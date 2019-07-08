“Mariah Carey came out of nowhere to win the Bottlecap Challenge” links
  • July 08, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I guess Mariah Carey won the Bottlecap Challenge. This is so random! [LaineyGossip]
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello are holding hands! [Just Jared]
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez might get married very soon. [Dlisted]
What do you think of the latest Givenchy collection? [Go Fug Yourself]
Midsommer opened modestly, will probably rely on word-of-mouth. [Pajiba]
Megan Rapinoe loves that fans booed the FIFA president. [Jezebel]
Bozo Donald Trump reneges on inviting the USWNT to the White House. [Towleroad]
Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie Edwards is pregnant. [Starcasm]
Michelle Obama looks amazing! [RCFA]

2019 Billboard Music Awards

3 Responses to ““Mariah Carey came out of nowhere to win the Bottlecap Challenge” links”

  1. JRenee says:
    July 8, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    Oh Mimi, lol!

    This Lauren Sanchez must write a book on how to snag billionaires. Rushing to get married, wth??

  2. Kitten says:
    July 8, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    There are so many good pics of Michelle from the Essence awards. I love her natural locks and her makeup was on-point. She was absolutely GLOWING.

    Michelle just exudes warmth and vitality…she has this infectious energy that is so endearing. Compare that to Melania’s cold and antiseptic disposition..her statue-like poses and the persistent projection of inaccessibility. Blah.
    She’s the exact opposite of Michelle.

    I miss having a First Lady that I adore.

