Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad at the VF Oscar party: still glum or perked up?

I thought Jennifer Lopez looked especially glum and over-it at the Oscars, but she seemed to perk up slightly for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. She went with Alex Rodriguez, who may or may not be plucking her last nerve. Mostly, I think Jennifer was happy to have better makeup for the afterparties – her styling at the Oscars was not great. She wore these peacock vibing Zuhair Murad dress. I love the colors but hate the design.
Kacey Musgraves in Versace. Kacey really went to LA to do the whole Oscar experience. I can’t hate on her hustle – maybe Kacey is the next Blake Shelton, some country crossover who becomes a huge multi-platform name. She’s certainly trying. Anyway, I actually sort of like this Versace – it’s a great party dress.
KiKi Layne also chose Versace for her party dress. This doesn’t look comfortable, nor is it actually that cute?
Emily Ratajkowski in Brock Collection. I’m shocked that all of her bits and pieces aren’t hanging out. I’m also shocked that her shady husband isn’t hanging on her. Huh.
Taraji Henson in Roland Mouret, with her fiance. I really dislike the dress, but her man is handsome.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty, WENN.
In the photo with ARod, Jlo has a fake forced smile on her face that reads” hurry up and take the damm photo can’t stand being so close to this person right now”
She is pissed
PS: Her dress is gorgeous
Which I don’t understand…. just don’t bring him with you! Whether it’s a breakup happening or if he’s just driving her nuts… leave him home, girl.
I agree on the dress. I kind of love it. It’s different, and really eye catching, but in a good way. This is probably my favorite JLo look.
But she can’t be anywhere without him now, not after all those declarations of love and the hinting for a ring (which hint he has not taken, apparently).
Ha! I always need to do a mental translation. In Australia (and Britain, too, still?) , saying ‘’she’s pissed’’ means ‘she’s drunk’. Maybe she is drunk…
I love J Lo’s dress! She does seem unhappy based on these photos. Must have had a bad evening.
I don’t care for any of the other dresses in this post .
As soon as I got the New York Times magazine last Sunday, I knew RUFFLES were going to be the next big thing (and the next majorly-regretted thing). So ridiculous — these dresses are (I suppose) trying to look bold and architectural, but they really just look like tacky little girls’ skating costumes.
Jlo seems not that happy lately. When she made the promo tour with Leah Remini she seemed moody and over it. We all know how she acts when she is in love but with A-Rod it is different. Maybe he looks good on paper but she isn’t into it? She just seems gloomy idk.
Maybe she was just hella tired from being really hot in that tight disco ball dress . I am not digging the color of her foundation, other than that I think she lookes effin fab.
J Lo’s dress is absolutely stunning! my fav from the VF party.
As ever, Emily Rajakowski looks a newly revived corpse. It looks like she is dressed in an undergarment she found in an attic that she decided to pretend was a gown but didn’t have time to launder first.
Who is she? The only thing I ever see about her is a bunch of topless of near-nude photos. And yes, the “dress” is awful.
But I’m kinda digging Kiki’s dress. It’s weird but my eye keeps getting drawn to it. I think it’s the perfect dress for the after-parties.
JL looks so much better with her hair (wig?) in this style. Her days of being an earlier incarnation of Ariana Grande are long gone. Is it the light, or does the spray tan lady hate her? I’ve given upon that pout of hers. Emily R and Taraji… oh, dear.
Love J.Lo’s dress. Not everybody would look good in that combination of colors though. I think this dress Kiki Layne is wearing is cooler than the pink one she wore.
I don’t mind Taraji Henson’s outfit. It works for her. She’s normally short waisted, so hiking the band under her breasts (the smallest part of her torso) makes her form look slimmer and elongated. The dualchrome colour is a good one for her skin. It’s almostcarmel but not, so it lends some interest, but I always like to see her in dark, inky colours.
JLo-s dress is so pretty! I love the effect of holding the fan at your waist, and it fans out. It’s a lovely bit of architecture. Also, the inky dark background with the colours to the fore front at the waist is just cunning.
I like Taraji’s as well, but are those actually pants on the bottom? Either way, I think it’s flattering on her. I hate ruffles but somehow hers are ok. She looks really pretty.
I love Kiki’s dress and she looks stunning.