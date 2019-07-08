Jeffrey Epstein arrested by federal agents in Manhattan, his bail hearing is today

I have generally avoided covering news about Jeffrey Epstein, the toxic predator who has been embroiled in criminal cases and civil lawsuits for years now. Epstein was once a power player from New York to Miami, from England to Asia. He had high-profile friendships with the Duke of York, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. He was rich and preyed on underage girls, whom he enslaved and passed around to his rich, powerful friends. For years, the Duke of York’s name has been entangled in Epstein’s ongoing legal drama, and one woman has already come forward to say that Epstein sexually trafficked her to his friends including Prince Andrew.
From 2005-08, Epstein was investigated by the FBI and a major case was being built against him when suddenly, the federal prosecutor agreed to a plea deal which gave Epstein immunity from federal charges, and the indictment was put under seal. The plea deal involved a bare-bones state charge of soliciting prostitution, and he agreed to allow all of the civil cases play out, meaning he likely settled out of court with many of his victims. I’m going through Epstein’s Wiki page right now for research and I totally forgot how shady it all was – Epstein clearly had friends in high places and/or Epstein had compromising information on any number of high-profile individuals, enough to get him a virtual get-out-of-jail-free card.
In the decade that followed Epstein’s sealed indictment and all of the sketchiness around the case, many wondered if Epstein was now untouchable for federal prosecutors, and people wondered if he would ever have to face real justice. Well maybe he will.
Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, about a dozen federal agents broke down the door to Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse to execute search warrants, witnesses and sources said. Epstein, 66, is expected to be arraigned in federal court in New York on Monday on charges that he molested dozens of underage girls in New York and in Florida, the sources said. His arrest, first reported by the Daily Beast, comes nearly two weeks after the Justice Department announced that it would not throw out his 2008 non-prosecution agreement, even though a federal judge ruled it was illegal.
Rumors had been circulating for months that Epstein was under investigation on sex charges in the Southern District of New York. It’s not clear what instances those investigations involved, and the Herald had not been able to confirm the status of the New York probe. Sources said he was arrested by the FBI pursuant to a sealed indictment that will be unsealed on Monday. He is in custody in New York and a bail hearing is set for Monday.
“That bail hearing will be critical because if they grant him bail, he has enough money that he will disappear and they will never get him,’’ a source in New York told the Herald.
Last November, the Miami Herald published a series of stories, titled Perversion of Justice, that described the ways in which the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Alexander Acosta, worked in conjunction with Epstein’s lawyers to engineer the non-prosecution agreement — and keep it secret from Epstein’s victims, so they could not object. Acosta is now President Donald Trump’s secretary of labor.
Sources told the Herald that the indictment includes new victims and witnesses who spoke to authorities in New York over the past several months.
Epstein, who has homes in Manhattan, Palm Beach, New Mexico, Paris and in the U.S. Virgin Islands, sexually abused nearly three dozen girls, mostly 13-16 years old, at his Palm Beach mansion from 1999 to 2006, according to investigators. He used the girls to help recruit other young girls as part of an operation that ran similar to a pyramid scheme. He also had recruiters who helped with his appointments, scheduling as many as three or four girls a day, the FBI probe found.
You know what strikes me? The fact that a man like this won’t suddenly change once there’s a federal investigation. Does anyone really think that he stopped being a predator after 2008? Of course not. My point is that there are probably many new victims from the past decade. New victims who were not part of whatever shady f–king sweetheart immunity deal Epstein worked out with the federal prosecutor back in 2008. Also: Trump is involved in this, right?
Like almost everything these days, it looks bad from Trump and company, but nothing will come of it.
Not so sure. If NY goes after him at a state level, he won’t have that federal protection
I tend to agree. The only thing the deplorables on Twitter seem to care about is that Bill Clinton is allegedly involved. No matter that people are countering with “ok, if he’s involved he should face the same punishment as Trump and anyone else involved.”
And according to them, Hillary is part of it, too, in between all the murders she committed. I don’t know how she hasn’t gone way off the grid for good yet with relentless garbage she has to continue to endure.
I think two things can be true:
- Hillary is in no way criminally involved
- Hillary didn’t know absolutely nothing about this, i.e. she may have had some idea but not known the details about them being children
Either way, she is as culpable as Melania, which is to say NOT AT ALL BECAUSE WE DON’T PUNISH WOMEN FOR THEIR HUSBAND’S CRIMES.
+1000 to both Esmom and Apertivo.
