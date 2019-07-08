Prince Philip spends a lot of time with his ‘old friend’ Countess Mountbatten

The Daily Mail has several gossip columns, and one of them is Eden Confidential. Eden Confidential’s main gossip item this weekend was about the Sussexes and Cambridges fighting over an aide, an aide who willingly chose to work with the Sussexes. But buried underneath that story was this shady little piece of royal shenanigans and I feel like this completely deserves a stand-alone post, if only for the way it was written. Some backstory: Prince Philip has always been a cheater. I’m very sorry to everyone who thinks the Duke and Queen Elizabeth have always been sunshine and roses, but he cheated on her constantly for years. I honestly thought that his age and infirmity meant that Prince Philip was just spending his time crashing cars and playing with horses. But no.
Prince Philip, who surrendered his driving licence after his car crash in January, has an elegant new ‘chauffeur’. The Duke of Edinburgh’s old friend, the Countess Mountbatten of Burma, was spotted driving him around the Queen’s private Sandringham estate in Norfolk in a Land Rover Freelander.
Penny, 66, is more often seen sitting alongside the 98-year-old Duke in horse-drawn carriages.
The Queen arrived yesterday at Sandringham, where her husband is now based at the estate’s Wood Farm, so no doubt she took a firm grip of the steering wheel.
I cannot believe how SHADY this line is: “The Queen arrived yesterday at Sandringham, where her husband is now based at the estate’s Wood Farm, so no doubt she took a firm grip of the steering wheel.” *sips tea* What if that’s the reason why the Queen skipped Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s christening? Because The Crown Season 10 is about how the Queen walked in on the Countess Mountbatten of Burma handling Philip’s *AHEM* steering wheel?
Honestly though, the Countess Mountbatten is the oldest daughter of Lord Mountbatten, who was the adoptive father of Prince Philip. Philip has known Countess Mountbatten and her sister Lady Pamela Hicks since they were girls. They’re all related through blood and marriage and shared tragedy. Plus, Philip is 98. I mean, I kind of think his “legendary swordsman” days are over. That doesn’t mean that he’s incapable of having an emotional affair, I guess. Which might be one of the reasons why the Queen high-tailed it to Sandringham.
Prince Philip is an ass and always has been. Racist, sexist and a terrible example for Charles, who followed in his cheating ways.
Do we honestly think the Queen cares at this point?? Philip is 98 – it’s safe to say he isn’t going anywhere. I think he and QE have been living separate lives for awhile now and they see each other at scheduled times – like her visit to Sandringham. But outside of that I get the feeling at this point she’s not fussed about what Philip gets up to. Because at 98 he probably can’t get up to much. No pub intended. Well kind of. 😂😂
Or maybe people can have different needs fulfilled by different people in their lives! Maybe it’s the French in me- but let’s stop asking our partners to be everything to us all the time! It’s hard to be even a good friend, so how can one be consistently a good friend, passionate lover, good parent, useful homemaker, etc etc. to the same person all the time and forever?
Agreed.
Shady as hell.
I don’t think the Queen cares what he does at this age to be honest.
I think he is spending time with someone who he has known most of her life, her family was with him when he was a young man. He can spend his time feeling a connection to his lost friends and relatives, still enjoy her company while he is still able to do his hobbies, like horses.
At 98, his days of chasing women surely must be over. I dont care how great his health seems to be.
Why does every thing have to be so ugly/gossipy?
He and The Queen have spent the majority of their lives working and living together, which is pretty rare. Let them have some peace.
Maybe it’s because I’m not an English native but is this article suggesting Prince Philip is having an emotional affair with his adoptive sister?
Gross
Thank goodness they did away with “semi- arranged royal marriages” because QE 2 got screwed when she and Phillip tied the knot. He is an ass in too many ways to even count.