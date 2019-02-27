Irina Shayk unfollowed Lady Gaga on social media before the Oscars

It’s not that the Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper speculation makes ME feel out of touch, it’s that the speculation makes me think that many people don’t even understand what sexual chemistry looks like and feels like. If you watched A Star Is Born and thought B-Coop and Gaga had amazing chemistry and they belong together and they’re the Nu Brangelina, then bless your buttons. I watched ASIB and I was shocked by how awkward they were together and how the script did little to help them. That being said, I thought they had chemistry performing together at the Oscars. They were sexy together and the staging really helped. Again, though, they rehearsed and they were performing for a live audience. It was a work event for both of them. That hasn’t stopped many people to wonder aloud about how Irina Shayk feels about her boyfriend being so friendly with Gaga. We heard that Irina was unbothered, but is that the truth?

Lady Gaga’s chemistry with Bradley Cooper during their performance at the Oscars on Sunday, was one of the main talking points of the night. And while his girlfriend Irina Shayk, 33, was seen congratulating the pair after Shallow from A Star Is Born won Best Original Song, it seems all is not well in paradise. The Sun report that supermodel Irina had already unfollowed Lady Gaga, 32, before Sunday, despite their friendly display at the iconic event. Moreover, she and Bradley were pictured looking glum as they took a car ride the day after. The Sun wrote that Irina is understandably sick of reading speculative stories about Bradley and Gaga being more than just friends. A source said: ‘The stories about Irina being sick of Gaga have some truth to them – it’s not that she dislikes Gaga or is jealous of her, but she’s sick of the constant stories about her “close” relationship to Bradley. She’s no stranger to cheating rumours – she dated Cristiano Ronaldo after all – but it’s been a long publicity campaign and she’s ready for it to end. She’s actually thrilled at how successful the movie has been and really wanted to go to the Oscars.’

When a tennis tournament is coming up, I follow that tournament on social media so I can see their exclusive photos and updates. When the tournament is over, I stop following them because I don’t want their sh-t all over my timeline. My point? By Oscars Eve, Irina Shayk had already seen all of Lady Gaga’s crap and she had no need for Gaga’s tweets or IGs in her timeline. It just shows that what Gaga and Bradley had was just a business relationship after all. The campaign was over, why would Irina care about what her boyfriend’s coworker had to say afterwards? That’s how I feel about it. But I think there’s probably some truth to the idea that Irina is irritated by the speculation. She’s not threatened by Gaga or anything, she just hates that people are like “Gaga and Bradley 4 EVA.” As she should. It’s rude AF.

