Jennifer Lawrence in Dior at the ‘Dark Phoenix’ premiere: she looks, um, different?

Dark Phoenix premiere, held at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre

I didn’t want to say this on Monday, when we discussed the Jennifer Lawrence photos from the polo event over the weekend, but… Jennifer Lawrence has definitely tweaked her face, right? In the polo photos, I thought she just looked very well-rested and slim, like she’d lost some weight in her face. But in these photos of J-Law at last night’s Dark Phoenix premiere, she looks… different. What has she done? Something with her chin, maybe? Her nose? Her eyes? She still looks like J-Law, but just slightly off. Jennifer wore Dior to the premiere and I actually love this dress and I wish she had saved it for a bigger carpet. This would have looked amazing at an awards show. I also wish she had done a different hair look here, but I suspect the hair will be the “excuse” for why she looks different.

Dark Phoenix premiere, held at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre

Dark Phoenix premiere, held at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton. She’s got a Louis Vuitton contract and I hate that she’s obligated to wear this to her big premiere. This dress sucks.

Dark Phoenix premiere, held at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre

Jessica Chastain in Toni Maticevski- a jumpsuit with a train. And bangs! And a cast! I wonder what she did to her wrist. The jumpsuit is not great. At all.

Dark Phoenix premiere, held at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre

Michael Fassbender with long hair and a light summer suit. Whatever happened to his dark sexual energy? He just seems so blah these days.

Dark Phoenix premiere, held at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre

Nicholas Hoult truly looks amazing in this 1986 women’s suit from Liz Claiborne.

Dark Phoenix premiere, held at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre

James McAvoy looks SO GOOD these days.

Dark Phoenix premiere, held at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre

Photos courtesy of WENN.

45 Responses to “Jennifer Lawrence in Dior at the ‘Dark Phoenix’ premiere: she looks, um, different?”

  1. Cidy says:
    June 5, 2019 at 8:44 am

    I cant even tell what she did to her face.

    • duchess of hazard says:
      June 5, 2019 at 8:48 am

      @Cidy her nose I think. Her bridge looks different.

      • T.Fanty says:
        June 5, 2019 at 9:01 am

        Definitely the nose. She’s heading into Elizabeth Olsen territory. And she’s had something done to her skin, because it is starting to look strange and not quite natural.

    • StormsMama says:
      June 5, 2019 at 8:50 am

      I’m going to give her the benefit of the doubt and say it’s her muted lipstick combined with dark eyes and the weird lighting at the event. But yeah there’s an older more mature look happening and it’s uncanny.

    • AnnaKist says:
      June 5, 2019 at 9:07 am

      Yep. I said a while back that she’d started tweaking her face. Not necessary.

    • JAC says:
      June 5, 2019 at 9:10 am

      She has been messing with her face for years now.

    • Harryg says:
      June 5, 2019 at 9:17 am

      A chin implant? A very small one?

    • broodytrudy says:
      June 5, 2019 at 9:25 am

      I think it’s a combination of subtle brow work-her face has “opened” quite a bit more, some botox around the mouth, and debloating. We’ve seen Jen a bit of a drunken mess for years now and I think debloating and dramatic changes in her face in the last few years (not necessarily surgery, though she’s had some, my face went from Miley Cyrus roundness to waking up with very defined cheekbones in less than a year) all make her look different.

  2. Becks1 says:
    June 5, 2019 at 8:44 am

    Ooh James McAvoy really IS looking good these days.

    JLaw def looks different, but I cant put my finger on it. Its like she looks juuuuust different enough…..something about the eyes I think. I do wonder if its really heavy makeup, because it looks like the area between her eyes, around her nose, is super smooth, but she looked the same over the weekend. Maybe some light botox?

  3. Maria says:
    June 5, 2019 at 8:44 am

    Everyone looks really off, in some way.

  4. CharliePenn says:
    June 5, 2019 at 8:44 am

    Her nose! Her most looks fake as hell to me. Ugh I hate that she felt the need to mess with her beautiful face.

    • Millenial says:
      June 5, 2019 at 8:50 am

      She was so pretty. I do not understand why these women with great faces do this to themselves.

    • ToLiveLikeWeRDying says:
      June 5, 2019 at 9:04 am

      U have to look up her plastic surgery!!! U would never believe the amount of work she’s had done just like Bella Hadid!!! It’s insane

      Reply
      • Steph says:
        June 5, 2019 at 9:25 am

        Not to that extreme. She did something to her nose a while back and she did lose a little bit of weight in the hunger games era.

