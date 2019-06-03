Jared Kushner on Trump’s racist birtherism: ‘Look, I wasn’t really involved in that’

As many of you know, I go through phases where I really can’t pay attention to what’s happening in American politics. I will avoid the news for a month or so just out of a sense of mental health and self-care, because I can’t sustain my rage and still be functional in other areas of my life. What’s astounding to me is that whenever I do “come back” and start paying attention, is how little has changed in the previous weeks or months. It’s June 2019 and we’re still talking about… whether Donald Trump is racist?? No, really, we’re still talking about it like it’s not a given, like Trump hasn’t proved his racism is a fact a million times over.

So, Axios has an HBO-news show now where they do interviews and deeper dives into certain subjects. One of their big gets this week was an exclusive interview with Jared Kushner, the boy prince of the Kingdom of Trumplandia. Jonathan Swan of Axios pressed Jared on Trump’s racism. Jared’s reaction was… something.

Jared Kushner deflects when asked if he disapproves of Donald Trump's promotion of birtherism, saying he wasn't involved with it. @dctvny @hbodocs pic.twitter.com/D2wINVHLIx — Axios (@axios) June 2, 2019

Was the president’s eight-year-long campaign to de-legitimize the citizenship of the first black president racist? “Look, I wasn’t really involved in that.” Not “of course it was racist.” Not “No, of course it wasn’t.” Kushner knows he would look even more foolish if he denied outright that birtherism is racist, but he’s still dumb enough to answer with “Hey that’s not ON ME.” Except it is on him – he’s the president’s senior advisor, he’s in charge of like half the government. And that’s the best he can do.

Also: “Look, I know who the president is, and I have not seen anything in him that is racist. So again, I was not involved in that.” ORLY?