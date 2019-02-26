Kendall Jenner in Rami Kadi at the VF Oscar party: tacky, cheap or fun?

Here are more photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Kendall Jenner was the only one of the Kardashian-Jenners to attend any Oscar events (although Caitlyn Jenner turned up). Kendall wanted attention, and honestly, this is such an old school move. It used to be that every random model would turn up to the VF Oscar party with everything hanging out. This year, Kendall was one of the few women doing it. Her Rami Kadi dress was basically a sliver of fabric draped over her crotch, and whenever Kendall moved or walked, the fabric would sway and Kendall would expose herself to everyone. So, there you go.

Amy Adams has never looked more like Isla Fisher than right here, in this Alexandre Vauthier, with this hair.

Ashley Olsen just low-key turned up to the VF party with no fuss. I don’t even think she had a date? She just came to party.

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton,with Joe Jonas. I keep hoping this relationship will peter out, but I guess not. Sophie looks cute though.

Chloë Grace Moretz also wore Louis Vuitton. LV did some decent party dresses, right?

Laura Harrier also got an LV party dress – this one is too cocktaily for my taste, although her body is crazy.