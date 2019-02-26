No, sorry, Khloe Kardashian isn’t going to be the next ‘Bachelorette’

In the week before the Oscars, we were following several trashy gossip stories, so I thought we would check in with some of those stories to see what’s been happening while everyone else paid attention to the Oscars. Khloe Kardashian finally dumped Tristan Thompson about a week ago, when she learned that he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, who is Kylie Jenner’s BFF. Jordyn has moved out of Kylie’s guest house and she’s been seen looking depressed in public. Meanwhile, Khloe is trying to brand herself as some proud single woman who would never take sh-t from any man, despite the fact that she took sh-t from Tristan’s cheating ass for two years.
Khloe posted some gross Instagrams of herself, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney in various scandalous outfits, and I guess the message is supposed to be “Khloe is single and ready to mingle.” Although those photos just look like she got all dressed up to hang out with her sisters, but whatever. Khloe also got a haircut, which is similar to the choppy bob she had several years ago (which I loved at the time, but now I think her hair looks grossly overprocessed). But the weirdest rumor to circulate in the wake of Khloe and Tristan’s breakup is this: Khloe is possibly being considered to be the next Bachelorette? The Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise is extremely lucrative and popular here in America, but they’ve never had a reality star from another show as their lead person. So is there any truth to the matter?
Khloé Kardashian is shutting down speculation that she’s the next Bachelorette. The reality star threatened legal action against The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss following a string of tweets in which Fleiss said he’d been in contact with Kris Jenner about the possibility of Kardashian starring on the ABC series.
“I’m not f—ing clickbait right now,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter Saturday. “Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!!”
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, was responding to a Fleiss tweet in which he said that Kardashian would be unable to tell sister Kim Kardashian West about the gig because of “strict confidentiality agreements.” Fleiss, 54, first floated the idea of having Khloé star in her own season of The Bachelorette on Wednesday, after the star’s personal life was rocked by an alleged cheating scandal involving boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, and Jordyn Woods, 21, the best friend of Khloé’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, 21.
On Thursday, Fleiss wrote that any decision regarding Khloé’s possible appearance on the show would need to be approved by his “dear friend” Kris — and one day later, Fleiss said he and Kris “have already been in contact.”
Fleiss just kept going on and on about it on Twitter, to the point where Kim Kardashian posted this:
….. @fleissmeister pic.twitter.com/zftf83KYWu
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2019
And Khloe threatened to sue, as EW said. Fleiss then threw shade on Khloe:
One of the things we look for in choosing #TheBachelorette is a great sense of humor… Might be time to look elsewhere.
— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 24, 2019
I sincerely offered our assistance. If a certain someone thinks he/she doesn’t need our help to find true love, so be it!!! #TheBachelorette
— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 24, 2019
So there you go. Khloe won’t be the new Bachelorette, although that would be a horrendously watchable trainwreck. My guess is that Khloe’s next boyfriend will be someone in the music community, then after that guy, she’ll date another basketball player, and then on and on.
Sorry but this Mike Fliess chap sounds like a real twat.
Indeed. Who TF does he think he is? Gross.
I’ve never seen The Bachelor or Bachelorette but Khloe thinking she’s too good to be on it?… C’mon. Isn’t it just another reality show? Out of all the sisters I actually like Khloe but that response was just odd.
Very good point, lol.
I mean, I do think there’s a difference between filming a staged show with your family and pretending to date 20+ guys, though. Both shows are trashy but The Bachelorette/Bachelor are pretty gross.
No we are working toward Klan irrelevance …. Not sure if this is helpful loll
Lol, the Bachelorette with Kourney Kardashian. That’d be really fun actually, like those trashy “of Love” vh1 shows. That was the golden age of reality TV!
Khloe would turn “The Bachelorette” into “I Love New York,” only with fewer people who may or may not have seen Flavor Flav naked.
Lol. I never watched the Bachelorette/Bachelor. I have seen past contestants? of the show. They hardly seem to be the type of dude Khloe would want to hook up with even for the $. Kidding or not, she would be perfect on the old school I Love New York. She fits right in with Chance and Real (rip). Classy chick, gulp.
I clicked on the Instagram link. Those pictures were really gross.
Oh my.
Stringy platinum bleached hair and way too tight pleather pants, check.
Immovable and overcolored face, check.
Oh look, it is a Kardashian.
Also, chopped off nose not in proportion to her face.
that hair is the biggest NO I’ve ever seen. the “wet look” is over, and has been since the late 80s. and it only ever worked for a few people.
her outfit is HEINOUS.
and she looks like she’s smelling a fart in both pictures.
I have an issue with Khloe being so upset about this Mike guy saying he wants her on the bachelorette…
I think she is really over-doing her reaction to Tristan cheating with Jordyn. From the reports, he had his own place in Los Angeles and he has been cheating on her their entire relationship. When is she going to take responsibility for her choices? She can’t play the victim anymore in my opinion and needs to own up to her part in how her life has turned out.
