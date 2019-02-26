Gabrielle Union’s Valentino was one of the best looks of Oscar night

For my money, Gabrielle Union was one of the best-dressed women on Oscar night, and she didn’t even attend the Oscars. Gabrielle just did the parties. She wore this absolutely stunning Valentino gown in a reddish pumpkin shade which 100% works because of her skin, body and hair. Gabrielle recently chopped her hair off and OMG does this choppy cut look cute. Hands down, one of my favorite looks.

I stan Liberty Ross. She dumped a cheating husband and landed a billionaire. She and Jimmy Iovine attend the VF party every year. Love her.

Tiffany Haddish in Rami Kadi. This is a glorious mess and she comes close to making it work.

Selma Blair in Ralph & Russo, walking her first big red carpet since her MS diagnosis. She walked with a cane and she got quite emotional on the carpet. Great dress!

Lupita Nyong’o in Oscar De La Renta -weirdly, I don’t think she actually attended the Oscars, she just did the afterparties? Which is fine, I guess. Her dress was cute!