  5. Chloe says:
    June 5, 2019 at 8:46 am

    I actually love Sophie’s dress, but probably because it’s one of those dresses/looks that I wish I could pull off but never in a million years would be able to.

  6. Sofia says:
    June 5, 2019 at 8:47 am

    “Whatever happened to his dark sexual energy?”

    Hopefully (for his wife) it’s gone because he’s not beating on women anymore.

  7. GreenBunny says:
    June 5, 2019 at 8:47 am

    “Nicholas Hoult truly looks amazing in this 1986 women’s suit from Liz Claiborne”.

    This is description is amazing and spot on. I’m glad I wasn’t drinking my coffee when I read it because I laughed so hard at it. Thank you for that!

  8. Esmom says:
    June 5, 2019 at 8:52 am

    Hahahaha at the Liz Claiborne comment. I feel attacked, lol. Although in 1989 when I had a Liz Claiborne suit (burnt orange double breasted jacket, burnt orange and white checked pleated skirt), pants suits were still uncommon, at least in Chicago. I feel like I didn’t feel comfortable wearing pants to the office until the mid-90s. Yikes.

    I don’t detect any changes to J Law’s appearance, maybe because I’ve thought she’s looked different since Mother! I like her dress a lot, and Sophie’s, too. I don’t like Chastain’s bangs.

  9. Kirsten says:
    June 5, 2019 at 8:53 am

    I think it may be her makeup?

  10. SJR says:
    June 5, 2019 at 8:57 am

    James McAvoy does look good.
    Fassy never appealed to me.
    That jumpsuit Jessica is wearing is totally awful.

    JLaw …. I still think she is over rated as an actress.
    And if she is tweaking her face at her young age, its gonna be a hot mess as she ages. Is she even 30?

  11. Lucy says:
    June 5, 2019 at 8:57 am

    I don’t see any difference. Hoult and McAvoy can get. It.

  12. Tara says:
    June 5, 2019 at 9:00 am

    I have no idea why everyone is so surprised, she’s tweaked her face for years and had multiple surgeries (nose, eyelids) way before her oscar. Lots of side by side comparisons are here: https://theskincareedit.com/2017/10/20/jennifer-lawrence-before-and-after

    Reply
    • ToLiveLikeWeRDying says:
      June 5, 2019 at 9:06 am

      Thank you lol

    • JAC says:
      June 5, 2019 at 9:10 am

      I was about to link that! Her nose has been looking different for years now.

    • Kaye says:
      June 5, 2019 at 9:25 am

      I just wanted to endorse that skin care edit site as one of the best. I’m usually blind to plastic surgery; I can tell that something was done but I can’t figure out what. The person who runs this site explains things and shows pictures that illustrate exactly what she means.

  13. TeddyPicker says:
    June 5, 2019 at 9:08 am

    I mourn the loss of dark, sexy Fassy. It was a star that burned bright (in my loins) but after seeing various pics of him on this promo tour, it is well and truly extinguished.

  14. AnnaKist says:
    June 5, 2019 at 9:09 am

    Oh, yes, please. Those fellas…mm-mm!

  15. Notyouraveragehousewife says:
    June 5, 2019 at 9:10 am

    She does look different. Her nose looks wider and flatter on the bridge. Her eyes look much more open as well. She still looks gorgeous but definitely different.

  16. LP says:
    June 5, 2019 at 9:15 am

    I kind of wonder if she’s stoned out of her gourd and that’s partly to blame? She def got work done over the years but I’m wondering how much substances might play a part…I can see her needing it to get through the premiere of a bad movie in a franchise she’s been over for a long time.

  17. Case says:
    June 5, 2019 at 9:17 am

    Jennifer looks quite different, indeed. I guess that’s why she had to leave Hollywood for a year — so all the changes could settle and people who believe she’s “so relatable” wouldn’t notice, lol. She looks good, but wow. Very different.

  18. Tiffany27 says:
    June 5, 2019 at 9:18 am

    I actually LOVE Sophie’s dress and hate Jennifer’s. Anyway, this movie looks so painfully terrible.

  19. Len says:
    June 5, 2019 at 9:22 am

    She is starting to look like Olivia Munn.

  20. Originaltessa says:
    June 5, 2019 at 9:22 am

    My face changed pretty drastically around her age. You lose the baby fat and features get sharper. I think she got Botox, and that’s it. It’s happening to Miley too. They both had super plump round faces and they’re getting older. It happens.

  21. Tallia says:
    June 5, 2019 at 9:29 am

    JLaw looks thinner to me, too.

  22. PitaBites says:
    June 5, 2019 at 9:31 am

    Jennifer looks like Dakota Johnson

