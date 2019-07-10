Katie Nicholl: Duchess Meghan will probably get pregnant again next year

I truly believe that in the next two years, we’ll have two more royal (ish) babies. I believe the Duchess of Cambridge will get pregnant later this year and have her fourth and final baby in 2020. I believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will probably try (and succeed) to get pregnant next year, and give Private Archie a little brother or sister in 2021. That’s my prediction/timeline and I’m sticking to it until further notice. Apparently, Katie Nicholl has heard a rumor that Meghan and Harry aren’t done with baby-making too:
They may have only welcomed baby Archie just over eight weeks ago – but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may already be thinking ahead to baby number two. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, royal author Katie Nicholl claimed that the couple are “loving parenthood” and may be planning on giving Archie a sibling as soon as next year.
Commenting on how royal watchers are already speculating about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have another child, Katie said: “I think it’s probably a little premature to be speaking about a second baby. That said, sources close to the couple told me that they really would love to have a big family.”
Describing the couple as “amazing parents”, the expert added: “They absolutely want siblings for Archie, so possibly we will have a pregnancy announcement for Meghan and Harry sometime next year. But for the moment, the focus is obviously on Archie.”
Yeah, I believe that. They’re not thinking about a second kid right now, they’re just focused on Archie. They’re also figuring out their next moves and their future roles in the monarchy and all of that. My prediction: this time next year – meaning mid-summer – they’ll probably start trying to get pregnant. And not to get all up in Meghan’s womb, but she didn’t seem to have any complications with the first pregnancy at all – she got preg really quickly and carried to term and all of that. Still, we can totally expect another round of “geriatric pregnancy!” headlines for Meghan and Meghan alone.
Wow, another scoop from investigative journalist extraordinaire, Katie Nicholl. What next, grey skies predicted for part of the day tomorrow in London?
Right. And it’s so horrible to predict other people’s reproductive choices. I would have been furious if my mom or somebody I knew started talking about when I was going to get pregnant. To see it in print is just gross
Those “geriatric pregnancy” comments are most often concern trolling. They don’t say the same about Kate, who would be equally geriatric in her pregnancy, being only a year younger than Meghan. It’s just another way to have a go at Meghan.
I agree. If Kate will have another baby I want to read the same “geriatric pregnancy” comments.
I kind of would love to be one of these royal experts. You can just state the obvious and people accept it as inside knowledge.
I feel like its obvious they are going to have another kid (barring any complications), and I feel like its going to be relatively fast. Like, I think she will be pregnant by Archie’s first birthday (or around there.) So my prediction is second Sussex baby by February 2021 or earlier (maybe December 2020 as earliest.)
I also think we will get a fourth pregnancy announcement from Kate this fall with a spring baby.
See? I’m a royal expert.
Sure, Nicholl is privy to Meghan’s and Harry’s family planning conversations 🙄. It’s not a big stretch to guess that a couple who just had their first baby might want a second one at some point.
Especially if they want their children close in age. But I honestly think Kate and Will are done with children.
Maybe she saw Meghan at the drug store in the pregnancy and fertility aisle.
I love the Private Archie nickname. Archie is so adorable and cute, I will love a baby girl as second child.
I mean they obviously tried to get pregnant immediately after the wedding, I’m sure they’ll try for number 2 quickly. If they try this fall she’ll be 38/39 with number 2 depending how quickly it happens, which is not too bad. After 40, it’s a lot harder on the body so I get why’d they want them closer together.
I still don’t see Kate with 4, but I do see Eugenie announcing this year. I’d love for Zara to as well, if they want three, but they might be content with 2.
I’m waiting for this scene: Eug and Jack announce their expecting this fall, and in the late fall, Meg and Harry announce. Cue the papers SCREAMING H&M are AGAIN trying to “steal Eug’s thunder” with their announcement, and how they’re only getting pregnant *now* to be in competition…. feh!
You just KNOW it’s coming. The ONLY substitution will be Bea and Bug Eyes announcing an engagement, and should H&M be expecting, expect the same results.
Katie Nicholl just states the obvious 😂. She doesn’t know anything just as much as the rest them.
I will be surprised if H & M have a big family, she is almost 40, so it is going to get increasing difficult to have children. I can see 1-2 more. And I was thinking about baby 2 right after having baby 1. They are so little and cute and you are exhausted-dumb and have baby-fever and want more!
And Kate is super skinny right now, that makes me think she isn’t trying to get pregnant.
Here’s my prediction: MM will get pregnant in October and baby will be born July 2020. It will be a girl named Alexandra. Kate and William will not have anymore children, though Kate would love to have a fourth.
The saltiness of these reporters since those copyrighted christening pics where published on Sussex Royal is on another level.
Harry and Meghan really hit them in the pockets when they refused to allow them to monetise first their wedding and then their first born child… The most famous pictures from the wedding were snapped by authorized PA photographers and the christening pics taken by a chosen family photographer.
Buckle up Hazza and Meg because you’re in for a bumpy ride from these snakes.
As for opining on another woman’s reproductive choices, there is a specil place for Katie Nicholl.
maybe she will, maybe she won’t – Katie Nicholl knows nothing