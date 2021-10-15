“Bill Clinton was hospitalized for a non-Covid-related infection” links

Bill Clinton was hospitalized for a non-Covid infection. CNN says he had a urinary track infection which spread to his bloodstream. [Just Jared]
Givenchy’s new bag is possessed by demons. [Go Fug Yourself]
Dakota Johnson is Chris Martin’s “universe.” [LaineyGossip]
This is the 20th anniversary of Training Day! [Pajiba]
Billie Eilish thinks Jimmy Kimmel made her look stupid. [Dlisted]
Should we give expensive fruit as gifts to each other? [Gawker]
Adele keeps talking about her Saturn Return. [Towleroad]
Ben Affleck & Matt Damon talk friendship, collaboration. [Buzzfeed]
I don’t understand Bella Hadid’s outfit. [Egotastic]
Is anyone watching Ghosts? I want to know if it’s any good. [Seriously OMG]
Ruth Negga looks so cute in Saint Laurent. [RCFA]
My husband sends his parents quarterly gift baskets from Harry and David. They had an issue with their latest shipment so he called to get a new one sent and then called me to ask if I wanted any fruit. He was like hey do you want some cherries that ship in December. The man knows nothing about what fruit should cost or what’s in season when because he offered to buy me $30 a pound cherries in the middle of winter. Thank god he doesn’t read here or who knows what kind of ridiculously expensive fruit I would end up with.
Some men are really hunters and not gatherers if you know what I mean. Mine always brings back THE worst looking produce, pathetic.
I still think Bill Clinton looks so good. I mean, objectively he does look good, much healthier than some of his younger years when he was eating daily McDs, but some of my college years crush on him still lingers. He’s not a good man, and I need to not find him physically appealing.
He’s not physically appealing to me at all, but I can tell he is one of those guys who just has alot of charm, as in he is super charismatic and charming.
That’s mostly what I mean. I was so charmed by him in the 90s that I found him attractive, and my brain still wants to see him that way even though it knows better.
My brother (a diehard Republican) met him once and he was completely starstruck. He just oozed charisma.
Yeah, he is definitely very charming and puts on a good show. But he’s also a draft dodger and has been proven over and over again to have very little respect for women.
For seniors urinary tract infections are no joke.
Well, UTIs are serious regardless of age, but for seniors they can flare up fast, cause further problems & create very erratic symptoms.
Apparently, his turned to sepsis but he is responding well to antibiotics. Everything is so risky at that age, even for those who take care of themselves
Septic infections are actually very scary. I got one a few years back in my thirties, otherwise healthy, just from a routine procedure. The antibiotics kicked in very quickly, but yeah it was one of those times when even the Dr.’s that you know, even in you own family look pretty concerned….yikes! Glad he is appearing to be on the mend! And know that he has been very helpful to Democrats in Virginia over the years, and thank him for that, as that is something we need to pay attention to now! And yeah, agree he does have charisma and wish him well.
No kidding! We thought my grandmother was exhibiting signs of dementia and turned out to be a severe UTI; had not idea that was a presenting symptom. The nurse who did the bloodwork said UTI’s often missed or not checked for in seniors despite how frequently they occur; lots of reasons for it. Left untreated can ultimately turn into dementia. Nurse also said to get rechecked when the course of medication is finished to verify the UTI totally cleared as they are notorious for lingering. It was an education and our family was so thankful for that medical professional.
THIS. Not only is it a presenting symptom it can the only one. A lot of people think there has to be pain as well for it to be a bladder infection but that’s not true. My mom is a nurse and she worked in long term care for 10 years and saw this frequently. And yes is sadly still not tested for very often even though it’s really common in seniors. So yeah if you are an advocate for a senior in a medical situation don’t be afraid to ask if they’ve been tested for a bladder infection. Especially if you are taking the senior into an ER as ER doctors and nurses might not be as familiar with seniors as say long term care doctors and nurses.
I watched the premiere episode of Ghosts and I liked it. I forgot to watch it yesterday because I was watching the new docuseries “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?”. It was fascinating. I knew her husband was a pos but my God the lies he told ! I highly recommend people watch it.
I watched it last night and it legit made me tear up a couple of times. I wasn’t expecting that at all. I’m completely hooked.
I wouldn’t say I was a huge Brittany Murphy fan, but she was a big enough draw for me to watch a movie. Like most, I first knew her from Clueless (which she is great in), but I think my favorite is Ramen Girl. I know it’s derivative but it’s a fun movie and she’s great in it.
Do you recommend the documentary? I’m worried about it being too sad. I hate the idea she was in an abusive marriage/was unhappy before she died.
I recommend you watch it, but be warned it is sad. I had tears in my eyes no lie. It’s horrible what happened to her…just…horrible. By the end you will be sad but also incredibly upset.
Highly recommend the British series, Ghosts on HBO max. It’s really charming and funny. This is an American reboot and I’m not going to bother with it.
Oh wow I had no idea it was an American reboot !
A lot of the American movies and shows are American reboots of shows and movies from overseas especially horror ones. I highly recommend the originals – they tend to be so much better.
I’ve watched the Ghost US remake and although I laughed a few times, it’s just a pale copy of the original. The UK version is so much better, just watch that instead.
It’s one of my fave shows at the moment. I just love all the historical figures and the humor of it all. We saw one of the actors on another British show and I was so excited (the romantic poet who is in love with Alison).
I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to access the British version, but so far I’m enjoying Ghosts on CBS. I’ll class it just behind What We Do In the Shadows for fun.
I love Rose McIver so I watched Ghosts and I liked it. If you want a silly little pick me up it’s great. Does anyone in Canada know where the UK version can be found?
CBC Gem for free! That’s where I watched it
I must admit that I am stunned that Chris Martin is still dating Dakota Johnson, it’s been 4 years??? WTH?? Where was I during these 4 years? I didn’t realize they were still dating or apparently I didn’t care. Now LG is suggesting a proposal or something in their future….
That’s scary. Godspeed in your recovery, Mr. President.
There is a Ghosts remake?? I’m in the UK and catching up on the UK original Ghosts now. Highly highly recommend, it’s very funny.
Ugh , that any female still stans for Bill Clinton is just abhorrent.
No, I think they’re just decent people who don’t want someone’s husband, dad, or grandpa to die, but what do I know.
Yeah, Trump is someone’s husband, father, brother too, but most decent people know better than to stan him.
I’m with Same. Bill Clinton is scum and assaulted women in college and probably continued to do so. He visited pedo island along with Andy and the rest of the trash. No sympathy from me. I’ll save it for the women and girls who were abused and assaulted.