DM: The Sussexes ‘took’ one of the Cambridges’ most trusted aides for their charity

Shocking absolutely no one, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already taking the first steps to create their own separate charitable foundation following the split of the Royal Foundation, which they shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The split was inevitable and widely predicted for months, but that didn’t stop the tabloids from endlessly covering it like it was yet another example of how Meghan – and only Meghan! – is a terrible person. We also knew as the split was happening that Meghan and Harry would set up their own foundation, and that they would fold their existing work and existing projects into that new foundation. I assumed they would hire some new people for the foundation, which will probably happen, but it seems they’ve “taken” one of Will and Kate’s “treasured aides.” By that the Daily Mail means that this woman worked for the joint foundation and now she’s leaving the Cambridges for the Sussexes.

Any divorce is painful, but the split between Prince William and Prince Harry’s households is proving particularly complicated. It was announced last month that Harry and Meghan would be quitting the Royal Foundation they share with William and Kate. And I can reveal the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be taking one of the Royal Foundation’s most distinguished directors with them to run their new power base. She is Natalie Campbell, an award-winning ‘social entrepreneur’ who is the Royal Foundation’s ‘director of insight and innovation’. ‘Natalie will be a real loss to William and Catherine,’ a courtier tells me. ‘She has done brilliantly for the Royal Foundation and formed a bond with Meghan when she worked with her on the cookbook for survivors of the Grenfell fire. Her loss will be keenly felt by the Cambridges.’ Harry and Meghan lost no time in establishing their own charitable organisation. I can disclose that its name, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was trademarked the very next day after the announcement of the split. Their spokesman confirmed Natalie’s appointment and added: ‘A full board and trustees will be appointed in due course.’ A sign of the tensions ahead came this week when Harry and Meghan used their new Instagram account to publicise 15 environmental causes to their 8.8 million followers, with no mention of William’s charity, United For Wildlife. ‘It was unbelievable,’ one of Wills and Kate’s friends tells me. ‘Harry knows how passionate William is about the charity, it was a real snub.’ Kensington Palace sources insist William was not left ‘disappointed’ by the omission. Such magnanimity will be needed in months to come.

I never thought I’d live to see the day where royal princes have social media beefs, but here we are. William and Harry are clearly Instagram Beefing about Harry’s omission of William’s wildlife charity, the DRAMA. As for Natalie Campbell… it sounds like her decision entirely, it’s not like Difficult Meg manipulated a helpless charity organizer into coming into her Den of Diva Americanism. It also sounds like Campbell is one of the reasons why the Sussexes are using their IG for so many charitable purposes, like Campbell’s speciality might be Insta-influencer (but make it charitable). I’m just pleased that after months of making mountains out of molehills with regular staff turnover, finally there’s a story about Meghan and Harry retaining a staffer who would rather work with them.