“Emma Thompson is not here for accused predator John Lasseter” links

  • February 26, 2019

  • By Kaiser
The UK premiere of 'The Children Act' held at Curzon Mayfair

Emma Thompson explains why she refuses to work with John Lasseter. [Jezebel]
I missed the fact that the New York Times got disinvited from the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Journalism scandal! [LaineyGossip]
Madonna & Lady Gaga made up, performatively. [Dlisted]
Bristol Palin is looking for her stalker. [Starcasm]
Chadwick Boseman has been killing it sartorially. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Reminder: Rami Malek was part of the Twilight franchise. [Pajiba]
More photos from the VF Oscar party. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
I totally missed that they rebooted Dynasty too. [Seriously OMG]

AFI FEST 2016 - Moana - Premiere

  1. JenUK says:
    February 26, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    Heck yeah Emma!!! You tell ‘em!!!

    • jan90067 says:
      February 26, 2019 at 1:05 pm

      That letter is amazing!! It should taken out as a full page “ad” in ALL media. While I am a believer in 2nd chances, it should only be when that person has made a *real* attempt to change. Not, as Emma says, just because it’s written in his contract that he “has to be “professional”". And all this WHILE he’s being prompted and reminded by therapist and coaches, so all the while, women around him are still being made uncomfortable. Let him get his shizz together, and then, perhaps, let him come around civilized people.

  2. Aims says:
    February 26, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    There is nobody better than Emma. She was right on everything. If we don’t take a stand, nothing will change. Women should feel safe in all facets in her life.

  3. Mia4s says:
    February 26, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    Emma Thompson’s letter is a work of art!! This is what it’s going to take, powerful people walking away…and then other powerful people need to back.them.up!!! It’s going to be ugly, and yes some innocents will get caught up in it. But this is not a request for change (the patriarchy won’t respond to that). This is a war for change.

  4. Jerusha says:
    February 26, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    Goddess Emma. She comes across as so intelligent, so down to earth, so morally centered, so near perfect. And a great actress, to boot.

  5. noway says:
    February 26, 2019 at 1:01 pm

    I personally don’t agree with everything in Emma’s letter, however, I do like the fact and the way she did this. I have my own personal knowledge and experience of why I don’t like some of the actions at Pixar, but I do believe Emma has a right to take a stand on this issue. Fortunately, she is in a position of power where she can take this stand. We really need people in power to do this, as unfortunately, some people financially can’t afford to take a stand. Bravo to her.

    • KHLBHL says:
      February 26, 2019 at 1:18 pm

      Could you elaborate on what you don’t agree with? From what I see there’s nothing to contradict in her statements; they’re all valid points that Skydance hasn’t addressed.

