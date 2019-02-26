Regina King in Monique Lhuillier at the VF Oscar Party: decent party dress?

It must be awesome to win an Oscar and get to have “Oscar winner” in front of your name for the rest of your life. It’s so prestigious to even get a nomination and we often seen actors billed that way, as Oscar nominated. Regina King is now an Oscar winning actress. She came to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her statute and in a new Monique Lhuillier gown that I’m glad she chose for the after party and not the ceremony. First of all, I like that ruffled mock turtleneck are having a moment. We saw them on Gemma Chan and Billy Porter this year, but they require some editing of the dress. I don’t like the open shoulders on this, I’ve always disliked that trend, and I’m not fond of the keyhole neckline or the color. (Is it salmon?) Still it’s Regina, she just won the damn Academy Award and it shows.

Elizabeth Banks was also in Monique Lhuillier and if you told me this giant poof of a red dress was Valentino I would believe you. I wouldn’t hate this at the Oscars, it’s very big and dramatic and I bet it’s hard to maneuver.

Here’s Gemma Chan in Tom Ford. Ford dressed Jennifer Lopez for the ceremony, he only dresses one woman per event, and he dressed Gemma for the VF party. Is this a miss for Gemma or is she working those bronze icicle arms? I’m honestly asking. I think I would like it better without sleeves.

Constance Wu was in gold foil versace with a cape accented by black feathers. Imagine this at the Oscars. I get why she chose it for the party though it can veer fug.

I think I stan Emilia Clarke a little. She’s so adorable and fun to see. She was in orange red Rosie Assoulin with a corset bodice, draped puffy sleeves and little pockets.

photos credit: WENN and Getty

12 Responses to “Regina King in Monique Lhuillier at the VF Oscar Party: decent party dress?”

  1. Tanesha86 says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:13 am

    I actually love Regina’s dress. The color really compliments her skin tone. She looks like she’s enjoying herself.

    Reply
  2. BlueSky says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:15 am

    I would have liked Regina’s dress without the ruffles around her neck. I do like the color on her though.

    Reply
  3. runcmc says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:19 am

    Constance Wu’s dress is a showstopper!! She looks incredible.

    Reply
  4. Prettykrazee says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:45 am

    I love that color on Regina. While ruffled collars are on trend, cut out shoulders are not. That Oscar de la Renta dress was so beautiful on her. This after party dress is meh.

    It’s been years since I remembered seeing Monique Lhuillier on the red carpet for big events. This year their gowns are popping up on a few people at major events. I wonder if they are paying people?

    Reply
  5. tempest prognosticator says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:46 am

    Do you have to change into another dress to go to Oscar after parties? It’s not like they’ve changed into something more comfortable. Where do they change their clothes? Do the men change, too? I have questions.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      February 26, 2019 at 8:10 am

      Short answer is no, you don’t have too. In fairness the gowns worn to the ceremony are often big, ornate, or just crazy impractical: not much fun to party in. The second dress is meant to be something they can be more comfortable in. But the other reason is of course it’s another chance to get your picture taken and with a new look there’s more chance you will get two photos published. Since the dresses are all borrowed it’s not an expense for them. For the men, a suit is a suit.

      Reply
      • tempest prognosticator says:
        February 26, 2019 at 8:17 am

        Oh, I just saw that Melissa McCarthy wore a track suit to the after party. See… that makes sense. Of course, I know it’s a formal party, but THAT is changing into something more comfortable.

  6. Lucy2 says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:50 am

    Love the color and skirt of Regina’s, but not the top. Gemma and Constance’s are both great dresses.

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    February 26, 2019 at 8:13 am

    Gemma and Constance can both do no wrong in my book. (I’m on such a CRA kick right now lol.) I like that Gemma’s dress is so completely different from her ceremony dress. And Constance’s dress looks perfect for the VF party.

    Reply
  8. aenflex says:
    February 26, 2019 at 8:37 am

    I love Regina King and she looks gorgeous.

    Reply
  9. tuille says:
    February 26, 2019 at 8:38 am

    Regina’s hair & makeup are lovely. I like the color of her dress but not the deep slit neck or shoulder holes.
    Elizabeth’s dress looks like a skirt & top? Very massive to maneuver at a crowded party. Turquoise earrings wouldn’t be my pick for this outfit.
    Constance looks great.
    Emilia is adorably cute & happy but her sleeves hang down too far. Might have been better as a sleeveless corset dress, thankfully not sheer.

    Reply

