Irina Shayk was unbothered by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s Oscar performance

LOL, such strong feelings about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscar performance. I thought A Star Is Born was dumb and chemistry-free, and even I enjoyed their Oscar performance, quite honestly. But apparently, it was some kind of Rorschach Test for how we should feel sorry for Irina Shayk (she’s unbothered) or that Gaga broke “the woman code” or that Bradley is obviously trying to sleep with Gaga. Or whatever. Who knew that we’re a nation of Mike Pences, where a man can’t even work beside a woman without it turning into some scandal?
That being said, I’m having fun yelling about all of this. David Spade posted a screenshot of Gaga and Bradley’s performance and he captioned it “Is there any chance these 2 aren’t f–king?” Then Jennifer Esposito – who is Bradley Cooper’s ex-wife – replied to Spade, “Ha.” There was no love lost between Cooper and Esposito when they divorced, and Esposito has only made a handful of comments about him since their divorce. I mean, I think it’s interesting that she would chime in with ANY kind of statement, but I’m not going to do some in-depth analysis about what the “ha” meant.
Meanwhile, Us Weekly claims that Irina Shayk is utterly unbothered by all of this:
While Oscars viewers were swooning over Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s intimate “Shallow” performance on Sunday, February 24, the Silver Linings Playbook actor’s girlfriend, Irina Shayk, watched from her front-row seat — and wasn’t bothered at all.
“Irina knows that Bradley and Gaga are artists,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the 33-year-old model. “It’s a nonissue for her. They were in character putting on an Oscar performance.”
Can we be done with this now? I mean, it’s fun and I’m glad people are talking about it, but seriously – I do not believe that Gaga and Bradley have ever done anything other than hold hands or pretend, on camera, to fool around for A Star Is Born. Frankly, I think the bigger gossip in Gaga’s life is probably why she pulled out of her engagement to Christian Garino, and I’m guessing it had nothing to do with Cooper.
Honestly, I’ve found their Oscar campaign super cheesy and I wish people would stop speculating on it. We were watching them performing this in Vegas only the other day and couldn’t stop cringing. They were working to get that Oscar – that’s showbiz baby.
That said, I would love for them to be sleeping together just for the sheer drama.
If I looked like Irina Shayk I’d be unbothered as well.
Why would she be upset? B Coop would like Gaga romantically if she was more masculine.
I think they have overacted to get publicity after the initial reports that the didn’t get along. So they overdid it to stop those rumors.
A littel off topic: but has anyone else noticed how BCoop went off-key (or out of tune) when he sang the verse “I’m falling…” during the performance? It’s at the 0:57 mark… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPJjwHAIny4
I just wanted to say I’ve been a long-time lurker on this website, starting off as a constant and consistence update on gossip, then to enjoy the commentary and finally, I must admit – I learn SO much from this community. Literally every one of you is gracious and supportive to each other and dissects a piece of gossip into the fun part and a social commentary. It is so interesting to hear what every one has to say. My love to you all!
Meh, kinda lame of Esposito to chime in, frankly.
Also, everyone making snarky comments about how BCoop would only be interested in Gaga if she were a man/his partner is a bear…wtf? I’m a little confused by how a man’s private life (sexuality) deserves this kind of discussion, and frankly, derision? Maybe he likes men. Maybe he likes women. Maybe he likes both. His Current partner is a woman (I believe he shares a child with her?) – why is this a discussion? Jesus.
ITA. People need to stop with that sh*t. Also, some of the “jokes” about his sexuality are borderline homophobic.
Thanks Clare. I agree that it is becoming ridiculous. Why is anyone discussing his sexuality?
If Bradley and Irina did not have a child together, I would have never put them together as a couple.
What is it about Bradley where ever relationship that we have seen him in is just, chemistry free.
Even a more juicy tidbit that everyone missed: JLO sat right behind them (her seat was directly behind Irina). JLO and Cooper had a brief fling a few years ago. Never mind Gaga, it’s the JLO story that’s probably more interesting.
What are these rumours about Bradley and Victor Garber?
Their performance will be remembered as one of the best moments in Oscar history. I was so moved by the direction of the performance. They clearly worked on how the camera would roam on the stage. I’ll always root for Gaga, because she’s the kindest recording artist you’ll ever meet.
People really have a problem separating fantasy and reality,
The bottom photo is the most glamorous Theresa Caputo has ever looked.