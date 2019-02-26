Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent at the VF Oscar party: too much or lovely?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth made it to the Vanity Fair post-Oscar party. Miley wore this beautifully constructed Saint Laurent. I love how the different directions of the sequins give the illusion of different fabrics. I also like the draping around the faux knot at the waist. I‘m not a fan of plunging necklines, especially when the dress has a dramatic slit up the thigh, but her awesome Bvlgari necklace is so beautifully showcased. I love the rest of her styling as well. She’s got a ‘70s Halston vibe with the loose waves. Liam looks good. He’s been sick so I’m glad he’s back on his feet.

Lily Collins wore this floral Marchesa to the VF party. It’s controversial to wear Marchesa and women know that they’re silently supporting Harvey Weinstein’s ex, whose label was built through Weinstein’s threats and abuses. That said, this is still a pretty dress. I especially love the bodice with the drape and mismatched sleeves. Lily made a big splash last night by hanging on the Internet’s Favorite Boyfriend and new Calvin Klein undie model, Noah Centineo.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen also wore Marchesa, which I was not as fond of. The embroidery is beautiful, the feathery bits work, and the length is nice, but the wide-holed netting throws it off. The boa caplet effectively detracts from the sheer bodice. It also pulls focus from Chrissy’s bad hair. Husband John Legend’s pants are hemmed a little high but otherwise he looks great and I love his lapel accents.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Kerry Washington debuted a pixie cut last night, but her new look was overshadowed by this bad Schiaparelli dress. This is sheer, bland beige, it has tiered ruffles and it’s so bad. The white rope belt makes no sense, and the structured corset is the worst. She’s not even wearing a necklace. Her earrings are the only saving grace.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Renee Zellweger wore a black crepe A.W.A.K.E dress and black ankle strap heels. I like the classic simplicity of her look and styling and am jealous of her emerald statement ring. The neckline and short hair are giving her a beautifully elongated neck. I really dislike those sleeves though. They remind me of the surgical sleeve guards.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images