Did Lady Gaga break the ‘woman code’ by performing with Bradley Cooper?

No offense, but I think one of the dumbest things to come out of A Star Is Born’s Oscar campaign is that now people – most of them younger peeps – are shipping Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in real life. First of all, they barely had ANY chemistry in the movie. The first part of their promotional tour was hampered by rumors that they were barely speaking to each other. They did a good job of keeping up appearances – like total pros – once the campaign got underway. At this point, I think they like and respect each other. I think Bradley is very happy and proud of Gaga for winning Best Song. They obviously put in a lot of work to make their live performance amazing on-stage at the Oscars – clearly, because they had more chemistry on stage than they did in the entire film. None of that amounts to “Gaga and B-Coop are secretly together and Irina Shayk is gonna shank an orange trollop.” So, I’ve established that I do not believe they’re together in any way. But was their loved-up performance bad form? According to Mel B, it was:

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s performance of A Star Is Born‘s signature tune “Shallow” at Sunday’s Oscars may have delighted fans watching at home, but the electrifying chemistry between the two stars left Mel B unsettled. The Spice Girls singer, 43, criticized Gaga and Cooper during Good Morning Britain‘s Academy Awards telecast, explaining that she couldn’t help but think about Cooper’s girlfriend, Irina Shayk, the whole time. Shayk, 33 — mother to Cooper’s 1½-year-old daughter Lea De Seine — was sitting in the front row of the Dolby Theatre, steps away from where Cooper, 44, and Gaga, 32, sang their show-stealing duet. The two costars and on-screen lovers shared a piano bench at the number’s conclusion, singing a stripped-down take on the track cheek-to-cheek before affectionately gazing into each other’s eyes, with Cooper wrapping his arm around Gaga’s waist. “I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley’s girlfriend, oh my gosh,” Mel B recalled of the moment, according to video captured by The Sun. Agreeing that the duo had “the look of love,” Mel B hoped that the energy between Cooper and Gaga — who recently split from fiancé Christian Carino, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively on Tuesday — was just for show. “I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there’s a women’s code and hopefully that’s not… hopefully it’s only professional,” she said.

[From People]

Yeah, trust that it is completely professional. Trust that they were truly only doing that for the cameras and for the Oscar campaign and all of that. As I said on Sunday night, I thought their performance was beautiful and beautifully staged in that one long take with no cutaways. I would think that Irina is a confident and intelligent enough woman to understand that her actor-director boyfriend was doing it for the Oscars, not because he was secretly in love with Gaga or whatever.

