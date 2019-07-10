Miranda Kerr’s first impression of Evan Spiegel: ‘Wow, his skin is flaky!’

Miranda Kerr has a new interview in New Beauty, mostly to promote her KORA Organics beauty/skincare line. The interviewer mentions that Miranda was more involved with “wellness” before Gwyneth Paltrow, and it just reminded me that Miranda and Gwyneth are so much alike. But in Gwyneth’s case, I feel like she’s more willful in her pseudoscience, if that makes any sense. Like, Miranda genuinely believes in crystals and energies and the power of good thoughts. Gwyneth might genuinely believe in that stuff too, but mostly I think Gwyneth just throws nonsense at the wall to see what sticks and then finds a way to profit from it. Anyway, this Kerr interview starts off in a hilarious way, with Miranda insulting her now-husband Evan Spiegel. Some highlights:

Her first impression of Evan Spiegel: “I thought, ‘Oh, this guy is cute. But, ‘Wow, his skin is flaky!’ I was like, ‘Why don’t you try this,’ and I gave him the Noni Glow Face Oil ($68). Ever since, he hasn’t stopped using it! He always says, ‘Oh my God, Miranda, this is the only product that has helped my dry skin.’ Now, he won’t go anywhere without it.”

Miranda on being the original Goop: “It’s funny because I remember giving Gwyneth the products when I had launched in 2009. At the time, she was talking about how she just started this website called goop, and I was like, ‘Oh! That sounds right up my alley.’ Now our products are sold on her site, so it’s really come full circle. I know the self-tanner is flying off the shelves because she texted me recently and said, ‘This tanning lotion is incredible. I can’t believe the sales. It’s crazy!’

The changing conversations on wellness: “I think it’s really exciting that people are becoming much more educated and aware of the benefits of health and wellness. They’re looking for those different self-care avenues and practices that will uplift them and complement their lifestyles. There are so many different tools out there that can work, but everyone is different. Somebody’s medicine might be somebody else’s poison…. it’s important to find what supports you and your wellness and explore that further….I’ve always said that I try to be 80-percent healthy and 20-percent indulgent across all areas—not just in what I eat, but in general. Even my character is 80-percent good girl and 20-percent naughty. I think it’s important to not put pressure on yourself to be super strict about anything. Balance is important.

How she eats: “It’s the same way when I eat. I love to eat healthy, but I also love to indulge. I eat out sometimes and it’s not organic. If I go to a friend’s house, I’m not going to ask, ‘Is it organic?’ I’m going to enjoy the food they prepared for me with love. I’m not going to be crazy.

Flynn is involved too: “He did a project at school about healthy food and said something like, ‘I’m blessed to be able to eat healthy, organic food.’ Then he picked up a vegetable and asked if it was organic. I told him, ‘Yes, Flynn, we grew it in our backyard, it’s organic.’ He’s so inquisitive and curious. He loves watching me cook, and he also loves yoga. When he was in my belly, I would do yoga every day, so he has a deep connection with it—we still do yoga together at least once a week. He’s also very aware of his environment. He loves being outdoors, and he’s really conscious of things like turning off the water when he’s brushing his teeth, and taking a quick shower. He also picks up trash when he sees it. I think teaching children at a young age to do all of these little things like turning the tap off, or turning the lights off, or bringing the reusable bag to the supermarket, are things everyone can do. They make a big difference.

One of her wellness musts: “I even have something installed in my Malibu house to turn out all the power while we sleep. It’s basically a button that turns all the power off, except for the fridge and security cameras, in the nighttime. So when you go to sleep, you don’t have any Wi-Fi or electricity in the house at all.