Donald Trump called Duchess Meghan ‘nasty’ again in a Piers Morgan interview

Donald Trump sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan and Piers slavishly gave him a Winston Churchill-style hat to try on, and that’s how we got this screencap-photo. I would say Trump looks like an unhinged bullfrog, but I actually love frogs and I don’t want to put that Trumpness on them. Let’s just be petty and say that Trump looks like an unhinged nutjob in a hat. As for the interview… I’m sure I could find some video clips somewhere, but I’m not going to post them. Piers Morgan absolutely adores Trump and the whole thing seemed like that disgusting Russian-style propaganda from what little I saw. So I’m depending on the Daily Mail for quotes, and of course Trump called the Duchess of Sussex “nasty” again. I bet Piers Big-O’d in his pantaloons. Some quotes from Trump:
On Churchill: “He was able to handle pressure very well. Hitler was unstoppable at the time – he was going through countries like cheese. He was calling Roosevelt saying: ‘You gotta get in, you gotta get in’. He was a great man who reacted so well under the gun, under pressure. There are not many people like that.”
On the Duchess of Sussex: “She was nasty to me. And that’s OK for her to be nasty, it’s not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn’t. You know what? She’s doing a good job, I hope she enjoys her life… I think she’s very nice.”
On Prince Harry: “He’s a terrific guy. He spent a lot of time talking to Ivanka and talking to my family. I went up – he couldn’t have been nicer. Couldn’t have been nicer… I think he’s great.’
On the Queen: She [Trump's mother Mary] loved the Royals, she loved the Queen. And I always noticed, whenever anything was on about the Queen she would watch. She was a big fan of this…I told her [The Queen] last night. She was very honoured. But my mother would always… she just had great respect. She understood. My mother understood people very well. She knew people. And she got it right from the beginning. The Queen is a great lady.”
On Prince Charles: “We were going to have a 15-minute chat. And it turned out to be an hour and a half. And he did most of the talking. He is really into climate change, and I think that’s great, I mean I want that, I like that’
On climate change: “I believe there’s a change in weather, and I think it changes both ways. Don’t forget, it used to be called global warming, that wasn’t working, then it was called climate change, now it’s actually called extreme weather’
“She was nasty to me. And that’s OK for her to be nasty, it’s not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn’t.” And then tomorrow he’ll say that he never called her “nasty” anyway. I’d just like to remind everyone yet again that Donald Trump thinks women are “nasty” when they merely correctly identify him as a misogynist. That’s it. That’s all it takes to be labeled as “nasty” by Trump. And he doesn’t think labeling all free-thinking women as “nasty” is misogynistic or sexist or inappropriate. As for Charles lecturing him on climate change… my guess is that it was not 90 minutes. It was probably five minutes, if that.
Piers Morgan presents a delighted Donald Trump with a Churchill hat https://t.co/8ChpyoTfFb pic.twitter.com/KihV2FyVBM
— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) June 5, 2019
Only because he knows his host adores that BS. I really can’t believe this is the man who is representing our country. I always thank my friends in Europe when I visit that they haven’t discussed politics. We used to have lively debates, now we just shake our heads in disbelief.
I’m in an alternate reality. I have to be. This can’t be real.
We’re living in f-ing Twilight Zone. I just want the Mothership to come rescue me off this planet.
I know, I KNOW. I never imagined being in a timeline where kids know more about history and the environment than the POTUS and are more articulate and decent. I feel like we’re stuck here forever.
Melania’s hat looks like those flying saucer wafer candies.
It looks like she is auditioning for the lead role in a budget movie about Sophia Loren.
Who ever directed Melania to that hat simply hates her
Barron needs to sit Trump down and give him a basic fifth grade science lesson.
As for the hat, I think she is cosplaying Meghan’s hat at last year’s trooping of the colors
Wow, I do love that Charles used his short one-on-one time with Trump to (attempt to) hammer the reality of climate change into him. Unfortunately, Trump is a moron and didn’t understand what was happening… but good on Charles for trying.
Nobody will believe that Trump has the attention span to listen to Charles talking about climate change for 90 minutes. Some reporter needs to ask both Harry and Charles directly about how much time they spent talking about anything to the Trump clan.
