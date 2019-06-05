Jennifer Lawrence in Dior at the ‘Dark Phoenix’ premiere: she looks, um, different?

I didn’t want to say this on Monday, when we discussed the Jennifer Lawrence photos from the polo event over the weekend, but… Jennifer Lawrence has definitely tweaked her face, right? In the polo photos, I thought she just looked very well-rested and slim, like she’d lost some weight in her face. But in these photos of J-Law at last night’s Dark Phoenix premiere, she looks… different. What has she done? Something with her chin, maybe? Her nose? Her eyes? She still looks like J-Law, but just slightly off. Jennifer wore Dior to the premiere and I actually love this dress and I wish she had saved it for a bigger carpet. This would have looked amazing at an awards show. I also wish she had done a different hair look here, but I suspect the hair will be the “excuse” for why she looks different.
Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton. She’s got a Louis Vuitton contract and I hate that she’s obligated to wear this to her big premiere. This dress sucks.
Jessica Chastain in Toni Maticevski- a jumpsuit with a train. And bangs! And a cast! I wonder what she did to her wrist. The jumpsuit is not great. At all.
Michael Fassbender with long hair and a light summer suit. Whatever happened to his dark sexual energy? He just seems so blah these days.
Nicholas Hoult truly looks amazing in this 1986 women’s suit from Liz Claiborne.
James McAvoy looks SO GOOD these days.
I cant even tell what she did to her face.
@Cidy her nose I think. Her bridge looks different.
Definitely the nose. She’s heading into Elizabeth Olsen territory. And she’s had something done to her skin, because it is starting to look strange and not quite natural.
I’m going to give her the benefit of the doubt and say it’s her muted lipstick combined with dark eyes and the weird lighting at the event. But yeah there’s an older more mature look happening and it’s uncanny.
To me her mouth area looks different. Like veneers or lip filler or something.
Yeah I also thought it was her teeth
Yep. I said a while back that she’d started tweaking her face. Not necessary.
She has been messing with her face for years now.
A chin implant? A very small one?
I think it’s a combination of subtle brow work-her face has “opened” quite a bit more, some botox around the mouth, and debloating. We’ve seen Jen a bit of a drunken mess for years now and I think debloating and dramatic changes in her face in the last few years (not necessarily surgery, though she’s had some, my face went from Miley Cyrus roundness to waking up with very defined cheekbones in less than a year) all make her look different.
Ooh James McAvoy really IS looking good these days.
JLaw def looks different, but I cant put my finger on it. Its like she looks juuuuust different enough…..something about the eyes I think. I do wonder if its really heavy makeup, because it looks like the area between her eyes, around her nose, is super smooth, but she looked the same over the weekend. Maybe some light botox?
He is such a snack. One of my forever dongs.
Everyone looks really off, in some way.
Her nose! Her most looks fake as hell to me. Ugh I hate that she felt the need to mess with her beautiful face.
She was so pretty. I do not understand why these women with great faces do this to themselves.
U have to look up her plastic surgery!!! U would never believe the amount of work she’s had done just like Bella Hadid!!! It’s insane
Not to that extreme. She did something to her nose a while back and she did lose a little bit of weight in the hunger games era.
I actually love Sophie’s dress, but probably because it’s one of those dresses/looks that I wish I could pull off but never in a million years would be able to.
I love it, too! Its my favorite.
“Whatever happened to his dark sexual energy?”
Hopefully (for his wife) it’s gone because he’s not beating on women anymore.
“Nicholas Hoult truly looks amazing in this 1986 women’s suit from Liz Claiborne”.
This is description is amazing and spot on. I’m glad I wasn’t drinking my coffee when I read it because I laughed so hard at it. Thank you for that!
Right? I did actually laugh out loud.
That description is art.
LMFAO! The description is so on point @Kaiser!
he totally does look amazing though
OMG that’s so funny!
Hahahaha at the Liz Claiborne comment. I feel attacked, lol. Although in 1989 when I had a Liz Claiborne suit (burnt orange double breasted jacket, burnt orange and white checked pleated skirt), pants suits were still uncommon, at least in Chicago. I feel like I didn’t feel comfortable wearing pants to the office until the mid-90s. Yikes.
I don’t detect any changes to J Law’s appearance, maybe because I’ve thought she’s looked different since Mother! I like her dress a lot, and Sophie’s, too. I don’t like Chastain’s bangs.
I think it may be her makeup?
James McAvoy does look good.
Fassy never appealed to me.
That jumpsuit Jessica is wearing is totally awful.
JLaw …. I still think she is over rated as an actress.
And if she is tweaking her face at her young age, its gonna be a hot mess as she ages. Is she even 30?
I don’t see any difference. Hoult and McAvoy can get. It.
I have no idea why everyone is so surprised, she’s tweaked her face for years and had multiple surgeries (nose, eyelids) way before her oscar. Lots of side by side comparisons are here: https://theskincareedit.com/2017/10/20/jennifer-lawrence-before-and-after
Thank you lol
I was about to link that! Her nose has been looking different for years now.
It looks like it changed in around 2012. But to me it still looks the same now.
I just wanted to endorse that skin care edit site as one of the best. I’m usually blind to plastic surgery; I can tell that something was done but I can’t figure out what. The person who runs this site explains things and shows pictures that illustrate exactly what she means.
I mourn the loss of dark, sexy Fassy. It was a star that burned bright (in my loins) but after seeing various pics of him on this promo tour, it is well and truly extinguished.
Oh, yes, please. Those fellas…mm-mm!
She does look different. Her nose looks wider and flatter on the bridge. Her eyes look much more open as well. She still looks gorgeous but definitely different.
I kind of wonder if she’s stoned out of her gourd and that’s partly to blame? She def got work done over the years but I’m wondering how much substances might play a part…I can see her needing it to get through the premiere of a bad movie in a franchise she’s been over for a long time.
Jennifer looks quite different, indeed. I guess that’s why she had to leave Hollywood for a year — so all the changes could settle and people who believe she’s “so relatable” wouldn’t notice, lol. She looks good, but wow. Very different.
I actually LOVE Sophie’s dress and hate Jennifer’s. Anyway, this movie looks so painfully terrible.
She is starting to look like Olivia Munn.
My face changed pretty drastically around her age. You lose the baby fat and features get sharper. I think she got Botox, and that’s it. It’s happening to Miley too. They both had super plump round faces and they’re getting older. It happens.
JLaw looks thinner to me, too.
Jennifer looks like Dakota Johnson