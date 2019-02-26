How did Olivia Colman & ‘Green Book’ pull off such shocking Oscar wins?

The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg has some interesting analysis of this year’s Academy Awards and how the two biggest shocks happened. Those shocks? Green Book winning Best Picture and Olivia Colman winning Best Actress. In Colman’s defense – as I said on Oscar night – she was legitimately brilliant in The Favourite and she would have been the favorite in any other year where she wasn’t competing against a living legend of stage and screen, Glenn Close, who has yet to ever win an Oscar. Basically, Feinberg’s explanation for how Colman pulled off that coup is that Fox Searchlight ran a brilliant Oscar campaign and that people actually SAW The Favourite and they didn’t see The Wife:
The biggest shocker of the night, which will be remembered as one of the biggest shockers of all time, was the best actress upset of The Wife’s Glenn Close by The Favourite’s Olivia Colman, even after Close won Critics’ Choice, Golden Globe and SAG awards. No other actress — and only two actors, Russell Crowe for A Beautiful Mind and Eddie Murphy for 2006′s Dreamgirls — has ever won all three of those precursors and then lost at the Oscars. Going into the night, the 71-year-old was already the most Oscar-nominated living performer, male or female, without a win, and now extends that undesirable record by losing for the seventh time.
How did this happen? It’s impossible to say for sure, of course, but it likely has to do with the number of Academy members who actually saw Close’s film versus Colman’s. Colman’s The Favourite, which was distributed by Fox Searchlight (which never gets enough credit for its campaign prowess), was nominated for 10 Oscars (tied with Roma for most), including best picture. That meant most voters made it a priority to check it out — and, indeed, Colman is extraordinary in it. The Wife, on the other hand, was a much lower-profile film; it received no nominations other than Close’s, and therefore was a lower priority for voters as they budgeted their time.
I understand that The Wife didn’t get a big splashy wide release, but… neither did The Favourite. The Favourite was pretty much art-house fare in most places in America and around the world. Besides that, all of the Oscar voters GET SCREENERS. They literally just have to pop in the DVD or attend one of a million Oscar screenings throughout the season. There’s no excuse for arguing “well, I just didn’t see it” from Oscar voters. Also: Glenn is legitimately wonderful in The Wife. I compared her performance to Julianne Moore’s (ultimately Oscar-winning) turn in Still Alice too. I thought that would be the model for Glenn’s Oscar campaign.
As for “why Green Book won,” Feinberg really doesn’t have any answers other than “Oscar voters don’t pay attention to Film Twitter” and this theory about how votes are cast for Best Picture:
At the post-show Governors Ball, the win for Green Book — which premiered and won the audience award at September’s Toronto International Film Festival, and breaks the Telluride Film Festival’s eight-year streak of screening the eventual best picture winner — was heavily debated. In particular, the impact of the divisive “preferential ballot” that the Academy employs only for the best picture category was a focus of conversation. Did Green Book win because it was most voters’ second- or third-favorite nominee, or would it have won on a popular ballot, too? One studio chief who asked to remain nameless told me that he is totally convinced it would have prevailed under either format.
But supporters of Roma, the Netflix film that was the odds-on favorite to win best picture, tended to feel differently. They point to the fact that in five of the 10 years since the preferential ballot was implemented (concurrent with the expansion of the best picture Oscar category beyond a cap of five nominees), the best picture and best director Oscars have gone to different films, a far higher rate than ever before. If one agrees with the widespread assumption that most people vote for the same film for best picture and best director, then one can see why it would be frustrating that a plurality is enough to win best director, but an outright majority is required to win best picture, something that can only be achieved, in a year without a runaway frontrunner, when lower-ranked films then come into play.