Trump is such a pathological liar that everything he claims about anybody or any statistics he quotes need to be double-checked. He just pulls stuff out of the air. And he’s proud of his lies. The only way to deal with a liar is to insist on establishing the truth.
First, that hat is TOO big for his head. Second, Trump has NO clue the difference between climate and weather – and yes Trump the weather does change back and forth and extreme weather is caused by climate change. He really does not know when to shut his mouth. But then again he’s the expert on everything (rolling my eyes).
Welp let’s see how the Trumpets try to spin this one.
It goes without saying, but what a BUFFOON. Never has that word been more appropriate (except for the amusing part. Nothing funny about it)
God, I can’t believe the Queen had to deal with him AGAIN today. She’s really taking one for the team, huh?
Someone needs to buy Piers Morgan a one way ticket to the moon.
Nah, I think we need to send him straight to the sun.
Lol!!!🤣🤣🤣
He’s such a lying buffoon. Harry ditched them the first chance he got. There was no lengthy conversation.
I know, right? And I’m guessing he didn’t spend as much time with Ivanka as they’re trying to make it seem. Sigh.
He found someone else to talk to in all the pictures with her and he dodged her as quickly as possible. Nagini has no photo souvenirs of herself with Harry to take back home. None at all with the Queen, Charles, Camilla, William or Kate. Just Sophie and one with Andrew across a conference table. It’s as if she never met them. Poor Nagini.
Ha. And the NYT dared to pose the question of whether the Trumps are the new Kennedys. I felt my blood boil when I read that…they. need. no. encouragement.
Right?? we all saw it lol. Maybe there was some talking at the lunch, who knows, but my guess is if so it was very polite and limited in scope.
Also omg, he sounds so stupid when he talks about climate change. Its so embarrassing.
Harry was probably seated next to her at lunch. Trump is mistaking polite small talk for interest.
He’s obviously been obsessing about the coverage and knew EXACTLY what people were pointing out: That Harry ditched Ivanka as soon as he could.
What in Jocelyn Wildestein hell has Melania been doing to herself?!!
She can’t open her eyes.
@ Iknow….
Lol….let’s not exaggerate…..at most 3 or 4 face lifts, a few dozen syringes of some sort of filler and all round botoxing.
Only some light work, really. 😬
Nothing she said about him would even come close to being nasty to a normal, rational person with some sense.
My god that man is an ignoramus. This cannot continue for another 4 years. And you can tell just how petty and thin skinned he is by his comment on Meghan. His lil feelings got hurt cause he rightfully got called out for calling her nasty. “Boo boo, she can call me nasty but I can’t say that about her.” I just wish Karma would take care of Trump, Piers and the whole lot of them.
No he didn’t. Fake news. Don’t believe what you hear. Plus she’s black so it doesn’t count. BTW have we ever seen her birth certificate?
Racist is as racist does. (This can be interexchanged with sexist too).
Trump in that hat looks like really bad Phantasm cosplay.
His comments on climate change make me want to scream. And cry. The planet is literally dying and it’s a big f**king joke to him and morons like him.
Piers Morgan needs help with his Meghan obsession. You can’t tell me that he wasn’t attracted to her because he acts like a stalker and jilted lover. That or he wanted access like every other journalist and didn’t get it and in return, he shames her and goades Harry because he knows Harry must’ve let her know about his past unethical behavior. It’s clear Meghan is powerful and makes a lot of money for the horrid British media because they seem to get withdrawal symptoms if they don’t get stories or photos of her. They tried to shame about her trump comments and it backfired because people clearly don’t like him. They Keep throwing mud at her and it never sticks. George Clooney was not lying about the Diana comparisons at all and it’s terrible.
Piers is about as thin skinned as Orange Mussolini. Piers is just mad because she is denying him the attention he thinks he deserves. He’s salty because his ass kissing to get an invite to the wedding didn’t work. He probably thought he would have all this access because he has met her before, I believe.
Men like him and Trump cannot fathom any woman having a thought independent of that patriarchal mindset. They are used to women coddling them and puffing them up and don’t know how to deal with any other type of woman. I’m sure Meghan having her own experience with a narcissist father knows all too well what these men are all about.
