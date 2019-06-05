Prince Louis will make his balcony debut at Trooping the Colour on Saturday

I wonder sometimes if the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge each have a “favorite child.” I mean, obviously, they love all of their children equally, even if George Will Be King (after Charles Will Be King and William Will Be King). I tend to think Kate’s favorite is the youngest, no matter what. Right now Louis is her favorite. And to me, it feels like Louis got the strongest helping of Middleton genes too. Anyway, just a random query, some parents do have a favorite. Kate’s favorite is finally going to undergo that particular rite of passage for royal children too: Louis will participate in his first-ever Trooping the Colour this weekend. Trooping the Color happens on Saturday, and it’s widely believed that the Duchess of Sussex will make her first public appearance since the debut of Baby Archie. Archie will not be there (too little), but Louis will get to wave a chubby baby arm at the planes.

Prince Louis is ready to show off his royal wave! The youngest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William is set to join the royal family — including siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte — on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the first time this Saturday for Trooping the Colour celebrations held in honor of the Queen’s birthday, PEOPLE confirms. Louis, who turned 1 on April 23, is around the same age as Charlotte was during her first Trooping the Colour appearance. Princess Charlotte, now 4, showed off her royal wave at the 2016 event from the arms of her mom. (The young royal even complemented her mom’s outfit, wearing light pink just like Kate’s hat.) Prince George, 5, was a little older – nearly 2 – when he made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2015. That’s likely because at 10 months, he was too young for the exciting event the previous year.

I know this is what is done, and I know that Kate and William are keeping with the same schedule as George and Charlotte. But I do think there’s an added bonus for them: people will be paying attention to the entire Cambridge family, including three photogenic children, and they’ll push Meghan to the back again. Because “protocol,” I’m sure. I expect the Keen Defenders to train a keen eye to Meghan’s positioning on the balcony. If Meghan dares to enter the first row of royals on the balcony, there will be a great hue and cry: “BBBBUUUUTTT KATE WILL BE QUEEEEENNN.” “Doesn’t she know her place?!” And “the Cambridge kids are ‘above’ her!!” Yeah. I mean, I’m excited about seeing Louis on the balcony, but I’m more excited about seeing Meghan. I’ve missed her! It’s been a month since we’ve seen her.