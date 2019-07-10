Katie Nicholl: Duchess Meghan will probably get pregnant again next year

I truly believe that in the next two years, we’ll have two more royal (ish) babies. I believe the Duchess of Cambridge will get pregnant later this year and have her fourth and final baby in 2020. I believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will probably try (and succeed) to get pregnant next year, and give Private Archie a little brother or sister in 2021. That’s my prediction/timeline and I’m sticking to it until further notice. Apparently, Katie Nicholl has heard a rumor that Meghan and Harry aren’t done with baby-making too:

They may have only welcomed baby Archie just over eight weeks ago – but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may already be thinking ahead to baby number two. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, royal author Katie Nicholl claimed that the couple are “loving parenthood” and may be planning on giving Archie a sibling as soon as next year. Commenting on how royal watchers are already speculating about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have another child, Katie said: “I think it’s probably a little premature to be speaking about a second baby. That said, sources close to the couple told me that they really would love to have a big family.” Describing the couple as “amazing parents”, the expert added: “They absolutely want siblings for Archie, so possibly we will have a pregnancy announcement for Meghan and Harry sometime next year. But for the moment, the focus is obviously on Archie.”

[From The Sun]

Yeah, I believe that. They’re not thinking about a second kid right now, they’re just focused on Archie. They’re also figuring out their next moves and their future roles in the monarchy and all of that. My prediction: this time next year – meaning mid-summer – they’ll probably start trying to get pregnant. And not to get all up in Meghan’s womb, but she didn’t seem to have any complications with the first pregnancy at all – she got preg really quickly and carried to term and all of that. Still, we can totally expect another round of “geriatric pregnancy!” headlines for Meghan and Meghan alone.