Sadly I agree, not for political or power reasons but for the fact that life has told me time and time again people do not really care about abused women and children. An awful lot of people (that we would otherwise consider to be upstanding citizens that care) will think that the young girls trafficked and abused in this case were somehow complicit, that they are after fame or money.
If a young woman comes forward at the time of abuse, it’s all “well this will ruin that man’s future”, if she comes forward years later she is told “well, it was so long ago, leave it in the past” and she stands in the balance between his future and his past with no worth of her own.
TLDR: I am very tired of this $hit.
He’s involved, yes. And so is a list of names that could shake politics and Hollywood to their rotten cores. Hold on tight folks.
Above all else, don’t let them hide. If you are uncomfortable reading the facts (understandable!) click the news links anyway so sites get the hits. Give them motivation to keep on this story. Keep light on this.
Yes, Dump is connected to this. There is a case from 2014 that outright said that he raped a 13 yr old girl with Epstein. How this got past the media I boggles my mind to this day. I honestly think a lot of people are going to be implicated in this mess. As you stated, he was a well connected pervert who has been around for a long time.
I want to go on a rant about this but I wont becaue it has already been said multiple times in mutiple languages, but Dump winning never should have happened. The media did not do their job vetting this vile cretin. All of this was public knowledge about Dump but the media and pundits thought Hilary’s emails were more important than keeping a sexist, racist, rapist out of office. I will never forgive white people for this. I say white peope because black and brown journalists and politicians had this asshole clocked years ago and were pleading with white people to wake up. Yall didn’t listen or didn’t care enough.
It’s very offensive and wrong to make this a race problem. There are blacks who support Trump. Doesn’t Kanye West proudly wear a MAGA hat???
Citresse, siobhan t is not evoking a “race problem,” but actual facts. When you look at the numbers, white people, including 47% of white women, turned out for Trump. You sound like a troll.
Burn it all down, regardless of wealth, royal blood, influence or political affiliation, because all these monsters deserve to die in jail.
But whilst I am thrilled that justice may finally be served to Epstein, there’s the depressing thought that even if there were irrefutable evidence that Trump is a kiddie-fiddler, I would not expect The GOP base to reject Trump, I would expect them to embrace the sexual abuse and trafficking of children.
Its been well known for years the Trump likes them young, stories that go back to when he owned the teenage version of the Miss USA pageant. I read a story that he used to make them line up in front on him where he would poke and prod them and told the ones he like to go visit him in his suite if they wanted to win.
It looks bad for Andrew and the BRF if he’s named.
Yes, I’d like to see how the Queen tries to protect her favorite son this time. We know she’ll do anything she can to shield that piece of trash, and it’s one of the most damning aspects of her legacy.
I worry about her. I know it’s awful to shield him, but she’s an old lady at this point, and the stress of it isn’t going to be easy on her. Shame that her shittiest child is the favorite.
It won’t matter. His diplomatic immunity is what saved him. The reason they dropped everything against him the first time was because he was a trade ambassador at the time. The UK forced him to step down shortly after as punishment. Unless he has done something new since his immunity was stripped (he’s only immune now when he is directly representing the Queen) nothing will happen to him.
Moral dilemma: What if Epstein cops a plea deal for dishing dirt on Trump. Paedophile gets off but Potus gets nailed. Tough call.
The SDNY would not have pursued it in this way if they planned on flipping him. And the SDNY, in the last two decades or so, has attempted to avoid dropping charges for those who cooperate for the obvious reason it makes the criminal seem like they have a reason to lie about their crime.
Two quotes come to mind:
1. “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” Donald Trump, New York Magazine, 2002.
I saw this in a tweet by Trump’s biographer, Tim O’Brien yesterday. Trump was complicit, and probably much worse.
2. “This Epstein case is horrific and the young women deserve justice. It is quite likely that some of our faves are implicated but we must follow the facts and let the chips fall where they may – whether on Republicans or Democrats.” Christine Pelosi
I saw this tweet yesterday, as well. Let them all pay for what they’ve done, on all sides. Justice demands no less.
Countdown to pardon talk by the sex-predator-in-chief at the whitehouse
A former prosecutor on Morning Joe noted that the feds videotaped search of Epstein’s home contained numerous redactions and the only reason for that would be to protect underage victims so in addition to busting him with numerous photos of underage girls they caught him w/actual victims in his home.
My guess is there’s a lot of nervous powerful men, looking at you Prince Andrew👀
Oh, yes, trump is involved. Read this. It’s disgusting. It’s from the testimony of Katie Johnson, 13 at the time the rapes happened.
I personally think the reason the southern district is going after Esptein is to GET info about trump. It’s a win win.