She brought that snake Tristan around the family after he cheated on her while pregnant. She was an idiot for taking him back in the first place. Then he went after the youngest one in the extended family group, Jordyn, and wrecked her life too and from all the reports, walked away from both women and could care less. Khloe is the one who invited and allowed Tristan to be a part of the family fold again and again and let him have access to her entire extended family when she knew 10 months ago exactly the type of person he is.
She needs to really man up, get some self respect and get rid of him for good this time, or else, there is no sympathy for her anymore. She knows exactly who he is.
It’s probably her way of coping or staying in character for her show. I heard tapes were rolling ever since this Jordyn/Tristan thing began. Everyone was shocked, says nobody. Tristan doesn’t care, the family hated him anyway and she moved away from Cleveland, thank God, a clear indication she knew her fate. The pretense of it all is nauseating. The only one sad is Kylie bc for the time being….until the very special episode of KUWTK, she has to have a substitute bff until she and Jordyn hug it out. Kylie was close to Khloe as a kid, but right now, I bet she wishes she didn’t have to hide Jordyn in the closet until ratings week.
This is exactly what i was thinking too. Khloe allowed this person into her family and inner circle even though she knew who he is. It was just a matter of time until something like this happened. She should be happy it wasn’t one of her sisters or her own best friend. She is responsible for all of this too!
As a woman, I choose to not judge a fellow woman on her reasons or choices to stay with or leave her significant other. Her reasons were her own. And, with a brand new baby, she likely wanted to try and make her family work.
I’m finding the “she knew he was a cheater, so she gets what she deserves for staying” narrative rather disgusting, actually. 0% female empowerment, there.
@theheat I couldn’t agree more. Thank you for this. I was cheated on while pregnant, took him back in order to make the family “work”. It’s not the easiest decision to make, especially with hormones gone awry. But in this time, we should be sending more love into the world, not this constant cutting down of other women.
She got together with him when he was still with his pregnant girlfriend Jordan. Khloé can make her own choice, but she was literally the other woman in this exact same scenario. It’s icky. It’s all just icky.
Meh. I find it hard to have sympathy for her when she knew exactly what she was getting into. He left his pregnant or newly postpartum girlfriend for her right? And she treated the situation like she won some kind of prize? Obviously he’s gross but so is she. I see no issue with people calling that out and saying she knew what she was getting into.
Also LOL at Khloe acting like she’s too good for the bachelorette 😂
Supposedly, TT has been staying with the original Jordan (Craig), mommy of Prince Oliver, every time he and Khloe fought, which was always. I think he knew exactly what he was doing with the second Jordyn. A night together with Kylie’s buddy and Khloe ends the relationship officially and he gets his freedom. These are some classy people here….🤦♂️
I liken this to if Kris Jenner stayed with Caitlin, yet decided to act surprised, duped and victimized that her husband continued to be transgender. When someone shows you who they are, believe it.
This was not a divine relationship with Tristan and Khloe is in pathological levels of denial in my opinion if she is surprised that he cheated on her with someone in the inner circle. I also question if this is even technically cheating. I believe she might just be mad that he moved on with someone in her “inner circle.” Yes, Jordyn may have broken girl-code but is it really cheating if they weren’t even in a committment?
At least his ex baby mama moved on with some dignity intact, Khloe should try that..
That’s a good comparison on the bs they try to make their audience believe. It was no secret to her or the kids (by their own admission later on) about Caitlyn. This has been an ongoing process. Oh the shock! I’ve changed my mind about Jordyn. I now believe it was set up from the get go. Like I said above, it lets Khloe end the relationship to somehow make her seem not so clingerish and Jordyn takes a little paid vacay from Kylie. She may be a billionaire in the making but has no other friends. Geez, if LeBron were still in Cleveland, Tristan wouldn’t be making such a fool of himself. They will do everything they can to destroy him. They’ve done it before. Should have listened to James Harden and the other bodies lying on the field.
I mean, this is not the worst idea and if he was in contact with Pimp Mama Kris about it……
she should be on the great british baking off. from the looks of these photos, she’s greased with enough crisco to make a great showstopper
Like Khloé would EVER give up her phone for a couple of months. Or like The Bachelor would ever have that many black suitors. Or like Khloé would ever put herself in the way of so much potential embarrassment – the contestants don’t know who the Bachelorette will be ahead of time, and there have been instances where they show up hoping for someone else to be the Bachelorette and are disappointed. There’s no way they would expose Khloé to that on a major network, no less.
Holy moly Kourtney’s butt in those silly instagram pics is insane! Her body in general is amazing. I find this particular story so funny but I’m curious where these rumors started. I doubt the people at the Bachelorette would just willy nilly conjure up this story without it being put out there by Kris Jenner. I have a feeling this dude was joking about it with Kris and took that as an opportunity to float the story. LOL at Kris acting like any of her daughters are too good to be on a popular series on a major network. I can see where Khloe wouldn’t like it though.
Well TYGA is single 😁