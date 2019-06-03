Shailene Woodley doesn’t floss, thinks brushing helps gums loosen food



Shailene Woodley was a guest on Ellen to promote the second season of Big Little Lies. She said she lived in France for two years, where they have a slower lifestyle and start drinking before noon. She doesn’t know French but she doesn’t seem to really care. Plus she admitted she’ll order rosé before noon with lunch and it’s no big deal. It sounds like she’s moved already though. They played a little game called “Woodley have done that,” which was modeled after a game they played with Woody Harrelson called “Woody have done that.” Both of them are hippies with weird habits, so it fit. Ellen described scenarios that Shailene either did or didn’t do to see if they were true, like eating clay (she did that). When they got to the question about oil pulling, or swishing oil in your mouth to clean your teeth, Shailene described the supposed benefits of that but then admitted she doesn’t floss. Here are some excerpts from the interview.

On dancing and why she loves it

There’s so much in the world that can get you down and so much fear. Dancing is just medicine. She lived in Bordeaux for a few months then Paris for two years

Culturally it was a bit of a shock. Everything is a bit slower. People don’t take your food away before you quit chewing it. When I first go there a friend ordered rosé [at] 11. She was like ‘rosé is like water in France.’ After a few weeks I was ordering bottles of rosé at 11. Did you eat clay after learning about it from an African taxi driver?

That is half true. I was already eating clay for a few years. I don’t remember what country he was from. When women are pregnant they eat clay because it helps keep their systems clean for their growing babies. Do you use sesame oil to whiten your teeth?

Not necessarily whiten your teeth. It’s an ayurvedic practice you swish with… oil and it helps do a lot of great things. You probably floss a lot too

I don’t floss. It’s just a lot you brush for a long time and then you do the oil and you’re going to floss too? Do you know what gets caught up in there?

I always thought if you brushed your gums it stimulated all those little guys and they came out.

[From Ellen]

When I was Shailene’s age, 27, I didn’t floss enough, but I still knew it was important and did it a few times a week. Now I have one of those Waterpiks which really works to get everything out and make your gums healthier. I do floss too. Liv Tyler was on a talk show years ago, I think Letterman, and she said when she was a teen her bio dad, Steven Tyler, once made her floss and then smell the food that she got out from between her teeth. She said it was disgusting and that she always flosses after that. You don’t get food out from between your teeth just from brushing! I’m not surprised Shailene believes that and uses oil instead of flossing, since she also believes that eating clay has health benefits. That sounds like a way to get parasites.

Here’s the part of the interview where she admits she doesn’t floss. The other part is here.

