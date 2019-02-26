Duchess Meghan wore a custom Carolina Herrera gown for her final night in Morocco

For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final night in Morocco, they attended a private dinner with the King Mohammed VI of Morocco at the royal residence in Rabat. For this dinner, Meghan chose a really pretty and feminine Carolina Herrera gown in a periwinkle blue, with a delicate pattern. The gown is chiffon, and it’s billowy and flowy on Meghan’s pregnant figure. The Daily Mail dutifully reported on the cost of the “custom” piece – duh, she’s pregnant, of course this stuff has to be customized – with a figure of £3,222. Meghan wore her hair back in a sleek bun – I would have loved to see some bigger earrings here, but oh well.

The meeting and dinner seemed to go well, and here’s something that I’ve been noticing more and more in photos – Harry has grown in confidence in these kinds of situations, where he’s meeting diplomats and kings and queens and such. Harry’s always been comfortable when he’s around dogs, kids and soldiers. But he’s really grown into a soft-power diplomatic asset for the crown now that he’s married to Meghan. Meghan is also a tremendous asset to the crown, if the courtiers will let the woman breathe.

Speaking of assets to the crown and the crown itself, the Queen will be hosting a reception next week to mark the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles’ investiture as the Prince of Wales. The 50th anniversary is this year, on July 1st, and much like Charles’ birthday celebrations, I suspect there will be many events to mark the anniversary. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in attendance at the Buckingham Palace reception, as will the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It should be a good time to watch the body language, especially between the two brothers and their father.

King Mohammed seemed quite taken with Meghan, if these photos are any indication.

