Duchess Camilla is the boozehound MVP of the Trump-UK state visit

It didn’t even occur to me that the Duchess of Cornwall would have nothing to talk about with Donald Trump. You see, Trump doesn’t drink. And Camilla is a total boozehound. It is known. She is greeted with shots of rum or glasses of wine wherever she goes. Much like Kate has to be plied with buttons and coatdresses to do anything, I imagine Camilla will only do events if she’s promised booze. So it was Tuesday evening, when Donald and Melania Trump hosted a dinner at the American embassy in London. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were the guests of honor, and Theresa May was also in attendance. Just look at the pre-dinner festivities:
LMAO, Camilla is the only one with wine! She arrived at the embassy and was like “Can I have a drink, love?” You know she was like, “just give me the bottle of wine, I’m not going to stop with one glass.” She might have even hidden a flask somewhere in her Fiona Clare gown.
Additionally, Camilla got attention on Monday because she seemed to give a cheeky wink to *someone* during another photo-op with the Trumps. This was (I believe) in Buckingham Palace, and Camilla and Charles acted as hosts for a “tea.” Camilla definitely winks, but at who? I suspect she was winking at someone in the press pool, as she’s known to be quite friendly with the regular photographers and reporters. But did the wink mean? I suspect it meant “lord, this day is awful and I just spiked by tea with bourbon.”
Did Camilla wink at cameras as she and Prince Charles welcomed President Trump and the First Lady for a diplomatically-tense afternoon tea?
Read more: https://t.co/RaAY4H2evz pic.twitter.com/HLVOXNTvG1
— ITV News (@itvnews) June 3, 2019
Love Camilla’s diamonds here. Would love to get boozy with her and then she would let me try on some of her diamonds.
If I had to sit with the Trump I would get drunk too!
Yes, numbing the pain is always a good idea. I’d love to do that at work in meetings.
The more I read about Cams the more I would really like to hang with her. She seems fun and knows how to tow the party line. I bet she has soooo many stories to tell. But I would ask if she let me put on her diamonds first. That really helps me focus.
Getting drunk with Camilla must be AMAZING.
I want to have a drinking lunch with Camilla.
Kudos to the entire British Royal Family for their handling of this entire Affair Trump that Theresa May foisted upon them. The Queen, Charles, and Camilla did their duty and showed up and tolerated Orange Voldemort and his mail order bride but they made damn sure there is not a single photograph of them or Will and Kate with Nagini, Tom Riddle, or Crabbe and Doyle. For all her posing and grifting, Nagini does not have a single souvenir picture of herself and anyone above sixth in line to the throne, and Harry is talking to someone else in those pictures.
Camilla’s dress here was really lovely. And I still think she is super brave for that glass of red wine with the white dress lol.
I’m seeing so many comments on Twitter and comments sections of online newspapers (WaPo, NYT etc) about how “this is making me like her!” and stuff – I’m taking the opportunity for a full out pro Camilla blitz lol. I mean, there’s a hashtag for CamillaWinks lol
And her diamonds are gorgeous. I kind of cant wait for her to be queen so we can see her with the really big guns of the British crown jewels.
So agree on the wine/dress. I’m a dirt magnet and would totally end up wearing it. (Maybe that explains Tiffany’s burgundy dress…..)
Cam seems like such a fun broad. I’d love to have dinner with her. Style note, I love her dress and would happily wear that pretty bangle with the cabochon stone on her left wrist.
I’ll share it with you.
I’d love to day drink with her and try on her amazing tiaras! ditto for her Maj…
Well if there was ever an occasion to get shit faced and hopefully wake up a couple days later not remembering anything this would be it.
Camilla can really wear jewelry well. She looks good.
Y’all are going to yell at me, but I do have to say that Melania has looked very pretty and appropriate throughout the visit. 😟
Well I would have put a straw in the bottle if I were stuck having to have dinner with the Trumps.
She is popular with the Royal press pack, they’ve said that she will often go out of her way to make sure they get a good shot. By all accounts she has a wicked sense of humour.
So true, just keep the wine coming.
Why is Melania dressed like she is just about to board the Titanic?
Also, Camilla is now my favourite royal.
I truly love Camilla. Her anti-FGM work is excellent, and whilst she might not describe herself as a feminist, she’s been in the room when other people have called her one, and she hasn’t corrected them. Between Charles reading Trump the riot act about climate change (although he still doesn’t seem to understand that it’s not the same as weather) and Camilla’s wink, Charles and Camilla have come out of this visit pretty well.
And not a single picture of them with the Trump spawn has surfaced. Poor, poor Nagini.
If I were about to meet Trump and his brood you can bet I’d be slipping the butler a tip to keep the shots coming.
Camilla seems like a fun broad.