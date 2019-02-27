Jordyn Woods did an unpaid interview which will probably get her sued, how dumb

Is it just me or does it feel like this whole Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods story has moved really fast? I think that’s probably the point – these people are disposable celebrities, and if they milk one narrative for more than 24 hours, people stop paying attention and that’s the whole point of all of this, to get attention. It was just two weeks ago, that’s when everything started. Jordyn and Tristan hooked up. It got back to Khloe in a matter of days, if not hours. The Kardashian-Jenners shunned Jordyn. Kylie kicked her out of the guest house. They canceled all of Jordyn’s work with the family. And instead of breathing, taking stock of what happened and maybe figuring out if anyone would PAY for her side of the story, Jordyn just hopped off to do an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith’s show this week. How dumb. On so many different levels.
Jordyn Woods could find herself in some legal hot water if she spills too much Kardashian tea on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show … because we’ve learned she signed a contract with the famous fam promising to muzzle herself. Sources familiar with the non-disclosure agreement tell TMZ … Woods — who’s been on ‘KUWTK’ for years — signed to an NDA, which prohibits her from disclosing details about the lives of Kris, Kim, Khloe and the rest of the brood.
Woods posted a video Tuesday teasing her Friday appearance on Jada’s “Red Table Talk.” The show was shot late Tuesday morning. We don’t know what was said and no one’s talking. However, one source familiar with the conversation tells us Jada’s intention was “to create a healing between Jordyn and Khloe.” We’re told Jada wanted to give Jordyn a platform to tell her story. Nevertheless … we’re told the Kardashians are pissed she’s now trying to spin her story without first apologizing to them.
I’ve never been asked to sign an NDA, so I don’t know how it feels. Obviously, I love to gossip and I know that about myself, so if someone was like “I can’t even work with you unless you sign an NDA,” I’d be like “well it was nice knowing you, I’m gonna tweet about this.” Some of those NDAs are no joke, and the Kardashians could (and likely will) sue the pants off of Jordyn. Seriously, how dumb is this girl? She had a charmed life, being the official BFF of a billionaire. She lived a spacious and lovely guesthouse. She worked as a “model” and “makeup person” and she appeared on a reality show. All of those revenue streams and perks are now gone. And then she agrees to an unpaid interview which will probably get her sued. Jordyn, please hire someone to help you because honey, you are a f–king mess.
“She had a charmed life, being the official BFF of a billionaire. She lived a spacious and lovely guesthouse”….that’s why I think PMK is behind this bs. Imho it was staged.
@C – Exactly. She’s still on the payroll and this whole thing is fake.
Surely some sort of big reveal which will allow her back into the fold
Jada is a Kardashian friend, Jordyn is a Kardashian friend. I hope this is just a vehicle to ditch Tristan
We need to take the focus of Jordyn and place it on Tristan where it belongs
Jordyn Woods isn’t going to end up penniless out on the street. The Kardashians don’t exactly hang with random public school kids (neither do the Smith family, she’s tight with Willow and Jaden). But this whole angle amplified the drama and that’s what PMK wants.
And the more I read about this, put me in the column of ‘this whole thing is a setup’.
I’ve said on here before, that my husband’s family is aristo adjacent and he went to one of ‘those’ schools – I’ve been asked previously to sign an NDA (when I was ‘just’ a girlfriend) before we went on holiday with some of his school friends. Apparently it is super standard and when people are itchy about signing them, they pretty much are considered a no-go in terms of bringing them around.
At the time I was confused/annoyed by the whole thing, but went along with it (I was 22) – now I realise this shit is for life, but I also see why people feel they have to protect themselves from the leaks etc…
The basic terms are, just don’t talk about us – ever. I’m also told they aren’t really enforceable, but the payoff for selling stories would probably not be worth the legal drama that may ensue.
I don’t think this is staged. Jordyn has nothing to gain from this, and being cheated on so publicly is humiliating. They stage a lot of stuff, but u don’t think this is one of their tricks.
If anything, I think this is just karma. Let’s not forget Tristan left his other baby mama for Khloe. She really think he wasn’t going to step out on her too?
If this was real, it’s not, then I’d say what an idiot.
But maybe Jordyn got bored with dealing with the Kardashians and wanted to Kash out.
But this is fake as hell.
Jordyn will be fine.Her mom lives in Calabasas.Will and Jada are like family.It’s not like she has to move to the projects or a trailer park.Personally I think it’s fake but if it’s not I hope she exposes this family of liars,culture vultures and hypocrites.
If I were in Jordyn’s position I would have at least tried to get a breast lift out of the deal before I screwed myself out of being Kylie’s pet. Maybe that’s mean but speaking as someone with big, saggy boobs that have been saggy since I was a teenager I can’t help but notice and think if I had the resources for a free reduction and lift I’d take it. Of course maybe she can’t for some reason I don’t know and I’m just being rude. Whatevs. Any possibility of Kardashian subsidized plastic surgery is off the table so it doesn’t matter.
Seriously Ann this comment sucks so badly. That’s what you have to add to the story?
I’m probably giving her waaaaay too much credit here, but my initial thought was that maybe she figured her chances of being forgiven by the K’s would be better if she did not profit from this at all.
Also, I saw her referred to as “the Hester Prynne of Calabasas” and cannot stop laughing.