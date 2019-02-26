How did Olivia Colman & ‘Green Book’ pull off such shocking Oscar wins?

The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg has some interesting analysis of this year’s Academy Awards and how the two biggest shocks happened. Those shocks? Green Book winning Best Picture and Olivia Colman winning Best Actress. In Colman’s defense – as I said on Oscar night – she was legitimately brilliant in The Favourite and she would have been the favorite in any other year where she wasn’t competing against a living legend of stage and screen, Glenn Close, who has yet to ever win an Oscar. Basically, Feinberg’s explanation for how Colman pulled off that coup is that Fox Searchlight ran a brilliant Oscar campaign and that people actually SAW The Favourite and they didn’t see The Wife:

The biggest shocker of the night, which will be remembered as one of the biggest shockers of all time, was the best actress upset of The Wife’s Glenn Close by The Favourite’s Olivia Colman, even after Close won Critics’ Choice, Golden Globe and SAG awards. No other actress — and only two actors, Russell Crowe for A Beautiful Mind and Eddie Murphy for 2006′s Dreamgirls — has ever won all three of those precursors and then lost at the Oscars. Going into the night, the 71-year-old was already the most Oscar-nominated living performer, male or female, without a win, and now extends that undesirable record by losing for the seventh time. How did this happen? It’s impossible to say for sure, of course, but it likely has to do with the number of Academy members who actually saw Close’s film versus Colman’s. Colman’s The Favourite, which was distributed by Fox Searchlight (which never gets enough credit for its campaign prowess), was nominated for 10 Oscars (tied with Roma for most), including best picture. That meant most voters made it a priority to check it out — and, indeed, Colman is extraordinary in it. The Wife, on the other hand, was a much lower-profile film; it received no nominations other than Close’s, and therefore was a lower priority for voters as they budgeted their time.

I understand that The Wife didn’t get a big splashy wide release, but… neither did The Favourite. The Favourite was pretty much art-house fare in most places in America and around the world. Besides that, all of the Oscar voters GET SCREENERS. They literally just have to pop in the DVD or attend one of a million Oscar screenings throughout the season. There’s no excuse for arguing “well, I just didn’t see it” from Oscar voters. Also: Glenn is legitimately wonderful in The Wife. I compared her performance to Julianne Moore’s (ultimately Oscar-winning) turn in Still Alice too. I thought that would be the model for Glenn’s Oscar campaign.

As for “why Green Book won,” Feinberg really doesn’t have any answers other than “Oscar voters don’t pay attention to Film Twitter” and this theory about how votes are cast for Best Picture:

At the post-show Governors Ball, the win for Green Book — which premiered and won the audience award at September’s Toronto International Film Festival, and breaks the Telluride Film Festival’s eight-year streak of screening the eventual best picture winner — was heavily debated. In particular, the impact of the divisive “preferential ballot” that the Academy employs only for the best picture category was a focus of conversation. Did Green Book win because it was most voters’ second- or third-favorite nominee, or would it have won on a popular ballot, too? One studio chief who asked to remain nameless told me that he is totally convinced it would have prevailed under either format. But supporters of Roma, the Netflix film that was the odds-on favorite to win best picture, tended to feel differently. They point to the fact that in five of the 10 years since the preferential ballot was implemented (concurrent with the expansion of the best picture Oscar category beyond a cap of five nominees), the best picture and best director Oscars have gone to different films, a far higher rate than ever before. If one agrees with the widespread assumption that most people vote for the same film for best picture and best director, then one can see why it would be frustrating that a plurality is enough to win best director, but an outright majority is required to win best picture, something that can only be achieved, in a year without a runaway frontrunner, when lower-ranked films then come into play.

So maybe it’s just about the ballot and the WAY people vote for Best Picture and how those votes are counted? Eh. I think the answer to the “why did Green Book win” conundrum is a lot simpler: older white Oscar voters were comforted by the white savior narrative and the cheeseball performance of the n-word spouting Viggo Mortsensen. I’m also okay with the theory that The Favorite, Black Panther, Roma and BlacKkKlansman ended up splitting a lot of votes – there wasn’t one consensus “woke” choice, there were several, and that’s how Green Book snuck in.