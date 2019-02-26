Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad at the VF Oscar party: still glum or perked up?

I thought Jennifer Lopez looked especially glum and over-it at the Oscars, but she seemed to perk up slightly for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. She went with Alex Rodriguez, who may or may not be plucking her last nerve. Mostly, I think Jennifer was happy to have better makeup for the afterparties – her styling at the Oscars was not great. She wore these peacock vibing Zuhair Murad dress. I love the colors but hate the design.

Kacey Musgraves in Versace. Kacey really went to LA to do the whole Oscar experience. I can’t hate on her hustle – maybe Kacey is the next Blake Shelton, some country crossover who becomes a huge multi-platform name. She’s certainly trying. Anyway, I actually sort of like this Versace – it’s a great party dress.

KiKi Layne also chose Versace for her party dress. This doesn’t look comfortable, nor is it actually that cute?

Emily Ratajkowski in Brock Collection. I’m shocked that all of her bits and pieces aren’t hanging out. I’m also shocked that her shady husband isn’t hanging on her. Huh.

Taraji Henson in Roland Mouret, with her fiance. I really dislike the dress, but her man is handsome.