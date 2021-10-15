“Bill Clinton was hospitalized for a non-Covid-related infection” links

Bill Clinton was hospitalized for a non-Covid infection. CNN says he had a urinary track infection which spread to his bloodstream. [Just Jared]

Givenchy’s new bag is possessed by demons. [Go Fug Yourself]

Dakota Johnson is Chris Martin’s “universe.” [LaineyGossip]

This is the 20th anniversary of Training Day! [Pajiba]

Billie Eilish thinks Jimmy Kimmel made her look stupid. [Dlisted]

Should we give expensive fruit as gifts to each other? [Gawker]

Adele keeps talking about her Saturn Return. [Towleroad]

Ben Affleck & Matt Damon talk friendship, collaboration. [Buzzfeed]

I don’t understand Bella Hadid’s outfit. [Egotastic]

Is anyone watching Ghosts? I want to know if it’s any good. [Seriously OMG]

Ruth Negga looks so cute in Saint Laurent. [RCFA]