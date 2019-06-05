“Chris Evans, ally, slams the idea of a Straight Pride Parade in Boston” links

Chris Evans had some thoughts on his city’s proposed Straight Pride Parade. [Just Jared]
Snowflakes want to throw a Straight Pride Parade & people had some thoughts. [Pajiba]
Kyle Chandler looks fantastic on Men’s Journal. [Go Fug Yourself]
Gina Gershon will star in Woody Allen’s next movie, gross. [Dlisted]
We finally got to hear Beyonce-as-Nala in the latest trailer for The Lion King. Also, Nala is wearing eye makeup, yes? [LaineyGossip]
Vanity Fair has the tea on Donald Trump’s divorce from Marla Maples. [Jezebel]
A little girl saw drag queens for the first time & her reaction is amazing. [Towleroad]
Smash Mouth isn’t here for the Straight Pride Parade either. [OMG Blog]
Paris Jackson is not here for pot-shaming. [The Blemish]
Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose?? https://t.co/gaBWtq2PaL
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019
Wow, the number gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing. For those who don’t understand the difference, see below. Instead of going immediately to anger(which is actually just fear of what you don’t understand)take a moment to search for empathy and growth https://t.co/e98K0Z150T
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019
And this is why Chris Evans is the best of the Chrises. I used to be fairly indifferent to him but I have to admit he – and his sexy beard – are growing on me. A lot.
Also, his brother is gay and I think that probably helps inform a lot of how he feels about gay rights. And that’s a good thing.
Are they seriously trying to throw a Straight Pride parade?