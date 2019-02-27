Jordyn Woods did an unpaid interview which will probably get her sued, how dumb

Is it just me or does it feel like this whole Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods story has moved really fast? I think that’s probably the point – these people are disposable celebrities, and if they milk one narrative for more than 24 hours, people stop paying attention and that’s the whole point of all of this, to get attention. It was just two weeks ago, that’s when everything started. Jordyn and Tristan hooked up. It got back to Khloe in a matter of days, if not hours. The Kardashian-Jenners shunned Jordyn. Kylie kicked her out of the guest house. They canceled all of Jordyn’s work with the family. And instead of breathing, taking stock of what happened and maybe figuring out if anyone would PAY for her side of the story, Jordyn just hopped off to do an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith’s show this week. How dumb. On so many different levels.

Jordyn Woods could find herself in some legal hot water if she spills too much Kardashian tea on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show … because we’ve learned she signed a contract with the famous fam promising to muzzle herself. Sources familiar with the non-disclosure agreement tell TMZ … Woods — who’s been on ‘KUWTK’ for years — signed to an NDA, which prohibits her from disclosing details about the lives of Kris, Kim, Khloe and the rest of the brood. Woods posted a video Tuesday teasing her Friday appearance on Jada’s “Red Table Talk.” The show was shot late Tuesday morning. We don’t know what was said and no one’s talking. However, one source familiar with the conversation tells us Jada’s intention was “to create a healing between Jordyn and Khloe.” We’re told Jada wanted to give Jordyn a platform to tell her story. Nevertheless … we’re told the Kardashians are pissed she’s now trying to spin her story without first apologizing to them.

I’ve never been asked to sign an NDA, so I don’t know how it feels. Obviously, I love to gossip and I know that about myself, so if someone was like “I can’t even work with you unless you sign an NDA,” I’d be like “well it was nice knowing you, I’m gonna tweet about this.” Some of those NDAs are no joke, and the Kardashians could (and likely will) sue the pants off of Jordyn. Seriously, how dumb is this girl? She had a charmed life, being the official BFF of a billionaire. She lived a spacious and lovely guesthouse. She worked as a “model” and “makeup person” and she appeared on a reality show. All of those revenue streams and perks are now gone. And then she agrees to an unpaid interview which will probably get her sued. Jordyn, please hire someone to help you because honey, you are a f–king mess.