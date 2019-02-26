Gabrielle Union’s Valentino was one of the best looks of Oscar night

For my money, Gabrielle Union was one of the best-dressed women on Oscar night, and she didn’t even attend the Oscars. Gabrielle just did the parties. She wore this absolutely stunning Valentino gown in a reddish pumpkin shade which 100% works because of her skin, body and hair. Gabrielle recently chopped her hair off and OMG does this choppy cut look cute. Hands down, one of my favorite looks.

I stan Liberty Ross. She dumped a cheating husband and landed a billionaire. She and Jimmy Iovine attend the VF party every year. Love her.

Tiffany Haddish in Rami Kadi. This is a glorious mess and she comes close to making it work.

Selma Blair in Ralph & Russo, walking her first big red carpet since her MS diagnosis. She walked with a cane and she got quite emotional on the carpet. Great dress!

Lupita Nyong’o in Oscar De La Renta -weirdly, I don’t think she actually attended the Oscars, she just did the afterparties? Which is fine, I guess. Her dress was cute!

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty, WENN.

16 Responses to “Gabrielle Union’s Valentino was one of the best looks of Oscar night”

  1. Elisabeth says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:41 am

    Liberty looks like she’s wearing a bathrobe

  2. Lucy2 says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:43 am

    Gabrielle ‘s dress is gorgeous! She looks fabulous.
    I saw some really lovely photos of Selma, glad she was able to go.

    • ByTheSea says:
      February 26, 2019 at 8:10 am

      The color is beautiful and flattering, but the dress looks cheap to me. Satin has a way of doing that.

      • Josephine says:
        February 26, 2019 at 8:20 am

        Satin can be tricky but I actually thought this was a good one – the fabric looks thick and luxurious. She was definitely my favorite of the night, and I love her hair.

    • Kitten says:
      February 26, 2019 at 8:34 am

      She looks unbelievable.

      I didn’t know Selma had MS. As debilitating as a disease like MS is, there is still hope that she can slow the progression and live a fairly normal life. She strikes me as very strong.

  3. Sayrah says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:44 am

    Gabrielle is stunning.

    • Enny says:
      February 26, 2019 at 8:28 am

      She really is, but I will never be able to forgive her for that haircut, because someone said it made her look like Kris Jenner and now I can’t unsee it. 😩

  4. Mia4s says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:52 am

    Selma Blair’s moment was wonderful and she looked fabulous. Illness and disability are a part of life and the more we can normalize that and remove the stigma the better. What can anyone do but wish her well!

    • OriginalLala says:
      February 26, 2019 at 7:55 am

      she is really open about her struggles with MS – I have some friends with it and I am grateful that she is shining a light on this terrible illness. Too many suffer in silence

  5. Coz' says:
    February 26, 2019 at 8:02 am

    Lupita attended the Oscars but didn’t walk the red carpet.
    Love Gabrielle Union new hair cut!

  6. blueb says:
    February 26, 2019 at 8:06 am

    I swear that everyone saved their best looks for the after parties… There was not one look that grabbed my attention on the red carpet. It was just kind of blah but I am loving the party dresses!

  7. Becks1 says:
    February 26, 2019 at 8:07 am

    Gabrielle looks gorgeous. I love that dress on her.

  8. tuille says:
    February 26, 2019 at 8:09 am

    Gabrielle looked terrific.
    Liberty wore my favorite bathrobe!
    I’m sorry Selma or anyone has MS but I still remember the time she nearly ran over me in the Malibu Country Market parking lot then flipped me the bird because she had to brake for a pedestrian.

  9. Jess says:
    February 26, 2019 at 8:29 am

    Love Lupita’s and Gabrielle’s dresses. But my best dressed is Gemma Chan. Love her pink dress.