Plus Trump and Piers think they are highly attractive to women and are confused when rejected. They make the case that reverse body dysmorphia could be a real thing.
Piers said he knows he should let it go, but he has to see her face every day and wonder why she ghosted him. MF she doesn’t owe you a reason for cutting off contact with a married man and reporter! The nerve of this paid stalker. Meghan living rent free in his mind.
Help please!!! I started focusing more time on Royalty to get away from Trump and now here he is….my worlds have clashed and I don’t like it!! Keeping my fingers cross that we’re done with Ole Bone Spurs and family. America has once again been embarrassed on the world stage by these idiots. Just for once I wish one of these reporters would say to Trump..”do you think it was nasty when you said you would take nude pictures of Kate? Do you think it was nasty when you said you would nail Harry’s mother? Do you think it was nasty when you said you like to grab women by the Puss*? With all that being said was Meghan wrong in her characterization of you?” Why do they interview Trump as if Meghan called him out for no reason? When will the Trumps go away so we can get back to Royalty…please!!!
Because I’ve been giggling about it nonstop, let’s pour one out for The Queen for gifting Dump a book. The old girl’s got a sense of humour.
If me must talk Trump we need to talk about one of my new favorites Camilla. I never paid attention to her before because of the difference in age and the Diana years but she’s great. I never realized she has a presence about her. She and Charles look absolutely beautiful together as a couple and standing next to the Orange Blimp and his nude model wife it was very evident. Charles is a great dresser and Camilla held her own. If I was given a chance to talk to one person who attended the Trumps Go to Buckingham Palace I would talk to Camilla. I have a feeling the discussion would be laughs to no end!!
I don’t think Trump knows the definition of climate change. Like literally probably drew blank when that question came up. That’s the only reason he let somebody else talk for an hour. He just didn’t know what it meant.
So true. The fool equates “the weather” with climate change. No sense trying to explain science to someone so stupid.
Can I just say how low-class the Trumpkins have behaved during this trip. All the pictures posted on Instagram of the State dinner and in Churchill’s War Room, are embarrassing. I mean, act like you’ve been some place before.
It’s like the classic stereotype of hillbillies (think Clampetts) crashing an elite society function. No amount of makeup, fancy clothes, NOTHING, can erase the uncultured character of the Trump’s.
You can’t fake graciousness or humility or intellectual curiosity. They’re just dumb and clueless and seem to have zero desire to learn or engage with the world in any meaningful way. It’s pathetic and enraging.
They are trying to make that too big hat a ‘relatable’ moment, just like the Jimmy Fallon hair muss. “Look at him! He’s got a sense of humor. He’s so cool.”
He looks stupid. He is stupid.
He looks ridiculous. The guy has zero ability to let someone else be in control, he seems like he’s weirdly both on high alert and completely oblivious at the same time. He’s so deeply, deeply insecure.
It appears that none of the younger Royals posed with Trump or his children for a Money shot, so he will just have to use pictures with the Queen, Charles and Camilla.
And I hope the Royals issue a cease and desist order when Trump tries to use the photos in his campaign.
Masterfully orchestrated by the Royals. Not one of the Trumps photographed with the younger Royals. Not to mention a complete shutdown of Ivanka because I’m certain she requested a meeting with the Cambridge’s and Sussex’s!!!
Holy hell. #45 trying to talk science just made my eye wonky. Global warming, climate change and extreme weather??
To my U.S Celebitchy sisters. I’m so sorry.. . I want to hug you all because of you having to live with this… travesty… as your President. We don’t ever judge you. We love your feisty fighting back and your political anger and your interest in the world and your kind acceptance of difference and your refusal to accept this as your future. You go girls.
Lots of love.
An Australian Celebitch xxx xxx
First of all, Piers Morgan is disgusting. Second. I noticed that Drump never mentioned William or Kate. I bet they didn’t even make polite conversation with him or he would have made it a big deal
Does cheese travel?
The only thing that is worth my time and attention here is the Queen’s sunglasses. The rest of hit can all get flushed down the toilet, where it belongs.
Piers Morgan = created by Rupert Murdoch
Trump = created by Mark Burnett
“Whoever controls the media, controls the mind.”
~Jim Morrison