Prince Louis will make his balcony debut at Trooping the Colour on Saturday

I wonder sometimes if the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge each have a “favorite child.” I mean, obviously, they love all of their children equally, even if George Will Be King (after Charles Will Be King and William Will Be King). I tend to think Kate’s favorite is the youngest, no matter what. Right now Louis is her favorite. And to me, it feels like Louis got the strongest helping of Middleton genes too. Anyway, just a random query, some parents do have a favorite. Kate’s favorite is finally going to undergo that particular rite of passage for royal children too: Louis will participate in his first-ever Trooping the Colour this weekend. Trooping the Color happens on Saturday, and it’s widely believed that the Duchess of Sussex will make her first public appearance since the debut of Baby Archie. Archie will not be there (too little), but Louis will get to wave a chubby baby arm at the planes.
Prince Louis is ready to show off his royal wave! The youngest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William is set to join the royal family — including siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte — on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the first time this Saturday for Trooping the Colour celebrations held in honor of the Queen’s birthday, PEOPLE confirms.
Louis, who turned 1 on April 23, is around the same age as Charlotte was during her first Trooping the Colour appearance. Princess Charlotte, now 4, showed off her royal wave at the 2016 event from the arms of her mom. (The young royal even complemented her mom’s outfit, wearing light pink just like Kate’s hat.) Prince George, 5, was a little older – nearly 2 – when he made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2015. That’s likely because at 10 months, he was too young for the exciting event the previous year.
I know this is what is done, and I know that Kate and William are keeping with the same schedule as George and Charlotte. But I do think there’s an added bonus for them: people will be paying attention to the entire Cambridge family, including three photogenic children, and they’ll push Meghan to the back again. Because “protocol,” I’m sure. I expect the Keen Defenders to train a keen eye to Meghan’s positioning on the balcony. If Meghan dares to enter the first row of royals on the balcony, there will be a great hue and cry: “BBBBUUUUTTT KATE WILL BE QUEEEEENNN.” “Doesn’t she know her place?!” And “the Cambridge kids are ‘above’ her!!” Yeah. I mean, I’m excited about seeing Louis on the balcony, but I’m more excited about seeing Meghan. I’ve missed her! It’s been a month since we’ve seen her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Louis is adorable. I hope he hams it up.
Absolutely adorable…..I could almost eat him! 😍
His cheeks, so cute!
First, I have to disagree with the word favorite being used. I am told my second son is my favorite but it’s just that he is closer to me and always has been. He likes to come and tell me stories about his day and we bond more. But favorite I wouldn’t use the word.
Second, yes it’s expected the Cambridge Kids will be there. So no harm no foul. It’s the media that will try to make more of it than it is. Wonder if Meg and Harry will decide to keep baby Archie at home. It’s a lot of noise and a lot of people. Valid reason that he is way too young to attend.
Yeah, I don’t have a favorite out of my kids, but I get along better with my younger one (he’s only 4 lol, that may change.) My older one is basically exactly like me, so we just clash because we are so much alike. So my younger one is not the favorite at all, but our relationship is a bit different even at this age.
@Becks1, yes. It’s who you get along better. I hate when people tell me he’s my favorite because I love both my children the same. I hang out with them the same. It’s just that my little one makes me laugh more and he’s an extrovert, where as my oldest is an introvert. But they are both my favorite. To use the word favorite is to imply you can choose one over the other (I think). Like: my favorite ice cream flavor is strawberry so I choose it over chocolate or vanilla.
My favorite is whomever I am getting along best with at that moment! It changes regularly!
My mom says her favorite is who ever takes good care of her in her old age and doesn’t stick her in a nursing home.
I’ve missed Meghan too, she is the most interesting out of all the younger royals.
I am excited about seeing Meghan. I think the Cambridge kids are cute, obviously, but I think Meghan will still pull a lot of focus/attention since this will be her first appearance.
Last year, didn’t Kate and Camilla (and Meghan?) go on the balcony first, and THEN the kids came out? So if that’s the same, then people will get a look at Meghan without the kids.
@Becks1, I think she may not bring him. It’s a brilliant move. Because yes, people will oooo and ah over Louie and will compare the Royal debut. So what better way to avoid it by not bringing because he is too young and give him his own debut at another royal event to make it Archie’s own. That’s what I’m thinking will happen. That is what I would do. But Megs is a smarter chess player than I am. So I’m curious to see what happens.
archie is too young for this event. there’s no ‘will she or won’t she bring him?’ for this.
