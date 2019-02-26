Pet supplies and accessories are an excuse to post our pet photos



This is an Amazon affiliate post with pet stuff! I am not currently a pet owner, but I have owned several cats and my mom has the sweetest miniature schnauzer whom I pet sit and have be trained to also spoil. I want a dog, I have toyed with the idea, but technically I’m not allowed to have one in my rental house even though I know my landlord wouldn’t kick me out. Kaiser has a panther kitten who bugs her for affection constantly and Hecate fosters dogs, volunteers with a local dog rescue and has beautiful jindo rescues named President Truman and Dorothy Gale. Anyway here are some cool pet things I found. More photos of our pets are below!

A widdle silicone dog paw washer!



We always wipe Sassy’s paws when she comes in wet and muddy, but it doesn’t do the trick and she still tracks dirt around the house. This is a quick and easy way to get dog’s feet clean. The little cup can be filled with water and has silicone bristles to dislodge dirt and mud. Many dog owners say their dogs actually tolerate this and don’t mind at all. After you wet and clean the dog’s paws, you just wipe them off. This dog paw washer comes in small and large sizes to accommodate all breeds. It’s recommended to order up if your dog is between sizes and also to only fill the receptacle halfway with water or it will spill.

Nutritious mid-priced dog food for small and toy breeds



Pet owners write that their dog loves this kibble, gets excited for it and that it has the “same higher quality real ingredients like the even higher priced brands, but a more affordable price tag!” They also say it has no fillers and lasts longer than other brands and that it makes their dog’s coat “shiny and healthy” and that she doesn’t have flaky skin like with other brands of food.

Biodegradable lavender-scented dog poop bags



These are the #1 best seller in dog waste bags. People write that they “genuinely cover smell almost completely, no sickly sweet stench, durable, cheap, and biodegradable,” that they’re durable and “will not leak or tear” and that they’re “much thicker than the ones you buy at the store.” They also say that the smell is not perfumey or overpowering.

A two way camera to communicate with your dog



In no way am I recommending a $330 two way pet camera . I just want to talk about the fact that this is a thing that exists and that people like it. There are games, there’s an even more expensive version that gives treats (only their brand so you have to buy those), and your pet can watch and interact with you. There are also two-way audio and one-way camera devices from other manufacturers so your pet can hear you and you can see them and give treats. However if you just want to see your pet, there are much more affordable camera options.

A soft litter mat to avoid tracking



I looked for good litter on amazon and there’s nothing that people love, but they do appreciate this soft litter mat that cats like and which helps avoid tracking. This is number one in cat litter mats. Reviewers say it’s well worth it and you can just shake it outside to clean it.

A top entry cat litter box



Another highly rated product for cats is this top entry cat litter box. It’s only $28 and there’s a $2 coupon to make it even more affordable. Users say their cat took to it quickly, that they seem to like the privacy, and that the design keeps litter from tracking around the house.

A harness that dogs and their people love



Dog owners love this harness and say that it’s great for strong dogs and dogs who pull. It’s also said to be comfortable for dogs once you adjust it properly, and to help train them to pull less. They come in different sizes for different breeds and are said to work well with small dogs too. One dachshund owner said that it was easier to figure out what size her dog needed than with other harnesses.

Hecate recently fostered puppies! This video gives me the feels. One of the puppies is still available for adoption and his details are below.

Scott, one of the pups Hecate fostered, is still looking for a forever home! The Dove Project is based in Los Angeles.