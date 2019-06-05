Donald Trump called Duchess Meghan ‘nasty’ again in a Piers Morgan interview

Donald Trump sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan and Piers slavishly gave him a Winston Churchill-style hat to try on, and that’s how we got this screencap-photo. I would say Trump looks like an unhinged bullfrog, but I actually love frogs and I don’t want to put that Trumpness on them. Let’s just be petty and say that Trump looks like an unhinged nutjob in a hat. As for the interview… I’m sure I could find some video clips somewhere, but I’m not going to post them. Piers Morgan absolutely adores Trump and the whole thing seemed like that disgusting Russian-style propaganda from what little I saw. So I’m depending on the Daily Mail for quotes, and of course Trump called the Duchess of Sussex “nasty” again. I bet Piers Big-O’d in his pantaloons. Some quotes from Trump:

On Churchill: “He was able to handle pressure very well. Hitler was unstoppable at the time – he was going through countries like cheese. He was calling Roosevelt saying: ‘You gotta get in, you gotta get in’. He was a great man who reacted so well under the gun, under pressure. There are not many people like that.” On the Duchess of Sussex: “She was nasty to me. And that’s OK for her to be nasty, it’s not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn’t. You know what? She’s doing a good job, I hope she enjoys her life… I think she’s very nice.” On Prince Harry: “He’s a terrific guy. He spent a lot of time talking to Ivanka and talking to my family. I went up – he couldn’t have been nicer. Couldn’t have been nicer… I think he’s great.’ On the Queen: She [Trump's mother Mary] loved the Royals, she loved the Queen. And I always noticed, whenever anything was on about the Queen she would watch. She was a big fan of this…I told her [The Queen] last night. She was very honoured. But my mother would always… she just had great respect. She understood. My mother understood people very well. She knew people. And she got it right from the beginning. The Queen is a great lady.” On Prince Charles: “We were going to have a 15-minute chat. And it turned out to be an hour and a half. And he did most of the talking. He is really into climate change, and I think that’s great, I mean I want that, I like that’ On climate change: “I believe there’s a change in weather, and I think it changes both ways. Don’t forget, it used to be called global warming, that wasn’t working, then it was called climate change, now it’s actually called extreme weather’

“She was nasty to me. And that’s OK for her to be nasty, it’s not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn’t.” And then tomorrow he’ll say that he never called her “nasty” anyway. I’d just like to remind everyone yet again that Donald Trump thinks women are “nasty” when they merely correctly identify him as a misogynist. That’s it. That’s all it takes to be labeled as “nasty” by Trump. And he doesn’t think labeling all free-thinking women as “nasty” is misogynistic or sexist or inappropriate. As for Charles lecturing him on climate change… my guess is that it was not 90 minutes. It was probably five minutes, if that.

