Duchess Meghan wore a custom Carolina Herrera gown for her final night in Morocco

For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final night in Morocco, they attended a private dinner with the King Mohammed VI of Morocco at the royal residence in Rabat. For this dinner, Meghan chose a really pretty and feminine Carolina Herrera gown in a periwinkle blue, with a delicate pattern. The gown is chiffon, and it’s billowy and flowy on Meghan’s pregnant figure. The Daily Mail dutifully reported on the cost of the “custom” piece – duh, she’s pregnant, of course this stuff has to be customized – with a figure of £3,222. Meghan wore her hair back in a sleek bun – I would have loved to see some bigger earrings here, but oh well.
The meeting and dinner seemed to go well, and here’s something that I’ve been noticing more and more in photos – Harry has grown in confidence in these kinds of situations, where he’s meeting diplomats and kings and queens and such. Harry’s always been comfortable when he’s around dogs, kids and soldiers. But he’s really grown into a soft-power diplomatic asset for the crown now that he’s married to Meghan. Meghan is also a tremendous asset to the crown, if the courtiers will let the woman breathe.
Speaking of assets to the crown and the crown itself, the Queen will be hosting a reception next week to mark the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles’ investiture as the Prince of Wales. The 50th anniversary is this year, on July 1st, and much like Charles’ birthday celebrations, I suspect there will be many events to mark the anniversary. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in attendance at the Buckingham Palace reception, as will the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It should be a good time to watch the body language, especially between the two brothers and their father.
King Mohammed seemed quite taken with Meghan, if these photos are any indication.
The dress looks so comfy, I want it in my wardrobe – though with my rack of doom I would also look 7 months pregnant!
I actually really like this too for some reason. I think I would look ridiculous but her face is so stunning she can pull a lot off in my opinion.
Me too. There’s something so breezy and summery about it that I cannot help but like it. Plus she looks gorgeous in that periwinkle shade of blue.
I hate the dress! LOL. Beautiful woman, but the dress looks like a mu-mu (sp?)
I love the color and pattern, but the sleeves and drop waist are unflattering. An empire waist with cap sleeves would have been much softer and prettier.
Agree on both, Josephine. I think it would be much more flattering if she showed her arms and/or her bump.
Can I just say how happy I am to be discussing Meghan’s fashion? I want to follow her fashion and her work, not listen to people trying to stab her in the back. This Morocco trip has been very good.
Exactly, @Josephine. I’d love something shorter and simpler in that pattern (I’m a classic endomorph, so have to be careful with prints).
And @Bythesea – I don’t usually offer spelling tips, but FWIW, you were very close, just cheated the word out of some extra “u”s – it’s “muu-muu.”
I also hate the dress. It looks like a tent and does nothing for her.
I’d prefer a boat neck and it’s not exactly flattering.
Dress is pretty itself but it doesn’t do Meghan justice. I’m meh on hair and I do miss the earrings.
Carolina Herrera, I think it was a missed opportunity..
but she looks pretty and appropriate of course just nitpicking
This dress reminds me of the two Erdem monstrosities that Kate wore last year in Sweden. They were both awful and so is this.
Her casual outfits have been a million times better than the couture looks on this tour.
Agree with this. Her casual looks have been so lovely. This is unfortunate and awful.
She’s got great street style. Casual can’t be beat. She looked amazing in nyc, and in the casual clothes here.
Her evenings have been misses for me.
I keep flip flopping. I love the skirt portion of it. I like the color. Not huge on the pattern. But I also have to keep reminding myself that it’s maternity wear so it’s not going to be the same kind of effect as a regular gown. She needs to be comfortable and they need to prepare for a changing shape, so there’s that to consider too.
I think overall though? I actually like it. I think one thing that would have improved it for me is some kind of interest at the neck. Even if they’d added some tiny beading in the shade of the darker blue or something… just something around the neckline, or some kind of long necklace or something… not sure what. But overall I like the look and it’s definitely not something I’d have normally liked.
It’s not a maternity dress though, which is why is doesn’t flatter a pregnant body. If she would just wear maternity dresses she might actually look good in her clothes.
I don’t like this dress in general, but for meeting the king of morocco at 7 or 8 months pregnant, its fine. It looks lovely in the pictures where she is walking, not as good when she’s sitting.
I think she is wearing so many loose dresses like that because her belly is changing so fast. Even though these are all obviously custom gowns, she probably went for more of the loose styles so that there was wiggle room as she grows.
+1
It’s a no from me but due to the culture and environment they were in it works.
I would love this dress if it had a different neckline.
She’s pregnant so requires a $3k custom dress? I mean a custom dress sure, but this tent dress she could get from ASOS without customization for $100. It’s a pretty color but not attractive overall.
I remember when Kate wore a very buttony D&G when she was pregnant you said something like she got so excited about the buttons she didn’t even look at the price tag. I just remember laughing out loud. I think it applies here too. The color is fantastic, I actually think CH is a great royal designer she should pair with, but this dress (and the cost for little results) is a miss for me.
If she would wear maternity dresses, which this is not, they wouldn’t need to be customized! Simple alterations would more than likely be all that was needed in an actual maternity dress.
I’m similar to those above but overall, not a hit for me. The colour really suits her, but the sleeves are a monstrosity and the lack of shape anywhere doesn’t help her petite, short figure. It swamps her.
I think the dress would have benefited from being a bit more fitted around the chest area, with perhaps darting just below the chest, like a modified a-line and less frills on the sleeves.
I’m still in love with her custom Dior from the reception at the ambassador’s residence. Beautiful.
I also agree about the soft power one-two that these two can throw when they’re together. I’ve already seen one reporter mention how formidable they are as a partnership. Meghan’s effort to speak French certainly didn’t go unnoticed.
I find myself ridiculously proud of her…haters take a seat.
I think I’ve read that Meghan is fluent in Spanish and I can’t wait for her to use it in her capacity as a Royal. They definitely have soft power and star power. I’m also wildly proud of her. It’s wonderful to see M&H working together so smoothly in their diplomatic roles.
I don’t love it but I don’t hate it.
I will give her a break bc she’s pregnant. Great color, pattern, not right cut, pattern for her pregnant figure. I was laughing, if it looks like a mumu on her, imagine the rest of the world in it? She’s really popping, looks so pregnant. Man I give her credit for these trips. I would want to be home in stretchy pants.
Beautiful dress, Meghan had a great style on this tour.
Also the Crown Prince had a crush on Meghan, he couldn’t take off his eyes from her LOL
I mean, you can buy lovely maternity evening dresses at Neiman Marcus. I don’t think either duchess should be spending that kind of cash on either late term maternity wear or multiples of the same designer dress/suit (so yes, I mean Kate). And I say that as someone who just bought the same Tahari sweater in 3 colors.
I feel like she bought a really expensive duvet cover. It does nothing for her.
In the forth pic we had the judgying you on Prince Harry’s face. I love it!
This dress is great, so perfect for the summer.
I really dislike this. She is being buried alive in sleeves and dress. Looks like one of Mrs. Roper’s outfits.