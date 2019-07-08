“Mariah Carey came out of nowhere to win the Bottlecap Challenge” links

Challenge accepted! #bottletopchallenge pic.twitter.com/Rygijd6z5W
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 7, 2019
Oh Mimi, lol!
This Lauren Sanchez must write a book on how to snag billionaires. Rushing to get married, wth??
There are so many good pics of Michelle from the Essence awards. I love her natural locks and her makeup was on-point. She was absolutely GLOWING.
Michelle just exudes warmth and vitality…she has this infectious energy that is so endearing. Compare that to Melania’s cold and antiseptic disposition..her statue-like poses and the persistent projection of inaccessibility. Blah.
She’s the exact opposite of Michelle.
I miss having a First Lady that I adore.
Me, too to everything you said. Also love Mariah’s curly hair in the video.