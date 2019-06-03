Jennifer Lawrence attends the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, is ready to be seen

Out of seemingly nowhere, here are some photos of Jennifer Lawrence at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic over the weekend. This event usually gets some solid B-list guests/attendees, but I was not expecting J-Law to turn up. Incidentally, Jennifer is in Dark Phoenix, the latest X-Men movie. It’s mostly been Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy promoting the film, but I guess Jennifer had some contractual promotion for it too. Convenient that she turned up at a polo game then!

Anyway, Jennifer has been enjoying a relatively quiet year off. When she’s in promotional mode, she’s everywhere and she tends to oversaturate the market, mostly because she gives such good interviews and her quotes end up everywhere. But she has been quiet for a year, living in New York and and getting engaged to Cooke Maroney and (apparently) planning her big summer wedding. Page Six ran a very curious “what has she been up to” piece which was, like, weirdly shady about Jennifer, with all of these weird little asides about Harvey Weinstein and more. You can read the full piece here at Page Six. Some highlights:

On Jennifer’s year off: “No one would say that when you’re as big a star as Jennifer that you should take a year off, it’s not that sensible,” one Hollywood insider told The Post. “But she has all of that ‘Hunger Games’ money and she can afford to sit back.” Her relationship with Cooke Maroney: He’s the director of the Gladstone 64 art gallery on the Upper East Side. The two are set to marry later this year, and sources expect the couple’s families to be very involved. Maroney’s parents, art dealer James Maroney and Suki Fredericks, own Vermont’s Oliver Hill Farm — a popular wedding venue. The couple have been apartment hunting in Manhattan and, according to a source close to Lawrence, will make efforts to stay connected while she is working: “Jen and Cooke have a very happy, trusting relationship. I can see them taking time out to travel together, with Cooke joining Jen on set.” She’s been working, just not in front of the camera: “Jennifer may not have been acting this year, but she has a ton of producing projects that she’s been working on,” said the close source. Her next films: According to sources, “Dark Phoenix” will be Lawrence’s final role in the X-Men franchise. But in the coming weeks, she is scheduled to start filming a project in New Orleans with acclaimed theater director Lila Neugebauer, playing a soldier who suffers a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan. After that, she is slated to star as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the movie adaptation of the book “Bad Blood.” “Movies are Jennifer’s priority,” said the close source. She’s “happy” to put distance between herself and Harvey Weinstein: “Jennifer’s her own woman,” said the Hollywood insider. “Even when she won the Oscar, she never attended Harvey’s annual Oscar parties in the years after she won. And this is where all the A-listers went to ‘kiss the ring.’” In fact, Lawrence didn’t even thank Weinstein during her Academy Awards acceptance speech, though she called the glaring omission a “brain fart” weeks later. “At the GLAAD Awards in 2013, she had to appear on stage to give Bill Clinton an award with Harvey and she couldn’t seem to get away from Harvey quickly enough afterwards,” added the movie insider. “He asked her to join him for drinks and she was like ‘no, I’m good.’ She was clearly distancing herself from him. She always saw Harvey for who he really was.” Her future plans: Even though she’s returning to movies, friends say Lawrence will continue working in politics. They add that she is looking forward to having kids with Maroney — though not just yet. Said a pal of the star’s: “Jennifer has a big career and the thing about Cooke is that he will help her navigate the stuff in Hollywood that doesn’t really matter.”

[From Page Six]

What a weird article, right? “The thing about Cooke is that he will help her navigate the stuff in Hollywood that doesn’t really matter…” Jennifer is quite literally the highest A-list actress out there right now – she’s been navigating Hollywood just fine without Cooke or anybody else and she’s always shown the proper perspective of what really “matters” and what doesn’t. “But she has all of that ‘Hunger Games’ money and she can afford to sit back.” That’s so stupidly shady, my God. She’s famous for more than Hunger Games, and she can walk into any studio and get an eight-figure paycheck. She was burned out and she took some time off to get her head straight. It wasn’t about money or what she can “afford” to do. As for the Weinstein stuff – it’s been a year and a half and I can’t believe we’re still treating the women who worked with Weinstein as somehow complicit in his crimes.