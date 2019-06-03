The Duke & Duchess of Sussex celebrated the start of Pride Month on Instagram

View this post on Instagram
Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we “proudly” shine a light on PRIDE. This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community – those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future. We stand with you and support you 🌈 Because it’s very simple: love is love. Images above from the accounts we are now following and artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to do the MOST on their Instagram account, @SussexRoyal. It’s pretty clear that they operate it in conjunction with their communications team, and it’s clear that they’re using the Instagram platform to highlight certain causes and charities which might send some people into a tizzy. On the first day of June, the SussexRoyal account posted a Happy Pride Month message, writing in part:
“For the month of June we “proudly” shine a light on PRIDE. This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community – those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future. We stand with you and support you…Because it’s very simple: love is love.
The message was liked and commented on by accounts like It Gets Better, the Matthew Shepard Foundation, the Human Rights Campaign, the Trevor Project and Tom Daley’s personal account. Those comments were overwhelmingly positive, because it’s 2019 and love is love and being gay isn’t a “political issue.” If you think gay rights are a political issue at this point, that’s your problem, not Meghan and Harry’s problem. But of course, people did try it. The Daily Express ran a story promoting the few negative comments on the IG, with people issuing complaints like “What happened to the Royal Family doesn’t endorse political beliefs/controversy beliefs one way or the other?” Again, gay rights are NOT controversial in 2019. The only people who think LGBTQ issues are some taboo subject matter are people like Mike Pence and Donald Trump.
Here’s an interesting thought exercise: imagine how different the response would have been in the Cambridge-operated KensingtonRoyal Instagram account had been the first to do a Pride Month IG. Imagine all of the royal reporters falling all over themselves to declare that Future King William and Future Queen Kate are truly so modern and keen and gay-friendly. Another thought exercise: do the other royal social media accounts look bad if they don’t also mark Pride Month now? LMAO.
Sidenote: I only recently – like, in the past year – learned why we celebrate Pride Month in June – it’s because the Stonewall Riots were in June (1969), and after that, LGTB peeps began marking the anniversary of Stonewall, and from there, the anniversary became a month long Pride celebration, with Pride parades and Pride events and more. That’s why most cities schedule their Pride Parades in June. The more you know, LGBTQ rainbow-shooting-star.
With the exception of the baby feet photo, I really like what they’re doing with the Sussex Royal page.
Get ready for when they show his hands on Father’s Day. 😂
Yayyyy!!! As a gay man I’m beaming.
What? Color me surprised, Nev! It’s amazing how different we (cele)bitches are and yet, we all make a wonderful, cohesive group. I love this site.
*in my Whoopi Goldberg voice* You in danger, girl.
That being said, I’m glad they did that. It’s ridiculous that this is still an issue in 2019.
Love pride month! We always take our kids to the pride parade in whatever city we are living in at the moment (we move a ton). Everyone should understand love is love and that’s just a great thing!
Good for them! Diana would be proud.
Yep. & just like that Harry has appropriated ALL of his mothers heritage.
If the Cambridges did that, they would be hanged.
Great the Sussexes have done this, but I am sure the Cambridges would have been severely punished for it.
I highly doubt that.
Many members of the RF including the Queen have spoken out on LGBTQ rights.
If anything people would be pleasantly surprised the Cambridges were showing any type of social awareness.
I doubt they’d be called out or punished in any way. If anything, people would credit them for carrying on Diana’s legacy.
I’m a big fan of the Sussexes, but have to give PW credit for appearing on the cover of the gay magazine, “Attitude” in 2016:
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2016/jun/15/prince-william-gay-magazine-attitude-duke-of-cambridge
Severely punished by ??? The Queen, Courtiers, Charles, tax payers, government ????
So happy to see this! Simply awesome.
There are still so many who hate/deride Pride month despite it being 2019, so I applaud the bravery of the Sussexes in showing support.
Absolutely LOVE this!! Keep in coming @SussexRoyal!
I love this! There’s a big ol’ pride flag hanging in the departures terminal here in Key West. I wish we could keep it up year round instead of just for June. The response from passengers is overwhelmingly positive, which makes my heart happy.
Conservatives are the most judgmental people EVER!
On Sussex Royal Instagram, a few people said they were unfollowing, the response from others was, why announce it, just unfollow.
As King George 111 said in ‘Hamilton’ they will be back, because they’re waiting to see Archie’s face.
So many people on that post are moaning about the pic of Diana. They clearly have zero concept of what she did to fight against the stigma around AIDS, which, considering how the LGBTQ+ community was treated and blamed for the disease, is a very appropriate picture for Pride. It’s sad how they just want something to bitch about.
I think it’s awesome, but be honest – if the KP account used a pic of Diana in a collage, it would be torn to shreds here.
It’s Pride month. Diana supported the LGBTQ+ community. She held AIDS patients’ hands. Literally what that picture is about. It’s appropriate for the post.
And if W&K posted about it, the media would be fawning over how “modern” they were.
If anyone criticized the KP Instagram doing that here, it would be because Will and Kate have done absolutely nothing to further the idea they are involved in any such issues beyond a photo collage with his mother, not the presence of the photo itself. H&M actually work.
It’s wonderful to see equality normalized. But I wish Harry was also supportingThe community by refusing to lunch with the big fascist.
To do that would be considered taking a political stand and the Royal Family are not allowed to do that. They have to appear apolitical. Unfortunately that just means it looks like they support or at least tolerate him/his policies, even if they don’t.
Agreed, I’d love to know who thought this was a good idea. The couple seem committed to a progressive platform and this is a badly mixed message. Pictures of Harry and that POS could easily be used by their critics in the future.