen it know exactly what I’m talking about.)The performances were amazing, the script and dialogue were incredible, and it was a riveting look at a horrible disaster that could have been much worse. There’s a lot of analysis about what was factual and what was not. I won’t give too many details except to say that the show itself clears some of that up. I would watch it again it was so good, and I’m not someone who watches shows more than once.
One of the things Chernobyl really nails is the mid-80s Eastern European setting. You feel like you’re in Russia at that time and that gives it more emotional impact. NBC had a recent segment about how tourism to Chernobyl is increasing due to interest after the HBO show came out. The village of Pripyat and the surrounding areas are time capsule ghost towns and while there is still radiation 33 years after the accident it’s considered relatively safe to briefly visit.
The area around the plant retains the feel of a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where stray dogs roam and vegetation encroaches into windowless, abandoned buildings strewn with rubble.
In Pripyat, the ghost town once home to 50,000 people who mainly worked at the plant, an amusement park houses a rusting hulk of a merry-go-round and dodgem-car track, and a giant Ferris wheel that never went into operation. The wheel was to open on May 1 — the traditional May Day holiday.
Sergiy Ivanchuk, director of SoloEast tours, told Reuters the company saw a 30% increase in tourists going to the area in May 2019 compared with the same month last year. Bookings for June, July and August have risen by approximately 40% since HBO aired the show, he said.
Yaroslav Yemelianenko, director of Chernobyl Tour, said he expected a similar increase of 30-40% because of the show.
His company offers a special tour of locations depicted in the series, including the bunker where the initial decision by local officials not to evacuate after the explosion was made.
Day-trippers board buses in the center of Kiev and are driven 75 miles to the area, where they can see monuments to the victims and abandoned villages and have lunch in the only restaurant in the town of Chernobyl…
“Many people come here, they ask a lot of questions about the TV show, about all the events. People are getting more and more curious,” said tour guide Viktoria Brozhko, who insists the area is safe for visitors.
“During the entire visit to the Chernobyl exclusion zone, you get around two microsieverts, which is equal to the amount of radiation you’d get staying at home for 24 hours”,” she said.
Thieme Bosman, an 18-year-old student from the Netherlands, worries that the bump in tourist numbers will have a downside.
“There are quite a lot of tourists already here and it does kind of take away the experience of being in a completely abandoned town, so I think if more and more tourists come here that will ruin the experience,” he said.
The Today Show has more below, including scenes from Chernobyl from inside a school and the hospital. I get the appeal of abandoned places and how slice-of-life yet eerie they can be. We used to sneak into an abandoned train station near where I went to college, which has since been revitalized and turned into a community space. There are some beautiful pictures on reddit from photographers and hobbyists who visit abandoned homes and facilities (including Chernobyl). However this is different because so many people died, got cancer and had their lives uprooted at Chernobyl. This was a horrible disaster. I get that it’s been over 30 years but how does one watch that harrowing show and come away with the idea that they’d like to visit the place? There’s still radiation there and while visiting for brief periods may be safe, it’s not something I’d personally risk.
Here’s that Today Show segment:
Here’s an Instagram post from one of the tourist groups. There’s also a screenshot below of one of their stories from today. They go into the power plant!
Are you thrilled by the new HBO Chernobyl miniseries? Then why don't you come visit Chernobyl and explore it by your own foot? Now you can do it for only 119 Euros. Wander the streets of evacuated Pripyat, see the power plant with you own eyes and relive all the heroic stories.
Chernobyl. Never thought I'd go or want to go, but since I'm in Kyiv I thought I might as well see it with my own eyes. 3 things I learned: 1. Radiation distribution is highly uneven and unpredictable. Think of it as particles that migrate like dusts. 2. Nature finds its own way out in the most unthinkable conditions. 3. Nuclear should be eradicated on planet earth.
I’ve just stated watching the show and am on episode 2… it’s so good!!
This was the scariest film I watched in my entire life. Scarier than any horror movie. I think I will re-watch it, too. I can’t stop thinking about it, about the characters, and I decided to re-read Alexeevich’s book for that reason. A must see!
that scene of people out playing with their children and treating the ash like it was snowflakes… that one has just stayed with me..
So many scenes like that, so well directed. Without saying it they make simple things like dust and touch absolutely terrifying.
Props to a series that can make me gasp in horror when a loving couple is reunited and …hug. Incredibly well done.
I actually had weird nightmares after watching every episode,and knowing what we know now I just shook my head during the first show, those poor townspeople not knowing what had hit them.
They really, really nail the eldritch horror aspect of an invisible danger. Combined with simple human error and the CCCP culture of fear and shifting the blame, it’s utterly terrifying.
I think the Chernobyl tourism is probably a net positive; the region and oblast was devastated by the incident, environmentally and economically. All the instagrammers are kind of tacky, but if people come away with more information and a greater sense of history whilst boosting the local economy, that’s a win.
To the commenter below, you’re allowed to bring your own Geiger counter if you’re that worried about radiation. A couple of hours inside the exclusion zone is far less harmful than being a regular smoker. Smokers’ lungs are orders of magnitude more radioactive.
Yeah, that’s gonna be a hard pass for me too. First off, it’s eerie and feels almost arrogant and disrespectful to tour a place where so many people were killed and displaced. And secondly, to put this delicately, are we really going to trust the estimated radiation given by the government after watching the show?
