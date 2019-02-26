Irina Shayk was unbothered by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s Oscar performance

LOL, such strong feelings about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscar performance. I thought A Star Is Born was dumb and chemistry-free, and even I enjoyed their Oscar performance, quite honestly. But apparently, it was some kind of Rorschach Test for how we should feel sorry for Irina Shayk (she’s unbothered) or that Gaga broke “the woman code” or that Bradley is obviously trying to sleep with Gaga. Or whatever. Who knew that we’re a nation of Mike Pences, where a man can’t even work beside a woman without it turning into some scandal?

That being said, I’m having fun yelling about all of this. David Spade posted a screenshot of Gaga and Bradley’s performance and he captioned it “Is there any chance these 2 aren’t f–king?” Then Jennifer Esposito – who is Bradley Cooper’s ex-wife – replied to Spade, “Ha.” There was no love lost between Cooper and Esposito when they divorced, and Esposito has only made a handful of comments about him since their divorce. I mean, I think it’s interesting that she would chime in with ANY kind of statement, but I’m not going to do some in-depth analysis about what the “ha” meant.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly claims that Irina Shayk is utterly unbothered by all of this:

While Oscars viewers were swooning over Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s intimate “Shallow” performance on Sunday, February 24, the Silver Linings Playbook actor’s girlfriend, Irina Shayk, watched from her front-row seat — and wasn’t bothered at all. “Irina knows that Bradley and Gaga are artists,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the 33-year-old model. “It’s a nonissue for her. They were in character putting on an Oscar performance.”

[From Us Weekly]

Can we be done with this now? I mean, it’s fun and I’m glad people are talking about it, but seriously – I do not believe that Gaga and Bradley have ever done anything other than hold hands or pretend, on camera, to fool around for A Star Is Born. Frankly, I think the bigger gossip in Gaga’s life is probably why she pulled out of her engagement to Christian Garino, and I’m guessing it had nothing to do with Cooper.