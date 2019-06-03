Jared Kushner on Trump’s racist birtherism: ‘Look, I wasn’t really involved in that’

As many of you know, I go through phases where I really can’t pay attention to what’s happening in American politics. I will avoid the news for a month or so just out of a sense of mental health and self-care, because I can’t sustain my rage and still be functional in other areas of my life. What’s astounding to me is that whenever I do “come back” and start paying attention, is how little has changed in the previous weeks or months. It’s June 2019 and we’re still talking about… whether Donald Trump is racist?? No, really, we’re still talking about it like it’s not a given, like Trump hasn’t proved his racism is a fact a million times over.

So, Axios has an HBO-news show now where they do interviews and deeper dives into certain subjects. One of their big gets this week was an exclusive interview with Jared Kushner, the boy prince of the Kingdom of Trumplandia. Jonathan Swan of Axios pressed Jared on Trump’s racism. Jared’s reaction was… something.

Was the president’s eight-year-long campaign to de-legitimize the citizenship of the first black president racist? “Look, I wasn’t really involved in that.” Not “of course it was racist.” Not “No, of course it wasn’t.” Kushner knows he would look even more foolish if he denied outright that birtherism is racist, but he’s still dumb enough to answer with “Hey that’s not ON ME.” Except it is on him – he’s the president’s senior advisor, he’s in charge of like half the government. And that’s the best he can do.

Also: “Look, I know who the president is, and I have not seen anything in him that is racist. So again, I was not involved in that.” ORLY?

Jared Kushner Iraq

26 Responses to “Jared Kushner on Trump’s racist birtherism: ‘Look, I wasn’t really involved in that’”

  1. Basi says:
    June 3, 2019 at 8:46 am

    His mouth.

    Reply
  2. Enn says:
    June 3, 2019 at 8:46 am

    You’re a damned liar, you married-in garbage bag.

    Reply
  3. lassie says:
    June 3, 2019 at 8:47 am

    Is he actually a ventriloquist dummy? He always looks like he’s not sure what to do with his hands or body.

    Reply
  4. Tpoe says:
    June 3, 2019 at 8:47 am

    What a jack ass he is

    Reply
  5. Jerusha says:
    June 3, 2019 at 8:47 am

    The face you want to punch. And punch and punch and ….

    Reply
  6. Melly says:
    June 3, 2019 at 8:47 am

    That whole interview was super cringey and I don’t know how Kushner left there feeling like things went well for him.

    Reply
  7. Jayna says:
    June 3, 2019 at 8:48 am

    He is such a feminine-looking man. It always looks like he plucks his eyebrows. He sold his soul to the orange devil.

    Reply
  8. mycomment says:
    June 3, 2019 at 8:51 am

    he is such a smug little asshole; I can’t wait for his comeuppance.

    Reply
  9. BrickyardUte says:
    June 3, 2019 at 8:55 am

    Resting silver spoon sneer face a-hole. I loathe him and his plastic calorie free wife.

    Reply
  10. IlsaLund says:
    June 3, 2019 at 9:10 am

    Such a punchable face. That face looks like it would be right at home in a Nazi uniform.

    Reply
  11. Elkie says:
    June 3, 2019 at 9:13 am

    “Well, as you know, I wasn’t personally involved in the Holocaust, so I couldn’t possibly say if it was anti-semitic…”

    Reply
  12. Chica71 says:
    June 3, 2019 at 9:13 am

    He’s just trying to set the table for when he leaves the Trump administration. I worked for a racist and helped promote the agenda, but I wasn’t a racist.

    I think his logic should also apply to SS officers, they worked for Hitler and carried out orders but really were not anti-Jew

    Reply
  13. Lightpurple says:
    June 3, 2019 at 9:14 am

    He also made horrible comments about the Palestinians. Because he’s not a bigot or anything. Meanwhile , this reptile is having dinner with the Queen, at the expense of US & UK taxpayers.

    Reply
  14. WhatNow? says:
    June 3, 2019 at 9:18 am

    I laughed/sighed in frustration at Kaiser’s comments on taking a media break. It is so true; we could see the Kushners in action today, next month or 20 years from now and it’d all be the same. They’d be vapid, propped up by money and groomed within an inch of their lives.

    Reply
  15. lowercaselila says:
    June 3, 2019 at 9:25 am

    I saw that interview and did Jared always use to look like a creepy mannequin? Or did they make him inject botox so he has no expressions when he lies?

    Reply
  16. Digital Unicorn says:
    June 3, 2019 at 9:31 am

    He always has a ‘sheen’ about him, over his skin and the greasy looking hair. Plus it looks like he’s not the only one who likes the plastic surgery.

    Reply
  17. mycomment says:
    June 3, 2019 at 9:35 am

    I hate them… each and every single one of them.. damn, could melania’s dress be any tighter.. unfortunate to see prince harry showing princess complicit around.

    Reply

