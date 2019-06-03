The Duke & Duchess of Sussex celebrated the start of Pride Month on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to do the MOST on their Instagram account, @SussexRoyal. It’s pretty clear that they operate it in conjunction with their communications team, and it’s clear that they’re using the Instagram platform to highlight certain causes and charities which might send some people into a tizzy. On the first day of June, the SussexRoyal account posted a Happy Pride Month message, writing in part:

“For the month of June we “proudly” shine a light on PRIDE. This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community – those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future. We stand with you and support you…Because it’s very simple: love is love.

The message was liked and commented on by accounts like It Gets Better, the Matthew Shepard Foundation, the Human Rights Campaign, the Trevor Project and Tom Daley’s personal account. Those comments were overwhelmingly positive, because it’s 2019 and love is love and being gay isn’t a “political issue.” If you think gay rights are a political issue at this point, that’s your problem, not Meghan and Harry’s problem. But of course, people did try it. The Daily Express ran a story promoting the few negative comments on the IG, with people issuing complaints like “What happened to the Royal Family doesn’t endorse political beliefs/controversy beliefs one way or the other?” Again, gay rights are NOT controversial in 2019. The only people who think LGBTQ issues are some taboo subject matter are people like Mike Pence and Donald Trump.

Here’s an interesting thought exercise: imagine how different the response would have been in the Cambridge-operated KensingtonRoyal Instagram account had been the first to do a Pride Month IG. Imagine all of the royal reporters falling all over themselves to declare that Future King William and Future Queen Kate are truly so modern and keen and gay-friendly. Another thought exercise: do the other royal social media accounts look bad if they don’t also mark Pride Month now? LMAO.

Sidenote: I only recently – like, in the past year – learned why we celebrate Pride Month in June – it’s because the Stonewall Riots were in June (1969), and after that, LGTB peeps began marking the anniversary of Stonewall, and from there, the anniversary became a month long Pride celebration, with Pride parades and Pride events and more. That’s why most cities schedule their Pride Parades in June. The more you know, LGBTQ rainbow-shooting-star.