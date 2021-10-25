Queen Elizabeth skipped church on Sunday, but ‘received private prayers’

In pre-pandemic times, Queen Elizabeth rarely missed church on any given Sunday. She was usually at Windsor Castle over the weekends, and she would go to All Saints Chapel every Sunday morning. That’s how we knew that QEII was very sick with a cold back in 2016 and early 2017 – she skipped church, and everyone panicked. Now, during the pandemic, I don’t think QEII was going as regularly as she used to, or as regularly as she would have liked. But I guess it is notable that she skipped church on Sunday:
The Queen was forced to miss church yesterday after spending a night in hospital last week – but wants to resume official duties within days, a royal source has said.
The 95-year-old monarch could carry out some of her engagements this week, though there are no public duties in her diary after she dramatically cancelled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland to mark the 100th anniversary of the partition on doctors’ orders.
Aides insisted that the tests were purely ‘precautionary’ and the sovereign has been resting at Windsor after her stay in King Edward VII’s Hospital in London.
Her priority remains to be able to lead the Royal Family at the Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow from next week, where more than 120 world leaders including Joe Biden will gather at the Scottish Event Campus from October 31 to November 12.
Palace insiders told The Sun that the Queen missed prayers at Windsor’s All Saints Chapel in Windsor on Sunday. It is thought that Her Majesty received private prayers with a chaplain inside the castle. The head of state is unlikely to be seen this week as she is under orders to carry out only light duties. Investitures are expected to be carried out by other royals.
“It is thought that Her Majesty received private prayers with a chaplain inside the castle…” Why wasn’t she doing that this whole time? She’s obviously friendly with the Windsor chaplain, she could do all of this from the privacy of her own castle. But I guess the Queen enjoys being a congregant, and she probably likes the ritual of going to church, the singing, the sermon, etc.
A few more things – even Richard Kay at the Daily Mail criticized the palace’s attempts to cover up the Queen’s hospitalization. The British papers are also making a really big deal about how the Queen’s appearance at the climate change summit (COP26) on November 1st now “hangs in the balance.” Just cancel her appearance already! Charles, Camilla, William and Kate can handle it, surely. I mean, I know people would expect to see the Queen, but there are already FOUR “senior royals” going to the summit. Why in the world would the Queen need to be trotted out for it?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Gosh this is so grim,like a countdown. What is more shocking is the press acting like she is suppose to live forever not a newly widowed 95 year old lady. They are so crass!
“Received private prayers” sounds like last rights to me. Oy. 😬
Shes ‘in good spirits’ according to the palace. Just like Prince Philip was ‘in good spirits’ in March. Right before he died in May.
I don’t mean to sound insensitive. This is a comment on the dishonesty of the Palace.
Well, good spirits doesn’t mean sound body.
The Queen is a symbol of British leadership as well as the former Empire. If she’s not at COP it will serve as a visible sign of the UK’s loss of political and economic standing in the world. That’s why the British establishment is so eager for her to be there. I think there is some recognition that when she dies, the calls for the UK to become a republic will get louder. The Queen is the last vestige of a glorious past in the eyes of those in power.
This is when Charles, BP, or the press needs to be yanking the Keen’s chain. This is ridiculous. Workshy Willie and Duchess Dolittle need to be on every front page over there calling out their laziness and putting the queen in a difficult position. I’ve seen several stories trying to guilt the Sussexes into coming to the UK for the queen’s health, while nada has been said about the how Cambridges hiding away is forcing the queen to work more. Those layabouts wanted the spotlight for themselves and now that they could have it, they disappear. Enough is enough.
It’s not easy being Keen, is it? But if they’re not going to do it for the Queen’s health, they should at least do it for frikkin Earthshot. They just had a “star-studded” to celebrate how green they are. They want to share their greenness in the US next year. And they can’t
show up for the climate change summit next door?
Nope. Petty is a racist, classist, waste. Because of her ego, she continues to reign even though she should have retired 20 years ago to let ish move forward. I don’t think she has much time and honestly, I think Charles is worried about KP constantly leaking and making messes. I think Chuck is going to pull all the money in and will be forcing them to work. This house will fall soon.
Oh, she didn’t go to church? Now I’m thinking that there could be concerns about covid exposure. Ed Sheeran could have exposed both Will and Kate last Sunday night, and Will was with the Queen a few nights later. Now Kate and Will’s mask wearing in the Heathrow photos makes more sense. Ed may have filled them in that he wasn’t feeling well by Thurs. afternoon.
And?
If she doesn’t go to COP26, that’s when I’ll be concerned but right now, I’m just treating the hospital visit and not going to church as something that happens regularly in a life of a 95 year old.
This is the way the monarchy ends: “Not with a bang but a whimper.”