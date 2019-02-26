Kendall Jenner in Rami Kadi at the VF Oscar party: tacky, cheap or fun?

Here are more photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Kendall Jenner was the only one of the Kardashian-Jenners to attend any Oscar events (although Caitlyn Jenner turned up). Kendall wanted attention, and honestly, this is such an old school move. It used to be that every random model would turn up to the VF Oscar party with everything hanging out. This year, Kendall was one of the few women doing it. Her Rami Kadi dress was basically a sliver of fabric draped over her crotch, and whenever Kendall moved or walked, the fabric would sway and Kendall would expose herself to everyone. So, there you go.
Amy Adams has never looked more like Isla Fisher than right here, in this Alexandre Vauthier, with this hair.
Ashley Olsen just low-key turned up to the VF party with no fuss. I don’t even think she had a date? She just came to party.
Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton,with Joe Jonas. I keep hoping this relationship will peter out, but I guess not. Sophie looks cute though.
Chloë Grace Moretz also wore Louis Vuitton. LV did some decent party dresses, right?
Laura Harrier also got an LV party dress – this one is too cocktaily for my taste, although her body is crazy.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
I saw other pics of Amy at the party, she looked gorgeous. I loved the dress.
Kendall ‘s is super tacky.
I think this is the first time I’ve ever looked at Amy Adam’s and thought she was more than the cute girl next door pretty. The color of that gown is HER COLOR. And I love that her hair looks so effortless. I don’t know – I think she looks amazing.
Kendall’s is tacky AF. Which is obviously what she was going for. She’s on the lower end of tacky as far as the sisters go, so I guess she’s pushing the boundaries more. But I would love to have long legs like she does. The one’s I have top me out at 5’2″ so I have some leg envy.
The Jonas looks like a little boy playing dress up ahha. It’s not a good look for him at allll.
Did you see her in American Hustle? She was super sexy in that movie. But on the red carpet, irl? I don’t remember her being this sexy either. I love it! She looks great. Her styling is on point.
I guess Kendall needs the attention. So I guess she is flashing her crotch to get it. Her mama taught her well. She’s not modeling as much as she used too. Maybe she will book some gigs from the headlines.
Laura seems to get the best LV dresses. She always looks cute.
I second everything Erin says and want to add that Ashley looks great too.
me too! she rocks a deep v like no one’s business. she looks gorgeous.
kendall jenner just looks stupid. that dress would have been sexy and beautiful if the skirt was just – normal.
Is Joe Jonas channelling Prince?
I actively felt bad for the guy when I saw those pictures. There is not one thing I like about his style – it feels so contrived and immature. Hoping he matures into something more palatable.
Ha! Prince had more gravitas in his little finger than Joe Jonas has in his entire body. Another Jonas relationship that seems so…so…I can’t put my finger on it.
My thought exactly! He just needs a little bit higher heel on the shoes!
But was Kendall wearing underwear? I’m afraid to look.
Yeah the was some kind of fabric panel but still gross.
There was a…strip? of fabric that seemed to be a built in thong.
“Kendall, show your krotch at the party, we need a distraction, no one is buying that Khloe is suffering and that Kim has no idea how fast fashion is able to sell what she wears in minutes, it’s your turn, Kylie’s vulgar instagrams aren’t working today”.
It was a bathing suit with cloth drapes.
I just saw the pictures and rolled my eyes. Someone misses the press.
So so tacky. Dear Lord
Kendall’ s dress is just trashy looking. Not just because of the styling and design, but also because it looks like it is made out of black garbage bags. Did her brother in-law Kanye pick out this outfit for her? Major fail
The biggest sin was how incredibly unflattering it was. The top was pretty and her hair and make-up looked so nice. But showing the juncture of the leg like that looks good on no one. And she doesn’t carry these looks well in my opinion – she always looks uncomfortable.
I saw photos of Kendall from different angles and there was way too much of her pubis on display. Jesus.
You’re right, Enn – I just caught a bit of her *in motion* on the late news. Ugh and tsk. Not very becoming at all. But, that’s how these girls made their names, after all.
Tacky AF.
Tacky as can be… and it got her attention and that’s all that matters for them.
Chloe looks good but when did she start to look like one of the Olsens?
The dress is tacky and unflattering.
Nah, no amount of high-fashion-model posing and pouting from Kendall can make that ‘’dress’’ look anything other than cheap ‘n’ nasty.
The Amy Adams looks lovely, and she and Isla Fisher could be sisters, if not twins! I don’t know who the last lady is, but I’d wear that red dress to a party. If I wore dresses. And went to parties.
Kendall, that is one ugly dress! I bellydance so I’m used to skimpy outfits but this just seems uncomfortable.
only one person gets to wear that skirt in public and it is suhaila salimpour. she wears something nearly identical in her performance dvd.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nIKBQ5ozZU
amazing! Some of the golden age Egyptian dancers wore some really skimpy but stunning costumes too – I wish I had the chutzpah to pull it off!
When I saw these pics of Kendall the other night I didn’t recognize her at first, her face is so different. She’s gone full kardashian and it’s such a shame because she didn’t need too.
Tacky and cheap, but that’s the Kardashian brand. Looks like she’s been spending some quality time channeling Emily Ratajkowski’s dead eyes look.
Looks like fancy loincloth.
I probably wouldn’t try it, but I like that Kendall went for it. It doesn’t look very comfortable though.
I feel the same. You do you Kendall, but that dress does not look comfortable!
Ashley Olsen looks amazing! I love what she’s wearing.
If no one reported or showed pictures of the assaults to taste & dignity from the K’trash folks, would they go away? I’ve never seen their tv show so I don’t know who the sponsors are. I’d like to write to them announcing my boycott of any products which support the show & have about 20,000 other people do the same thing.
Kendull is tacky and sad. No talent, no humor, tweaked her average looks to oblivion, now trying desperately to cling to relevance by flashing everyone who has everything she doesn’t have and is not.