So maybe it’s just about the ballot and the WAY people vote for Best Picture and how those votes are counted? Eh. I think the answer to the “why did Green Book win” conundrum is a lot simpler: older white Oscar voters were comforted by the white savior narrative and the cheeseball performance of the n-word spouting Viggo Mortsensen. I’m also okay with the theory that The Favorite, Black Panther, Roma and BlacKkKlansman ended up splitting a lot of votes – there wasn’t one consensus “woke” choice, there were several, and that’s how Green Book snuck in.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Entertainment Weekly surveys anonymous film industry people each year for who they think will win various Oscars, and the overall agreement was Olivia Coleman for best actress. Interestingly, no one chose the same movie for best picture.
I mean, who cares. The only BP winners I remember are Crash, for being awful, Moonlight, because they got it right that one time, and Green Book, because I just read about it.
I think a lot of people watch the acting awards and just tune out. I do, at least.
I think Green Book won because of both reasons mentioned – older white voters liked it, and the other movies split the votes.
I was surprised at Olivia Coleman winning but she was really good. She won the golden globe too, right? So its not like her win came out of nowhere. I just think many people assume Glenn Close was “due,” since the Academy does tend to reward careers sometimes, and not a particular performance.
I saw The Favourite in the theater (excellent, amazing film), but I still need to see The Wife. I love both Close and Colman, but the Oscar probably should have gone to Close. Colman is so amazing and has such a long career ahead of her.
I need to add something: the reason I saw The Favourite is because I adore historical fiction and it was centered around women. I LOVE Glen Close (and always have), but a film called The Wife didn’t exactly appeal to me, no matter how pro-wife (woman) it was. But I’m still going to see it. Eventually.
OT, but did you guys know Olivia plays the stepmother in Fleabag? I thought she looked familiar (haven’t seen the Favourite)…omg, she is amazing, I love her!!!
The woman is a freaking chameleon. She also played a cop in Hot Fuzz and a different type of cop in Broadchurch. I am very happy she won. I saw and loved the Favourite and she was great in it. I wish the academy would start awarding people (women particularly) for their work and not their careers. I haven’t seen the Wife but Glenn should have won for Dangerous Liaisons or even Fatal Attraction and Olivia should, and did win, for the Favourite.
THIS. I feel like Glen should have won an Oscar a LOOONG time ago.
I saw both films and if I had to vote, it’d be a hard choice.
Glenn in The Wife has one of those scenes where she just sits and looks and you can see in her expression (a subtle one) how her emotions change. It’s spectacular.
Olivia was superb in The Favourite, too.
While I was rooting for Glenn, I’m not mad that Olivia won. Like somebody above said, it’s ridiculous that Glenn should be chosen above other actresses only because she’s been nominated 7 times and is an amazing actress in general. It’s just not fair to the other four nominees. Most actresses don’t get any nominations in their life, of those who do, most only get that one chance. Even Olivia said “this won’t happen again”, although I hope it will.
I LOVED Fleabag and I love her in it. If you have not watched it, it’s a must. It’s on Prime.
When she got her Oscar, all I could think of was Fleabag wanting to steal it.
“The Favorite” picked up considerable critical favor in the past few months (seriously, people are even talking about it on TUMBLR of all places), and most people seemed to be in agreement about Coleman’s portrayal as the best of the films. On the other hand, “The Wife” had no wide release and lacked the star-studded and flashier casting. While I’m sad for Glenn, I didn’t find it THAT much of an upset.
Green Book is the one that’s just baffling. The PR fumbles alone should have sank it, and it speaks volumes about Academy voters that it didn’t.
Not surprised about tumblr-Olivia Coleman is beloved in the UK and tumblr abounds with UK fandom; she’s also worked with David Tennent and he’s a Tumblr prince.
That historical chic is very in now too-there’s a renewed sense of interest in UK monarchy and European history in general among younger generations thanks to the young princes, Meghan Markle, Hamilton, and basically streaming television:, Another Period, Drunk History, Downton Abbey, Victoria, the docs on Netflix, etc. It’s going to have a blow back soon-people are already talking about this Founding Fathers fetishism ignores the basic atrocities these people committed and it will likely pour into euro history soon.
