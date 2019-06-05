Jennifer Lawrence in Dior at the ‘Dark Phoenix’ premiere: she looks, um, different?

I didn’t want to say this on Monday, when we discussed the Jennifer Lawrence photos from the polo event over the weekend, but… Jennifer Lawrence has definitely tweaked her face, right? In the polo photos, I thought she just looked very well-rested and slim, like she’d lost some weight in her face. But in these photos of J-Law at last night’s Dark Phoenix premiere, she looks… different. What has she done? Something with her chin, maybe? Her nose? Her eyes? She still looks like J-Law, but just slightly off. Jennifer wore Dior to the premiere and I actually love this dress and I wish she had saved it for a bigger carpet. This would have looked amazing at an awards show. I also wish she had done a different hair look here, but I suspect the hair will be the “excuse” for why she looks different.

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton. She’s got a Louis Vuitton contract and I hate that she’s obligated to wear this to her big premiere. This dress sucks.

Jessica Chastain in Toni Maticevski- a jumpsuit with a train. And bangs! And a cast! I wonder what she did to her wrist. The jumpsuit is not great. At all.

Michael Fassbender with long hair and a light summer suit. Whatever happened to his dark sexual energy? He just seems so blah these days.

Nicholas Hoult truly looks amazing in this 1986 women’s suit from Liz Claiborne.

James McAvoy looks SO GOOD these days.