Too risky!! I would visit Russia in a heartbeat but no thank you for Chernobyl.
Well Chernobyl is not in Russia but sure
I’m from Ukraine and I don’t get the appeal. It happened same year I was born, luckily for me my mother was far away from Kiev at the time. I wouldn’t go if they payed me.
But I’m glad ppl watch it and learn more about the crimes of communists
I live a couple of countries away and I know a few people that visited Pripyat (not recently, tho). They’re the same people who’d travel to the parts of The Middle East just a bit away from war zones. Thrill seekers, dare takers.
They said that the outside isn’t particularly dangerous, but the insides of the buildings are covered with dust (normal dust from buildings slowly going down) and that dust in some areas could be extremely radioactive. Also, random objects laying around. So every area not regularly walked on by tourists is potentially very dangerous. And you won’t even know it at the time it happens.
It’s odd that it’s now becoming popular for regular folks like standard safe film locations are.
Show is great! Brilliant TV work. As for tourism thing…. I know a guy who went there. It’s really well timed – you stay certain amount of time on certain sight. There is no touching, not even sitting on the ground. People are given their own radiation reading gadgets. I have a thing for abandoned places but I have to say I’m not sure I’d be wanting to go there any time soon, especially after seeing the show. But it is done as professionaly and as safe as it is possible. Unless you’re a total idiot and don’t listen to your guide you’ll be ok. Apparently some people have returned to live in the area close to it as well.
Safe is a relative term. If you’ve watched the show or read the book and have an understanding of how much radioactive material was released, why would you want to go there? Not to mention one of the workers is entombed there. It reminds me of be the tourists down at Ground Zero, snapping photos in the middle of a graveyard like it’s Disneyland.
Theres actually a Netflix series dedicated to Dark Tourism. They visited the area near Fukushima and a nuclear test site in Kazakhstan.
as if you’re not already exposed to enough toxins in regular life; it’s the height of arrogance and stupidity to tourist travel to such a place.
one of the best shows I’ve ever seen; everyone associated with it deserves major props… and I still can’t get over that jared harris is the son of Richard… lol
I can’t wait to watch it – as soon as I saw the cast list I knew it was going to be great.
They apparently shot in a real power station that was decommissioned.
Loved the mini series, I’m hoping Jared Harris wins some awards he was wonderful, as for going to the actual spot for vacation, that would be a hard pass, I’m not trusting a tour company in keeping me safe from radiation.
Might be the same as people visiting the Holocaust museums to honor and pay some emotional tribute. But probably not. People love to look at disaster stuff. Even man-made disaster stuff.
I’m curious as to what the plot misstep was in the 2nd to last episode?
I wondered that too actually? No spoilers but maybe the scenes involving the civilian draftee and going into the abandoned city to…well you know if you’ve seen it. Apparently there are some pretty good sources saying that didn’t happen (at least not in the way portrayed).
Was also wondering this. That was the weakest episode of the series for sure in my opinion but I don’t remember any huge missteps?
Like others said above, this is the scariest thing I’ve ever watched. I actually had to stop watching mid episode two and pick it back up the next day because it was making me feel panicky lol they did an amazing job of building up anxiety and tension. I also really appreciate the focus they placed on the civilians who risked their lives to ensure the safety of the world.
Puppies :’(
Me too. I’ve seen the series, but I don’t know enough about the disaster to know if and when there are missteps
And I hate it, I hate this tourism. There are already people there who have complained that the increasing tourism (that’s been going up ever since, you know, the STALKER video games) has seen tourists littering the visited areas, disrupting local wildlife. Despite radiation, the Exclusion Zone is currently experiencing rather healthy wildlife populations, it’s a zone whose nature and environment should be preserved. Beyond that, the Exclusion Zone is a grave and a site of a great collective tragedy, and it should be treated with respect, and left in peace. Runcmc said it: it’s arrogant and disrespectful to treat it as a tourist destination. There are other ways to revitalise the region other than gawking at the ruins left by human hubris, carelessness and the collective lies of a messed up, oppressive, exploitative regime.
Not to mention that it absolutely is still dangerous. Doesn’t matter that it’s ‘no more dangerous than smoking’.
I can’t believe it was 33 years ago, I was about 12 when it happened and can remember watching it on the news – it was awful, esp now when you hear the stories about how ill the survivors became and the awful deaths of the first responders who had no idea what was happening.
We should never forget the actions of a brave few who acted quickly to contain the leak (even if the USSR gov refused to acknowledge the risk) – if they hadn’t have done what they did Europe would pretty much be a nuclear wasteland.
Also Russia is going to make it own TV show about the disaster, implicating the US in it. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-48559289
I’m fascinated by the disaster but a little wary of the show. It seems sort of scary and stressful (and these days, I cannot really handle extra stress. I even avoided Big Little Lies because Meryl Streep’s character looks very intimidating). I have looked at photos and stuff online. As far as going on tours, yes, it seems very macabre to me. Like the people that went touring around ward 9 after hurricane katrina. Also, I do not think I would trust any “radiation test” the tour company offered me! It’s in their best interest NOT to scare you, so….
the only misstep I can offer is that there was nothing about the deformed children born afterwards… DO NOT google for reference.