No, sorry, Khloe Kardashian isn’t going to be the next ‘Bachelorette’

In the week before the Oscars, we were following several trashy gossip stories, so I thought we would check in with some of those stories to see what’s been happening while everyone else paid attention to the Oscars. Khloe Kardashian finally dumped Tristan Thompson about a week ago, when she learned that he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, who is Kylie Jenner’s BFF. Jordyn has moved out of Kylie’s guest house and she’s been seen looking depressed in public. Meanwhile, Khloe is trying to brand herself as some proud single woman who would never take sh-t from any man, despite the fact that she took sh-t from Tristan’s cheating ass for two years.

Khloe posted some gross Instagrams of herself, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney in various scandalous outfits, and I guess the message is supposed to be “Khloe is single and ready to mingle.” Although those photos just look like she got all dressed up to hang out with her sisters, but whatever. Khloe also got a haircut, which is similar to the choppy bob she had several years ago (which I loved at the time, but now I think her hair looks grossly overprocessed). But the weirdest rumor to circulate in the wake of Khloe and Tristan’s breakup is this: Khloe is possibly being considered to be the next Bachelorette? The Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise is extremely lucrative and popular here in America, but they’ve never had a reality star from another show as their lead person. So is there any truth to the matter?

Khloé Kardashian is shutting down speculation that she’s the next Bachelorette. The reality star threatened legal action against The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss following a string of tweets in which Fleiss said he’d been in contact with Kris Jenner about the possibility of Kardashian starring on the ABC series. “I’m not f—ing clickbait right now,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter Saturday. “Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!!” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, was responding to a Fleiss tweet in which he said that Kardashian would be unable to tell sister Kim Kardashian West about the gig because of “strict confidentiality agreements.” Fleiss, 54, first floated the idea of having Khloé star in her own season of The Bachelorette on Wednesday, after the star’s personal life was rocked by an alleged cheating scandal involving boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, and Jordyn Woods, 21, the best friend of Khloé’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, 21. On Thursday, Fleiss wrote that any decision regarding Khloé’s possible appearance on the show would need to be approved by his “dear friend” Kris — and one day later, Fleiss said he and Kris “have already been in contact.”

[From EW]

Fleiss just kept going on and on about it on Twitter, to the point where Kim Kardashian posted this:

And Khloe threatened to sue, as EW said. Fleiss then threw shade on Khloe:

One of the things we look for in choosing #TheBachelorette is a great sense of humor… Might be time to look elsewhere. — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 24, 2019

I sincerely offered our assistance. If a certain someone thinks he/she doesn’t need our help to find true love, so be it!!! #TheBachelorette — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 24, 2019

So there you go. Khloe won’t be the new Bachelorette, although that would be a horrendously watchable trainwreck. My guess is that Khloe’s next boyfriend will be someone in the music community, then after that guy, she’ll date another basketball player, and then on and on.