Oh I def don’t think she’s going to bring him. He’s a month old. But I like to think of the reaction if Harry or Meghan stepped out on the balcony with Archie strapped to them, lol.
Also, I would love it if Meghan and Harry showed up with Archie and one of them was wearing him in a sling lol. (I know he wont be there since he’s a month old, but the thought still cracks me up.)
I’ve always wondered about Meghan and the balcony. Not that I’m trying to give Kate any benefit of the doubt, and I’m sure she will be up there like a cotton candy colored boss, again, but I always got the impression that Meghan may be afraid of heights? There are little things that make me wonder, like Harry asking her on the balcony several times if she was okay, and Harry moving them along quickly when they were on that bridge. I know, not enough to say that yes, she is afraid of heights, but it would kind of explain why she sometimes doesnt seem all that eager to walk out far on the balcony.
“cotton candy colored boss” – love it lol.
I wonder if she will wear one of those pleated dresses again. Like she wore last year, and the year before, and to Eugenie’s wedding. All different colors, obvi.
That’s an interesting point. It’s certainly possible, and if true, I’m right there with her. I hate heights. No matter how cool the view is, I’d be in a full silent panic attack up on a balcony like that.
I hope Meghan sits it out and deprives the press of any money-making pics of her.
There hasn’t been an official announcement that Meghan will be at Trooping. It makes me wonder if reporters are claiming she’ll be there so they can criticize her if she doesn’t show.
They’ll criticize her for some imaginary breach of “protocol” if she is there and if she’s not there they’ll screech about her “disrespect” for the Queen and how she’s destroying the monarchy or some such histrionics.
Ah, but if she’s there it’ll be because she’s desperate to be back in the limelight and she’s trying to “upstage” Louis’ first Trooping. Oh, and she’s a bad mother. And something else bonkers that I haven’t thought of yet.
This will be a nice palate cleanser after the wall to wall coverage of the Trump Klan invasion.
Isn’t Megan on maternity leave? I’d just chill if I were her. Take the leave.
Reminds me of the story about the Mom who was dying. She called in each of her children separately, and told them they’d always been her favorite, but not to tell the others. It always sounded like something my mother would do.
People will certainly find fault with the balcony line-up, but people always do. Someone will inch forward to get a better look and all hell will break loose. I’m interested in how Louis is dressed; I feel like he’ll get a more modern look than George always got.
Really? That would be refreshing. But somehow, I bet Kate’s pulling out Normal Bill’s old clothes from the archives again.
This reminds me of last year, when Kate practically chained herself (front and centre) to the balcony, wearing a hat a foot higher than her head and what looked like 6 inch heels. She clearly had no intention of sharing the attention that day.
Let’s hope we get a slightly more relaxed display this year.
Didn’t William have to tell her to move, or step back or something? I remember there being a lot of talk about the balcony last year.
And of course Meghan was there with her bare shoulders, trying to destroy the monarchy. *clutches pearls*
@Bella Dupont That is actually ridiculous. I’m aware that I’ll be called a “Keen Supporter” if I dare speak up about any tin foil theories but I can’t help it. She had young kids at the front of the balcony! Of course she would be plastered up there. I remember Charlotte falling once during it, soooooo would you expect her to just hang out in the back? I expect Meghan to be just as pushy once Archie is old enough to toddle his way to the front with the other kids.
Also, as a tall person, we can’t wear heels now? Or a hat? Just wanted to confirm.
I wonder if she will. There’s no reason to. It’s not as if she’s not going to celebrate privately with the Queen. I say let the Cambridges have the balcony and stay home with Archie.
I’m looking forward to seeing Louis. He’s so stinkin’ adorable. I hope Meghan is there, too, but it would make complete sense of she sits it out, since she’s still on maternity leave. No matter what she does, people are going to whine, so she should just do what feels right for her.
Those kids are adorable.
W & K + plus the young kids are a lovely young family.
Young kids are a lot of fun, I am amazed at how well George and Char handle the crowds.
I don’t like all the constant press trying to have Will & Harry and their families in competition.
Louis reminds me of the little baby on the cover of a really old Little Golden Book. I can’t remember the name. Cherubic.