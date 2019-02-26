Natalie Portman in a Dior jumpsuit at the VF Oscar party: cute or twee?

Here are some photos from the annual Vanity Fair Oscar party, which definitely felt like it was slightly more subdued this year. Maybe it was all of the shocking winners at the end of the Oscars – Olivia Colman, Green Book – or maybe it was a lack of big, scandalous names in attendance. The party photos are being spread out among a half dozen posts here. First up: Natalie Portman, who attended the VF party with her husband Benjamin. I believe they’re still LA-based now, having left Paris several years ago. Natalie’s jumpsuit is Dior, and while I enjoy the fact that she’s wearing a jumpsuit – comfort! – this one isn’t great.

Here’s Shailene Woodley, also in Dior, with Isidora Goreshter. I’m always shocked when Shailene turns up at an industry party – shouldn’t she be sitting in a treehouse, making tampons out of woodland mushrooms?

Olivia Colman changed out of her Prada Oscar gown into this Stella McCartney. It’s like “out of frying pan and into the fire” with Olivia’s fashion. She’s not a fashion girl, at all. It’s charming.

Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak attended the VF party together, as they did last year. This year they didn’t seem to pose together very much though. Hm.

Brie Larson in Celine. Another basic/boring dress, right?

Embed from Getty Images