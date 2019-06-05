“Chris Evans, ally, slams the idea of a Straight Pride Parade in Boston” links
  • June 05, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

World Premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame'

Chris Evans had some thoughts on his city’s proposed Straight Pride Parade. [Just Jared]
Snowflakes want to throw a Straight Pride Parade & people had some thoughts. [Pajiba]
Kyle Chandler looks fantastic on Men’s Journal. [Go Fug Yourself]
Gina Gershon will star in Woody Allen’s next movie, gross. [Dlisted]
We finally got to hear Beyonce-as-Nala in the latest trailer for The Lion King. Also, Nala is wearing eye makeup, yes? [LaineyGossip]
Vanity Fair has the tea on Donald Trump’s divorce from Marla Maples. [Jezebel]
A little girl saw drag queens for the first time & her reaction is amazing. [Towleroad]
Smash Mouth isn’t here for the Straight Pride Parade either. [OMG Blog]
Paris Jackson is not here for pot-shaming. [The Blemish]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““Chris Evans, ally, slams the idea of a Straight Pride Parade in Boston” links”

  1. Valiantly Varnished says:
    June 5, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    And this is why Chris Evans is the best of the Chrises. I used to be fairly indifferent to him but I have to admit he – and his sexy beard – are growing on me. A lot.

    Also, his brother is gay and I think that probably helps inform a lot of how he feels about gay rights. And that’s a good thing.

    Reply
  2. Valerie says:
    June 5, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    Are they seriously trying to throw a Straight Pride parade?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment