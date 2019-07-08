Duchess Kate ‘designed’ a special log so kids can cloud-watch & daydream

A month ago, the hype machine was in full effect for the Duchess of Cambridge’s garden design at the Chelsea Flower Show. Kensington Palace had been hyping her garden for what felt like eight months, and there were PR image releases, updates about private garden meetings and a months-long melodrama about whether the Duchess of Sussex was going to steal Kate’s garden thunder. It was all very British.
When the garden was finally revealed, I thought it was cute. It was clear that Kate designed it for kids, and I thought it showed a clear thought process from Kate, an actual opinion and working theory behind all of that vague keenness: she was telling parents that they need to get their kids to play outside. She was making a statement about video games and social media and the Black Mirror-esque technology which ruins childhoods, and she was saying that kids need fresh air and space to play and space to allow their imaginations to run wild. I approved of her message. I just didn’t think that Kate was the second coming because she co-designed a garden for kids, you know?
Kate’s garden has been moved from the Chelsea Flower Show to the Royal Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival. She already hosted some kids – kids associated with some of her patronages – to a play session at the garden. From the looks of it, her ‘Back to Nature’ garden is a bit different at the Royal Hampton Court festival – different things have been added, probably because (I’m just guessing) there was more room to spread out? In any case, the Daily Mail wants us to know that Kate is a genius for inventing a special tree log:
Cloudwatchers no longer need to worry about getting their backs stained with grass as they lie back to enjoy the view – thanks to a charming invention from the Duchess of Cambridge. The 37-year-old Royal helped design a carved log that’s perfectly angled to provide a comfortable position from which you can gaze at the sky. Unveiled at the garden she helped create for the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, the seat was designed with landscape architects Adam White and Andree Davies.
Mr White told The Mail on Sunday: ‘The idea is that it makes you sit back and look at the clouds. Instead of looking at a screen, you have got to use your imagination to think what you can see in the sky. It is something that the Duchess said she really enjoyed doing. The idea of creating something from nothing was something the Duchess enjoys with her family.’
Ms Davies added that Kate has a natural talent for design: ‘She has this vision and knows how to do it.’
You can see the specially designed log below – it’s a big log with a cut-out for your butt, basically. The Royal Arse Log, specially designed by the Duchess of Cambridge. One’s Bum Log? The Keen Arse Log? Again, it’s not that I’m mocking Kate’s message or her work on this garden – I actually thought the whole garden thing was pretty cool, and I think it’s cool that Kate is making some kind of “statement” about something. What I’m mocking is the idea that Kate is the most brilliant person ever just because she designed a garden for kids and she “designed” a log so kids can cloud-watch and daydream. Embiggening Kate: The Garden Project.
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace and Avalon Red.
I mean this is par for the course with ALL of the royals. They do something cute or whatever and they all get praised to high heavens over it.
I actually kind of like the idea though – we’re thinking about doing some more work in our back yard, and making seats out of a log would be kind of cool. My FIL logs/cuts firewood for a living (in a non-clear-cutty sort of way) so I could probably get as many as I wanted.
This is a bit much even for the royals. It’s more a sign that Kate generally doesn’t do much but she does intends to design more gardens so her pr people are using this to promote her.
Don’t ignore the fact the BRF press machine is about to go into overdrive planting these little idle stories about ALL the young royals.
Because the Queen’s favourite son, Andy the Paedo, is about to finally face a teeny tiny amount of justice.
This is one occasion where you really can’t blame Kate, or Wills, or Meghan, or Harry, or any of these guys for the puff pieces. The BRF is about to have a nonce in their ranks exposed and are going to try to bury the coverage.
This is a great fit for her, since she really seems natural with kids and enjoys gardens.
I’m a Republican and wish these people could all leave.
With every new artile Kate looks more and more dumb.
Did you mean ARTICLE?
Yes, Joanne. She obviously meant article.
This is not a new idea, have seen these types of logs in garden centre’s/other show gardens many times over the years (its literally a log chair positioned to sky gaze, its not the wheel) – just another KP PR spin to embiggen Kate against the continued success of the Grenfell cookbook.
Maybe she does like gardens and designing them, if she really is into it maybe she can work with Chuck who also designs gardens – I think it was Highgrove gardens he designed and they are stunning. He could teach her to talk to the plants.
How do you get “competition with the Grenfell cookbook” from a puff piece about a garden log seat?
its about creating the narrative that she to can come up with ‘new’ and great ideas on her own. The bar for Kate is lower than how this log is set.
It’s a reach, but okay.
How much manure does one need to make this garden grow????
As much as the Royal Reporters can provide!
Ask Charles. He is the real expert gardener of all royals.
His Highgrove gardens are truly spectacular.
With every royal, any step they take is “gtoundbreaking” and oh so special, like I said. I take all the royals with a grain of salt especially when it comes to their work. I defer to John Oliver when he says “it’s a group of fundamentally flawed individuals doing a very silly pseudo job” I enjoy the fashion and gossip but I’m not going to pretend to showing up somewhere and walking around is ever classified as work.
The log is a cute idea. My dad made is little cloud watching lounge chairs out of wood when I was little, our whole backyard was his imagination. The garden is beautiful.
We have one in our garden and our children love it!
Not a bad idea.
But I do believe that this idea of “kids have to play outside” is great and nice but collide with the sadness of some cities and their parks. Uk has a great tradition for gardens and green spaces, but if you are a middle class it will be unlike that you have free access to nice parks. In my area, which is West Midlands, some parks are perfect spots to get stabbed, robbed and other crimes. Not really this fancy green place.
It seems that this places are created, cleaned and safeguarded only in the “posh” postcodes. While the other can let their children out of their sight.
I was thinking that too. Im sure there is a way to take a concept like this and apply it in a meaningful way to urban areas with an emphasis on community empowerment. Normal citizens can’t prevent crime, but just starting with children and community pride would be sweet and some kids do have influence in their households
This was my thought as well — the “kids should play outside” business needs to go a little further. It needs to address the reasons kids are playing less outside… whether that’s lack of access, parents working, etc… having ample time and space to play outside in a clean and safe place is itself a privilege.
As the announcer said in Ren & Stimpy cartoons, “All kids love log!”
I mean… the whole thing is vaguely clever, but inconsequential. We can (and do) cloud watch without a specially designed cloud-log.
Nice, I guess.
From “forest bathing” to this…they (KP, media) certainly are pushing a gardening goddess narrative for her. And of course they overdo it as usual.
Hahaha – am surprised they just don’t start quoting A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
The bar is set so low for her. Typical.
The bar is below sea level for all mediocre chicks with her complexion.
The bar is very low for Kate. Can you imagine story about Meghan designing a log and the snark it would generate? Amd she’d be blamed for it as being attention seeking and not understanding how to be royal.
That fluff piece is so full of sugar it gave me a tooth ache.
but seriously, why is the bar set so low for Kate?
Got a few chuckles out of me. Goop invents yoga and Kate invents cloud watching. Such pioneers.
We already know she likes to cloud-watch instead of doing real work.