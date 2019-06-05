Duchess Camilla is the boozehound MVP of the Trump-UK state visit

It didn’t even occur to me that the Duchess of Cornwall would have nothing to talk about with Donald Trump. You see, Trump doesn’t drink. And Camilla is a total boozehound. It is known. She is greeted with shots of rum or glasses of wine wherever she goes. Much like Kate has to be plied with buttons and coatdresses to do anything, I imagine Camilla will only do events if she’s promised booze. So it was Tuesday evening, when Donald and Melania Trump hosted a dinner at the American embassy in London. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were the guests of honor, and Theresa May was also in attendance. Just look at the pre-dinner festivities:

LMAO, Camilla is the only one with wine! She arrived at the embassy and was like “Can I have a drink, love?” You know she was like, “just give me the bottle of wine, I’m not going to stop with one glass.” She might have even hidden a flask somewhere in her Fiona Clare gown.

Additionally, Camilla got attention on Monday because she seemed to give a cheeky wink to *someone* during another photo-op with the Trumps. This was (I believe) in Buckingham Palace, and Camilla and Charles acted as hosts for a “tea.” Camilla definitely winks, but at who? I suspect she was winking at someone in the press pool, as she’s known to be quite friendly with the regular photographers and reporters. But did the wink mean? I suspect it meant “lord, this day is awful and I just spiked by tea with bourbon.”

Did Camilla wink at cameras as she and Prince Charles welcomed President Trump and the First Lady for a diplomatically-tense afternoon tea? Read more: https://t.co/RaAY4H2evz pic.twitter.com/HLVOXNTvG1 — ITV News (@itvnews) June 3, 2019

Love Camilla’s diamonds here. Would love to get boozy with her and then she would let me try on some of her diamonds.