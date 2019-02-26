Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent at the VF Oscar party: too much or lovely?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth made it to the Vanity Fair post-Oscar party. Miley wore this beautifully constructed Saint Laurent. I love how the different directions of the sequins give the illusion of different fabrics. I also like the draping around the faux knot at the waist. I‘m not a fan of plunging necklines, especially when the dress has a dramatic slit up the thigh, but her awesome Bvlgari necklace is so beautifully showcased. I love the rest of her styling as well. She’s got a ‘70s Halston vibe with the loose waves. Liam looks good. He’s been sick so I’m glad he’s back on his feet.
Lily Collins wore this floral Marchesa to the VF party. It’s controversial to wear Marchesa and women know that they’re silently supporting Harvey Weinstein’s ex, whose label was built through Weinstein’s threats and abuses. That said, this is still a pretty dress. I especially love the bodice with the drape and mismatched sleeves. Lily made a big splash last night by hanging on the Internet’s Favorite Boyfriend and new Calvin Klein undie model, Noah Centineo.
Chrissy Teigen also wore Marchesa, which I was not as fond of. The embroidery is beautiful, the feathery bits work, and the length is nice, but the wide-holed netting throws it off. The boa caplet effectively detracts from the sheer bodice. It also pulls focus from Chrissy’s bad hair. Husband John Legend’s pants are hemmed a little high but otherwise he looks great and I love his lapel accents.
Kerry Washington debuted a pixie cut last night, but her new look was overshadowed by this bad Schiaparelli dress. This is sheer, bland beige, it has tiered ruffles and it’s so bad. The white rope belt makes no sense, and the structured corset is the worst. She’s not even wearing a necklace. Her earrings are the only saving grace.
Renee Zellweger wore a black crepe A.W.A.K.E dress and black ankle strap heels. I like the classic simplicity of her look and styling and am jealous of her emerald statement ring. The neckline and short hair are giving her a beautifully elongated neck. I really dislike those sleeves though. They remind me of the surgical sleeve guards.
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Getty Images
I don’t know how these ugly Marchesa dresses are even worth all the justifications you would have to make to wear them. Shame. I liked both Chrissy and Lily but wearing Marchesa is a choice I am not OK with.
Yeah it’s interesting that those Marchesa dresses are as ugly as the backstory of the brand. Yuck.
Miley’s going to try for another reinvention apparently…I’m already tired.
I think this is Liam’s preferred look. This was how she looked before the cultural appropriation of black culture.
Renee! I’ve missed you!
What’s the deal with Miley’s hair, it always looks a little limp or greasy to me. Does she style au natural, like no heat?
I was thinking same think, her long hair was nice before she chopped it during wrecking ball. Now is it to damaged?exstentions?
What’s with the Marchesa comeback???
It seems like some women in Hollywood are going to believe Georgina Chapman was innocent and are making some kind of statement about separating her from Harvey’s behavior. It’s not a take I 100% support, but it doesn’t really bother me at this point either.
Lily’s dress is ok, but the hair is not good.
Both of those Marchesa’s are unshockingly bad. I would not want to wear the label now.
Miley’s dress was OK, but her hair did not look good .
I think Miley looks great. Definitely my favourite look out of this lot here. And the official portrait shot of her and Liam by VF’s photographer is STUNNING.
Stop stop stop the “slashed to the navel” look. It’s hideous. Glad to see Renee Z back – and she looks more like herself too, which is good…
It must be because I’m on my period but all these women look tiny to me. Like, pocket-sized.w
And, except for Miley, kind of unhealthy looking.
Miley overdid the bracelets & rings, distracting from the necklace.
I like Lily Collins’ low-key dress.
What’s bad about Chrissie’s hair? I think it looks good here.
Kerry is so beautiful & this dress is so fugly.
Renee’s sleeves could land in her soup. Those, & trumpet/flared sleeves are impossible to eat in. They drag across the table.
Chrissy’s dress is, to me, so Endora on Bewitched. It works for Endora, though.
miley looks gorgeous. that necklace is unreal