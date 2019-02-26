Did Lady Gaga break the ‘woman code’ by performing with Bradley Cooper?

No offense, but I think one of the dumbest things to come out of A Star Is Born’s Oscar campaign is that now people – most of them younger peeps – are shipping Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in real life. First of all, they barely had ANY chemistry in the movie. The first part of their promotional tour was hampered by rumors that they were barely speaking to each other. They did a good job of keeping up appearances – like total pros – once the campaign got underway. At this point, I think they like and respect each other. I think Bradley is very happy and proud of Gaga for winning Best Song. They obviously put in a lot of work to make their live performance amazing on-stage at the Oscars – clearly, because they had more chemistry on stage than they did in the entire film. None of that amounts to “Gaga and B-Coop are secretly together and Irina Shayk is gonna shank an orange trollop.” So, I’ve established that I do not believe they’re together in any way. But was their loved-up performance bad form? According to Mel B, it was:
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s performance of A Star Is Born‘s signature tune “Shallow” at Sunday’s Oscars may have delighted fans watching at home, but the electrifying chemistry between the two stars left Mel B unsettled. The Spice Girls singer, 43, criticized Gaga and Cooper during Good Morning Britain‘s Academy Awards telecast, explaining that she couldn’t help but think about Cooper’s girlfriend, Irina Shayk, the whole time.
Shayk, 33 — mother to Cooper’s 1½-year-old daughter Lea De Seine — was sitting in the front row of the Dolby Theatre, steps away from where Cooper, 44, and Gaga, 32, sang their show-stealing duet. The two costars and on-screen lovers shared a piano bench at the number’s conclusion, singing a stripped-down take on the track cheek-to-cheek before affectionately gazing into each other’s eyes, with Cooper wrapping his arm around Gaga’s waist.
“I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley’s girlfriend, oh my gosh,” Mel B recalled of the moment, according to video captured by The Sun. Agreeing that the duo had “the look of love,” Mel B hoped that the energy between Cooper and Gaga — who recently split from fiancé Christian Carino, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively on Tuesday — was just for show.
“I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there’s a women’s code and hopefully that’s not… hopefully it’s only professional,” she said.
Yeah, trust that it is completely professional. Trust that they were truly only doing that for the cameras and for the Oscar campaign and all of that. As I said on Sunday night, I thought their performance was beautiful and beautifully staged in that one long take with no cutaways. I would think that Irina is a confident and intelligent enough woman to understand that her actor-director boyfriend was doing it for the Oscars, not because he was secretly in love with Gaga or whatever.
I don’t think any “code” was broken but I might have felt a little awkward if I was Irina, even if you know its just a performance.
But more than that – the post-performance gossip about how they are secretly in love is really annoying to me. No, they’re not. (well I guess they could be, but I doubt it.)
I haven’t been able stand all the extra-ness coming out of Gaga and Cooper all awards season and even I think this is a bit much.
That performance didn’t break any girl code. It was a for the song and that was pretty much it. If Irina Shayk is for real worried about what she saw I predict she and BCoop aren’t going to be together for long.
They made a spectacule of themselves. When David Spade tweets “Are these two not f****** ‘ it’s clear.
What woman code? No one gave me one when I got my period? I hope it includes the proper way to use punctuation in a work email and a guide to good breakup behaviour….(is it permissible in the woman code to yell at your friend’s douchey ex?)
Lol did anyone see Jennifer Esposito’s comment on IG?? 🙈🙈
What did she say?
yup and I am not sure what she meant by it, it can be interpreted in many ways
‘Interpreted in many different ways?? How?
She said ‘Ha’. That’s it. She was obviously laughing at the Gaga affair rumours because she’s still bitter about the divorce, which is kinda sad.
Also, did anyone see her tweet saying that she doesent know what the big deal about her saying ‘ha’ is? Lol is she really trying to play it that way…Tragic
Please share!!!
I’m not sure Mel B should be giving any relationship rules/hot takes.
Not her area of expertise.
Yeah. Exactly.
