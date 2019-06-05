Donald Trump was up at 1:30 am in London to hate-tweet Bette Midler

Donald Trump State Visit

Here are photos from Day 2 of the Trump state visit to the UK. The wheels have not come off, but that’s only because there were no wheels to begin with. Donald Trump spent Tuesday doing political stuff, like meeting with Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, and doing an unhinged press conference full of lies. There were thousands of people on the streets of London protesting too, which led to Trump lying and trying to convince himself that those protesters were actually supporters who love him. Bigly supporters. Here’s a clip, which includes Trump absolutely defaming Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London.

What’s funny is that even as Trump spoke, the Baby Trump Blimp had already launched (again). What’s unclear is whether this was a case of Donald Trump lying to himself and other people because the truth hurt his narcissistic pride too much, or whether his staff lied to him again because they know he’s a giant gassy baby.

In any case, the Idiot Abroad found himself jet-lagged and ragged late last night in England. He tossed and turned and wished he was back in his all-white palace with Midnight Big Macs on demand. So he decided to do what all jetlagged idiots do: hate-tweet Bette Midler.

People did the math and he tweeted this at like 1:30 am in London. That’s how much *checks notes* Bette Midler was bothering him in the middle of an international trip in which he dined with the Queen and took meetings at 10 Downing. BETTE. MIDLER.

Also, this is from early this morning too. The protests have gotten under his skin. Launch another Baby Trump blimp!!

Demonstration against the state visit to the UK by President Donald Trump.

Demonstration against the state visit to the UK by President Donald Trump.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “Donald Trump was up at 1:30 am in London to hate-tweet Bette Midler”

  1. Becks1 says:
    June 5, 2019 at 7:31 am

    I like the line about how there were no wheels to begin with. I feel like they set this up as a very simple trip, with events that he would probably like, and nothing that would tax him too much. They even sent Ivanka to the Theresa May meeting with him. I know that good relations between the US and the UK are really important, but I’m not sure what this visit did to ensure that.

    I have been on twitter a lot more the past few days and when I saw Bette Midler start popping up in my timeline, I was like, “what, what did she do?” And then I was like…..oh. Trump.

    Reply
  2. Seraphina says:
    June 5, 2019 at 7:32 am

    He is delusional and seeing the words “USA and Me” made me cringe. What a megalomaniac. It’s obvious they don’t trust him with BIG stuff because he has way too much time on his hands. And someone, anyone, needs to take his cell phone away and give him a beeper. Tell him that it will make him more cyber secure and will protect him with a forcefield. He won’t know, then give him his Diet Coke and burger.

    Reply
  3. Digital Unicorn says:
    June 5, 2019 at 7:42 am

    The protests clearly triggered him – you could hear them during his press conference with May. I was there for part of them in the morning and while there was not as many people as expected it was still very busy. The UK gov made a point of trying to keep him away from protests. In fact he commented to May that the protests were bigger the last time he was here – she awkwardly laughed along.

    There were a number of American’s there as well, mainly tourists and I overheard one guy saying ‘this is how democracy works’ to his friends. I get the sense they were keeping their personal feelings to themselves.

    Its the D-Day ceremony at the moment and so far he hasn’t embarrassed himself or the US – although he did a reading. On a purely superficial note: Trudeau has a sexy voice, esp when speaking French. I will fight Ivanka for a seat next to him.

    Reply
  4. Megan says:
    June 5, 2019 at 7:48 am

    There is literally no floor on how low he can go.

    Reply
  5. Chef Grace says:
    June 5, 2019 at 7:51 am

    Typical narcissistic burger gobbling thug posing as a world leader. With his entourage of family who could be the new cast of The Hills Have Eyes part WTF.
    God save the queen and world.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment