Kylie Jenner covers Harper’s Bazaar Arabia with her mom & baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and little Stormi Webster cover the latest issue (July/August) of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. I knew that the Kardashian-Jenner clan is popular in a lot of Middle Eastern countries, but this photoshoot and cover interview really confirms it for me. The publication is SO nice to Kylie and Kris and they were so pleased that Kylie suddenly included Stormi in the shoot. It wasn’t supposed to be a three-generation cover, but that’s what it became. Stormi looks like “what are we doing again?” She’s a pretty baby though. Anyway, the interview is really ass-kissy, and you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

Kylie on motherhood: “When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mum and appreciate all the things that she’s done for me. Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me, and how strong her love is for all her kids, because of how obsessed I am with Stormi.”

Kris on her relationship with Kylie: “We’ve always been very connected emotionally and spiritually and have this incredibly strong bond. But I think as we both get older, our relationship shifts a bit. And for me, I just want her to know that I’m always here to guide her and help her with whatever she needs, rather than it always being, you know, the way it used to be back in the day. Our relationship changes every few years.”

Kylie doesn’t do it for the money: “I don’t really do it to make money or think that far into the future if this is going to be super-successful. I just knew my talents and was passionate about make-up and lips and lipsticks. It’s been a real love of mine for as long as I can remember. I never even knew that you can really turn your passion into a business, you know. I just followed my heart and went with how I felt. Now I just feel so blessed every day to wake up, have fun doing what I love and make a career out of it. It’s amazing!”

Kylie on fame: “Honestly, I don’t remember a time when I did have privacy because we started our show when I was 9 years old. I feel like I just grew up in it and so I figured out a way of living that is comfortable for me. Of course, there are times when you feel like your privacy is invaded. But I feel like I’ve learned how to pull back when I need to. I love my fans and we have such a strong relationship. I do love sharing and inspiring and bringing people into my life. I feel like I was definitely made to do what I do.”

Kylie on empowerment: “I really believe in female empowerment, but I want to inspire all people – no matter what age or gender – that you can succeed. I love inspiring people to start working a lot harder at a young age. Follow your dreams, you’re never too young. Mentally, for me, I try not to focus so much on being a role model and still be myself. But I do understand how many young women look up to me and that I have to think about everything that I put on the internet, or what example I want to set for my daughter. Especially now that I’ve had her, I think about that a lot more.”