The first trailer for the live-action ‘Mulan’ remake is here & it’s beautiful

You know how I, along with many other people, keep saying that Disney needs to STAHP with the live-action remakes of their most beloved animated classics? Yeah, I still believe that. Except now I think this live-action Mulan remake looks amazing, so I don’t know, maybe Disney was on to something. Think about how many little girls and little boys will go see an Asian female lead in a live-action Disney film. Here’s the first trailer:
Yifei Liu plays Mulan and WOW. Beauty and badassery. The cast also includes Gong Li, Jet Li and Donnie Yen. People are worried about whether this film will retain any of the music from the animated film, or whether it will be a straight, no-singing-Mulan affair. There’s also no Mushu (the little dragon) in this trailer, and no one knows if he was edited out too?
I mean, think of how badly Disney could have f–ked it up. They could have cast Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson, you know? I’m so glad that they seem to be using a cast full of Chinese actors and that the visuals look so stunning.
I still don’t get how this is Disney’s Mulan. Is is a HOllywood-produced imagining of an ancient Chinese story? Why not make a straight action movie then? I don’t get any of these remakes and feel so old.
It will be straight action movie. They cut dragon, and magic, and songs. Story will be serious and about war
“I don’t get any of these remakes and feel so old”
This. The originals were good as they were and timeless. When I watched the originals I never thought “wow it’s a shame this is animated and not real”. They were beautifully animated. I think a lot of that Disney magic is actually lost in the remakes, for the fact they are using real people alone. Instead of “Disney movie” my first thought is “Family blockbuster that was way too expensive to make”.
I am so hyped for this. Mulan was always in my top 3 Disney movies. Part of me is disappointed they aren’t making it a musical because they had some of the best songs. But at the same time, it just looks SO good as a more serious movie. I’m pumped.
Same! I’m really excited to watch this one (I’m kinda meh on the other live action ones. Beauty & the Beast was disappointing, Lion King doesn’t appeal, and I’m not sure about Aladdin). Maybe also the Little Mermaid? Depends on final casting, but I’m excited about the diversity. These two were my favourites growing up.
I’m holding hope for the Little Mermaid – that was my first favorite movie as a kid. But I also was basically in love with Aladdin – though I haven’t seen it yet.
After this trailer I can’t even imagine turning Mulan into a sing and dance film. Looks good. I loved Mushu but it can also be a different kind of spiritual guidance in an action film so who knows. I deffo want to watch it as Mulan was always my fave anyway. Go girl!
I’ve never seen the animated Mulan so I have no basis for comparison or anything. This trailer gave me goosebumps! I definitely want to see it!
The original is fab.
It’s both one of my all-time favourite movies, and it made Mike Pence irrationally (and comedically) angry, because something, something, liberals are all snowflakes, etc, etc… I’m not making it up.
It really triggered Mike Pence?!!? I need to know the whole story on this.
You have to watch the animation, its one of Disney’s best (after Fantasia, Bambi and The Little Mermaid IMO).
I will see this, the cast is pretty darn good plus I will watch anything with Donnie Yen in it.
PS. I pray that they will make a live action Fantasia!
I think this looks amazing! The reaction in some circles has been driving me crazy though:
The Internet: Sigh…where are all the original ideas?!? Everything is a sequel or remake. We want something new!
Also the Internet when this trailer comes out: Why doesn’t this look exactly like the thing I saw before!!? Where are the exact same songs I already know!? Where are my live action (they mean computer generated) creatures?!? 🙄
That’s not how I feel. I just don’t get how this is Disney’s Mulan. I don’t think any of the remakes are needed and am happy to see something new but this isn’t a Disney movie, it’s an action movie.
That was my point.
I don’t understand the complaint of “where are all the original ideas” they are out there in independent movies and tv shows. And then there is Shakespeare which has never gone out of style and remakes and retellings abound – there’s no problem with that. Or maybe because it’s old and before all of our time it’s okay to redo forever.
I guess I’m in the minority here but I liked the original animated Mulan as it was, with catchy music and a goofy dragon. Actually, the catchy music and the goofy dragon were some of the best things about it. I have no intention of watching this remade as a more serious war film.
I’ll give you the film does look beautifully directed, and doesn’t look as tacky as the other remakes.
“I have no intention of watching this remade as a more serious war film.”
That’s totally your right but I think we have to acknowledge that the animated one was Disney remaking the true story and legends of Mulan into the silly animated musical (which I really enjoyed!!!). This “remake” is much more the traditional story and far more respectful culturally.
I had a huge crush on Mulan when I was a girl and I was so heartbroken when I realized in the end that she was going to get together with the army guy. I couldn’t make myself watch the sequel haha.
Now this girl is a great match for Mulan and the movie looks so beyond the mess I expected it to be, I’d still want to watch it if it was just a random woman warrior and not Mulan herself.
Liu Yifei is one of China’s top celebrities so I’m guessing Disney’s going to get a lot of $$$ from this one
With this and the Ariel casting, Disney seems to be finally getting it. I also like to think they learned from the Beauty and the Beast and actually took the effort to cast someone who could act and sing in the female lead (sorry Emma Watson but you can’t sing and you can’t act). I know that it looks like they cut the music from Mulan (which is a shame – I LOVE Reflections) but they have got themselves a top notch cast and visually it looks stunning.
I think Disney has been getting it right since Maleficent, Angelina was a brilliant cast.
I also think Disney got the male parts in Beauty & The Beast correct.
This trailer looks amazing and I will see it in the cinema.
My neighborhood is 90% Chinese immigrants. Every year at Halloween, I get a porch full of little Mulans. This movie is going to be huge.
This is the one rare Disney Live Action film I’m interested in. I know there’s people out there that want her to sing but I’d prefer not. I’d like to see a more serious take on it. Besides, what would be the point of doing the film exactly in the same way.