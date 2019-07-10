Noomi Rapace: ‘London is an intelligent city. I feel way more at home here’

Noomi Rapace is currently promoting Stockholm, or The Captor. The film’s name changes depending on where you are – it’s Stockholm in America, and I think it’s The Captor in Britain and maybe other European countries. It’s the film about the infamous bank robbery and hostage situation in a Stockholm bank in 1973, from which we get the term “Stockholm Syndrome,” where the people being held captive quickly began to identify with their captors rather than the Swedish police who were trying to rescue them. Noomi is one of the captive bank people and Ethan Hawke is the main bank heister. It looks like an interesting film. To promote the film, Noomi chatted with The Guardian about feminism, female characters and what Stieg Larsson would think of the world today. Noomi starred in the film adaptations of Larsson’s Millennium trilogy books, where she was the first (and best) Lisbeth Salander.
On what the late Stieg Larsson would think of the world today: “Stieg would be so upset today. He would go ballistic about everything that is going on. I feel I know that.” Rapace told the Observer that if the novelist were alive, she believes he would be campaigning against “horrible” international events and fresh threats to feminism, so she feels a responsibility to speak out: “He believed in helping women and showing how they are really strong. If he knew about the new abortion laws in the United States he would be angry. He was a man who stood against all that.”
She was working in New Orleans when the abortion laws were introduced: “I was so upset to be in the city. It is so backwards and so horrible.”
Fighting sexism: “Things are slowly changing, but I have been fighting this structure, the way actresses are sexualised, since I started acting, not just after #MeToo. And not just on screen, but in the industry, too. I’ve been trying to avoid becoming a ‘cute object’. I fight it every day. I want to be a mirror of the world on screen instead.”
Women need to take control of their own lives: “We can’t wait for things to happen, we need our own oxygen. I feel it is also important not to see yourself as a victim. You give away power when you do that.”
On Stockholm Syndrome: “It is a condition that is universal. It happens all around us. I have a girlfriend who, a while ago, stayed with a man who was mistreating her. It was like a harmful dose of Stockholm syndrome. It happens in the wider world, too, when someone in power is convincing or charming, although not good for you. We often lose ourselves a little bit, but we should listen to who we really are.”
Her future goals: “I want to do more work about women. Close, the last film I made with my friend, the director Vicky Jewson, was about a woman bodyguard. We are working on a second project together now. It is set in the 1970s again, an era I love, and it is about Sylvia Raphael, the Mossad agent involved in the Lillehammer affair.” (This was the murder by Israeli agents of a Moroccan waiter in Norway they mistook for a terrorist leader.)
She now feels more English than Swedish, having lived in London for years. “I love this country. There is a lot of weird stuff happening in the world, but we need to remember we are all one tribe really and that we should have each other’s backs. If we don’t help people, it is going to come back on us. London is an intelligent city. I feel way more at home here. I even cry when I fly back in over London. There is room for everything in this city. It is a divine mix – a mini version of the rest of the world. If it can work here, it can work anywhere.”
It’s nice that she can see the good of London, the multiculturalism, the diversity, the multifaith society living in harmony, but hasn’t Brexit become an affront to that? Again, I’m not saying that’s ON Noomi, but she’s like “New Orleans is trash” because Louisiana misogynists are banning abortion but she won’t say “London is trash” when the UK is shooting itself in the multicultural foot with Brexit? I also find it interesting that she’s talking about Stieg Larsson’s legacy and what he would think about everything that’s happening today – Larsson died under mysterious circumstances in 2004, and yes – ALL of our 2004-selves would sh-t a brick if we saw what was coming in 2019.
London overwhelmingly voted to remain.
This ^^^. How about instead of trashing both New Orleans and London, she’s nice about both cities because some of the people that live there are nice.
I don’t think she means it that way but just reading it, it sounds like she’s tooting her own horn that she’s so intelligent and feels more home in intelligent London than Sweden. Poor Sweden.
That’s the way I read it.
I’m from Lisbon and live in London. Some days I talk like her about both cities. You definitely feel that you are in a contemporary place in London, Madonna, Fassbender and Monica Belluci notwithstanding (they all live in Lisbon). Everything is taken to its limits in terms of danger but also quality (a bit like in NY I feel) and it gets quite addictive to be so in touch with the professional hustling level you can get to here. I feel definitely more intellectually challenged here than her (I am in an academic setting). I get her. Poor Lisbon perhaps but I also go back regularly for a bit of quiet introspection and the great Atlantic sea, my family, my friends.
There is a homogeny to the US that isn’t felt in some other western societies. So I can understand why she would equate the laws of Louisiana more closely to the people of Louisiana, than say Brexit and the people of the city of London. London is definitely more diverse, not as diverse as say Toronto which celebrates cultural diversity like no other city I have been in, but in London it’s more entrenched in the culture. So I can see how she can separate it.
I have been in Toronto 7 years and although it is vastly diverse, which I love, I find it terribly cold. It is so difficult to form deep, meaningful friendships; people you can rely on. I am originally from the US and found it far easier throughout the US to form friendships that are for a lifetime. I have friends 10, 20, 30 years in the US that I could count on to help me out no matter what. I wonder how London is in comparison for I am contemplating studying abroad in the UK.
I moved to London from Paris in 2012 before… the madness. London is amazing actually. You can dress the way you like, there are so many music venues, so many amazing authors, such freedom body-wise (I’ve never seen so plus-size women with more conventionally pretty men anywhere else and vice-versa)…
The real problem with the whole of the UK is the completely clueless political class ruling us (Labour included). The morning after Brexit when we took our kids to school British parents apologised to us for their country. There was an uncanny silence and we were all shaking our heads in bewilderment. Real estate speculation with no care for accessibility and sustainability is a big problem.
Then there are arseholes everywhere. There is a lot of racism, a lot of inequality, knife crime is through the roof, terrorism (albeit a known phenomenon with IRA) shook everyone up. Brexit definitely opened Pandora’s box. But we’re fighting back, going to climate change marches, women’s march, anti-Brexit demonstrations. signing petitions… The rest of the UK is not up to speed with the capital and that is one of the problems actually. London is a very nice (and expensive) bubble.
The knife crime is terrifying and so much of it is that no one will admit what the real problem is. Unless Sadiq takes a moment to stop whining and allows greater stop and search powers, more young men of colour will be killed.
I read that he needs to look at Glasgow and see how they did it and, for the life of me, it did not include more stop and searches that actually will target not only the perpetrators but also the victims. I believe they are completely understaffed and the Police is underpaid and afraid. The levels of mental illness and burn out are through the roof. It’s a very complicated subject that has to be handled with a variety of measures. If only it were just a simple change in the system…
London is full of racist royal reporters & tabloids & piers morgan
What an unintelligent thing to say.
I was born in London and know it’s a great city. And I guess London would be wonderful for a rich, White, famous woman. But London is the city where a passing truck driver spat in my face so…. it ain’t heaven for everybody.