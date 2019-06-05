Donald Trump was up at 1:30 am in London to hate-tweet Bette Midler

Here are photos from Day 2 of the Trump state visit to the UK. The wheels have not come off, but that’s only because there were no wheels to begin with. Donald Trump spent Tuesday doing political stuff, like meeting with Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, and doing an unhinged press conference full of lies. There were thousands of people on the streets of London protesting too, which led to Trump lying and trying to convince himself that those protesters were actually supporters who love him. Bigly supporters. Here’s a clip, which includes Trump absolutely defaming Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London.
What’s funny is that even as Trump spoke, the Baby Trump Blimp had already launched (again). What’s unclear is whether this was a case of Donald Trump lying to himself and other people because the truth hurt his narcissistic pride too much, or whether his staff lied to him again because they know he’s a giant gassy baby.
In any case, the Idiot Abroad found himself jet-lagged and ragged late last night in England. He tossed and turned and wished he was back in his all-white palace with Midnight Big Macs on demand. So he decided to do what all jetlagged idiots do: hate-tweet Bette Midler.
Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!
People did the math and he tweeted this at like 1:30 am in London. That’s how much *checks notes* Bette Midler was bothering him in the middle of an international trip in which he dined with the Queen and took meetings at 10 Downing. BETTE. MIDLER.
Also, this is from early this morning too. The protests have gotten under his skin. Launch another Baby Trump blimp!!
I kept hearing that there would be “massive” rallies against me in the UK, but it was quite the opposite. The big crowds, which the Corrupt Media hates to show, were those that gathered in support of the USA and me. They were big & enthusiastic as opposed to the organized flops!
I like the line about how there were no wheels to begin with. I feel like they set this up as a very simple trip, with events that he would probably like, and nothing that would tax him too much. They even sent Ivanka to the Theresa May meeting with him. I know that good relations between the US and the UK are really important, but I’m not sure what this visit did to ensure that.
I have been on twitter a lot more the past few days and when I saw Bette Midler start popping up in my timeline, I was like, “what, what did she do?” And then I was like…..oh. Trump.
He is delusional and seeing the words “USA and Me” made me cringe. What a megalomaniac. It’s obvious they don’t trust him with BIG stuff because he has way too much time on his hands. And someone, anyone, needs to take his cell phone away and give him a beeper. Tell him that it will make him more cyber secure and will protect him with a forcefield. He won’t know, then give him his Diet Coke and burger.
The protests clearly triggered him – you could hear them during his press conference with May. I was there for part of them in the morning and while there was not as many people as expected it was still very busy. The UK gov made a point of trying to keep him away from protests. In fact he commented to May that the protests were bigger the last time he was here – she awkwardly laughed along.
There were a number of American’s there as well, mainly tourists and I overheard one guy saying ‘this is how democracy works’ to his friends. I get the sense they were keeping their personal feelings to themselves.
Its the D-Day ceremony at the moment and so far he hasn’t embarrassed himself or the US – although he did a reading. On a purely superficial note: Trudeau has a sexy voice, esp when speaking French. I will fight Ivanka for a seat next to him.
There is literally no floor on how low he can go.
Typical narcissistic burger gobbling thug posing as a world leader. With his entourage of family who could be the new cast of The Hills Have Eyes part WTF.
God save the queen and world.