Yeah a lot of projecting going on there with Mel B.
“most of them younger peeps – are shipping Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in real life”
Maybe most of them are younger, but I saw far too many verified users and Film Twitter people unironically jumping on this. I mean, obnoxious much? Yes let’s all hope and pray for the break up of a small child’s parents to fulfill our fan fiction! Gross.
Her botox job looks really obvious and bad. Her makeup was awful.
Anyway, they just put on a show. What is the big deal?
Exactly. It’s a performance FFS. They get paid to pretend and they’re both pretty good at it.
I cannot stand Gaga but she is undoubtedly a very talented woman. I didn’t watch the Oscars but I DID watch their performance and it was really fantastic IMO. There are so many pop singers out there who just rely on auto-tune, a well-known producer and a “look” to sell records but Gaga can actually sing. She definitely has a gift.
Disagree about them no having chemistry in the movie, I just watched it this movie I thought they had tons of chemistry. yes they are actors and this was a performance but they sure laid it on thick IMO
Mel B is talking nonsense. First of all, there is video of their standing ovation shot from inside the room by a Hollywood Reporter journalist and he said Irina was the first on her feet to lead it. There’s also video of her greeting them both afterwards, hugging Bradley and seeming really delighted for them both. I don’t think she was NEARLY as bothered as Mel B or the internet seems to want her to be!
Second, that performance was very carefully choreographed and directed by Bradley Cooper. It was his idea to film it like another scene in the movie, stage it the way they did, etc. He said they wanted to give the fans of the movie what they wanted, and they did exactly that. It was absolutely beautiful, a real standout on an evening that didn’t boast that many great moments, and performed beautifully by the two of them. Lady Gaga wasn’t “betraying” anyone by simply doing her job!
(There’s also pictures of a lovely hug between Irina and Gaga and she looked really thrilled for her when she won, so I don’t actually think there’s any animosity between the women at all, much as the Daily Mail and half the internet seem to be willing it to happen!)
Yes yes yes. Everything you said, especially the second paragraph. Cooper did a great job directing the performance. It was beautiful. People are flipping out precisely because they are so convincing.
My only quibble is that at this point, the Oscar campaign was over. The votes were in. No, I don’t think Bcoop and Gaga are up to anything romantic, but I don’t quite get the purpose of that element of the performance.
Wait, yes I do. Attention. Never mind!
I think she’s a good actress and has a flair for the dramatic. Weren’t we talking about her over the top reactions in pics after winning yesterday? I mean they could be but I would imagine if they were their performance would have looked really different.
They did EXACTLY what they were supposed to do…and it worked…and I enjoyed the HECK out of that performance…I’m an 80s Baby…and I LIVE for POWER BALLADS…and I haven’t heard a GOOD ONE…IN YEARS and that performance on Sunday have me re-watching it over and over again like 15 and I’m hitting rewind on my VCR after taping “Faithfully” on MTV
I just wish that a time machine could be made that would give me 80s Steve Perry singing that song with Gaga…but I would need them to switch parts….
LAWD!!!!
Clearly they are fond of each other and put on a really great performance. They are performers afterall.
And I didn’t see love and sexiness, if anything I saw was a totally committed Gaga- keeping eye contact and her energy towards Cooper committed to supporting him through the song because he much have been super nervous to sing live in a room of his acting peers.
I thought the live performance crossed the line and was disrespectful. It could have been just as effective without displaying such intimacy. I felt bad for Irina, but if she is fine with it, good for her.
Irina was the first to stand and applaud and hugged lady Gaga after, her partner is an actor and put on a performance. I don’t see the problem.
yEAH, nobody held a gun to Bradley`s head so he would put his arm around Gaga or brush her cheek with his. It was all Bradley and it was all a theatre act. Much ado about nothing.
Imagine cheating on Irina Shayk with Lady Gaga…
This whole things make me snicker because I found the emotional tone of their performance very very plastic. They sang very nicely and looked good and it was a nice performance. but there was no actual chemistry, sincerity or emotional weight there, at least not to me.