That’s a fair point. I think a lot of it is superficial, to be honest – the dress and quarters of historical nobility make for a visual feast in film. It’s easy to make cinematography look beautiful when the setting is already colorful and intricate. That’s part of why I wasn’t sad to see Cuaron take the Oscar for “Roma” – what he was working with asked for far more precision and skill to bring beauty to the mundane.
Wait. Wait wait wait. Hold the phone. Glenn Close hasn’t won an Oscar???
Yep. Despite the Internet’s histrionics over DiCaprio’s numbers, Close is actually seven for seven for Oscar losses, which puts her two ahead of where he was when he won. I’m happy for Coleman, but it’s outrageous that Glenn Close hasn’t won something yet.
Amy Adams is also now 6 for 6 on Oscar losses and beating our Dicaprio’s numbers!
Oh yes, I did forget Adams is on six now! I always feel like Adams has the problem of turning in fantastic performances that are remarkable for their quiet nuance – IMO, *she* was the standout in “American Heist,” and it’s a shame all the discussion was about Lawrence (not that I mind Jennifer, but her role was easy to make interesting). She tends to be fairly low-key on the red carpet, too, so it doesn’t pick up as much camera interest.
I think the ranked voting is why Green Book won.
I also agree with the explanation of Olivia’s win. People seem to forget that she was the favored one to win before nominations came out, and then Glenn won an award (I forget which one) and people started putting her name into the race and suddenly she became the favored one to win. But people were watching The Favourite because it was nominated for a variety of awards. If you were watching The Wife, you were only watching it for Glenn’s performance. Even if you got screeners of all of the movies, there’s going to be some you don’t get around to watching, unfortunately. One of the people for the THR Honest Ballot thing even alluded to that.
(I mean, if it were me and I got screeners of everything and the opportunity to vote, I’d like to think I’d watch them all, but I also tried to watch Roma and only made it thirty minutes in, so who knows.)
Yeah, my theory is The Favourite and Roma split the vote and so ‘I Don’t See Colour’ Book snuck through the middle. That still means a lot of these crusty old dudes must have had it in their top choices though.
That’s a lousy excuse. They all get sent screeners, just watch the movies. How many categories do the members vote in? There’s generally only 5 nominees in each category.
I also read that these upsets happen because of the voting method — voters are asked to rank their favorites in order of preference. So, for instance, if Roma got a lot of #1s but also got a bunch of low ranks, and Green Book solidly took #2, Green Book had the advantage, apparently.
Yeah split voting is my theory on the weird Green Book win. I was able to see all the noms this year, and The Favourite and Roma were miles ahead of the other movies in my opinion. I was happy Bohemian Rhapsody didn’t take home the win though.
I love Glenn and was expecting her to win, but I was thrillled for Olivia Coleman – she 100% deserved it – seriously she was amazing in the Favourite. Her acceptance speech was the highlight of the night for me.
Agree, the vote was split on BP.
Colman’s win was really more of a surprise, IMO.
That’s not true about The Favourite, it played a lot near me. And I saw trailers for it on TV and streaming but never saw a single trailer for the Wife, nor even heard of it until it was up for nom. I’m not in the industry at all but all my friends went to see the Favourite. It stands to chance that it would have been a popular film for Academy voters because they likely even saw it before they got a screener.
My theory for Best Actress was this-most of the voters cast for Coleman but figured everyone else was voting for Close. Most of the anonymous Oscar ballot articles I read were like “They’ll give it to the Wife, but I really liked the Favourite. She won’t win but Coleman deserves a vote.” I haven’t seen the Wife yet and maybe Close gives a really technically good performance and maybe theoretically “better” than Coleman but presumably Coleman in the Favourite is just more enjoyable.
wtf is a DVD. lol. also I loved Crash. Especially the scene where Ludacris frees the trafficked Chinese. I cried.
I only heard of The Wife when it was nominated for Oscars. I saw lots of ads for The Favorite, both in theaters and on tv. So there was definitely a different marketing strategy early on. I’m always surprised by how many Oscar voters don’t see many of the movies, even though the Academy makes them available.