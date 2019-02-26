Regina King in Monique Lhuillier at the VF Oscar Party: decent party dress?

Embed from Getty Images

It must be awesome to win an Oscar and get to have “Oscar winner” in front of your name for the rest of your life. It’s so prestigious to even get a nomination and we often seen actors billed that way, as Oscar nominated. Regina King is now an Oscar winning actress. She came to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her statute and in a new Monique Lhuillier gown that I’m glad she chose for the after party and not the ceremony. First of all, I like that ruffled mock turtleneck are having a moment. We saw them on Gemma Chan and Billy Porter this year, but they require some editing of the dress. I don’t like the open shoulders on this, I’ve always disliked that trend, and I’m not fond of the keyhole neckline or the color. (Is it salmon?) Still it’s Regina, she just won the damn Academy Award and it shows.

Elizabeth Banks was also in Monique Lhuillier and if you told me this giant poof of a red dress was Valentino I would believe you. I wouldn’t hate this at the Oscars, it’s very big and dramatic and I bet it’s hard to maneuver.

Here’s Gemma Chan in Tom Ford. Ford dressed Jennifer Lopez for the ceremony, he only dresses one woman per event, and he dressed Gemma for the VF party. Is this a miss for Gemma or is she working those bronze icicle arms? I’m honestly asking. I think I would like it better without sleeves.

Constance Wu was in gold foil versace with a cape accented by black feathers. Imagine this at the Oscars. I get why she chose it for the party though it can veer fug.

I think I stan Emilia Clarke a little. She’s so adorable and fun to see. She was in orange red Rosie Assoulin with a corset bodice, draped puffy sleeves and little pockets.

