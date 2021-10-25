Queen Elizabeth skipped church on Sunday, but ‘received private prayers’

In pre-pandemic times, Queen Elizabeth rarely missed church on any given Sunday. She was usually at Windsor Castle over the weekends, and she would go to All Saints Chapel every Sunday morning. That’s how we knew that QEII was very sick with a cold back in 2016 and early 2017 – she skipped church, and everyone panicked. Now, during the pandemic, I don’t think QEII was going as regularly as she used to, or as regularly as she would have liked. But I guess it is notable that she skipped church on Sunday:

The Queen was forced to miss church yesterday after spending a night in hospital last week – but wants to resume official duties within days, a royal source has said. The 95-year-old monarch could carry out some of her engagements this week, though there are no public duties in her diary after she dramatically cancelled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland to mark the 100th anniversary of the partition on doctors’ orders. Aides insisted that the tests were purely ‘precautionary’ and the sovereign has been resting at Windsor after her stay in King Edward VII’s Hospital in London. Her priority remains to be able to lead the Royal Family at the Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow from next week, where more than 120 world leaders including Joe Biden will gather at the Scottish Event Campus from October 31 to November 12. Palace insiders told The Sun that the Queen missed prayers at Windsor’s All Saints Chapel in Windsor on Sunday. It is thought that Her Majesty received private prayers with a chaplain inside the castle. The head of state is unlikely to be seen this week as she is under orders to carry out only light duties. Investitures are expected to be carried out by other royals.

[From The Daily Mail]

“It is thought that Her Majesty received private prayers with a chaplain inside the castle…” Why wasn’t she doing that this whole time? She’s obviously friendly with the Windsor chaplain, she could do all of this from the privacy of her own castle. But I guess the Queen enjoys being a congregant, and she probably likes the ritual of going to church, the singing, the sermon, etc.

A few more things – even Richard Kay at the Daily Mail criticized the palace’s attempts to cover up the Queen’s hospitalization. The British papers are also making a really big deal about how the Queen’s appearance at the climate change summit (COP26) on November 1st now “hangs in the balance.” Just cancel her appearance already! Charles, Camilla, William and Kate can handle it, surely. I mean, I know people would expect to see the Queen, but there are already FOUR “senior royals” going to the summit. Why in the world would the Queen need to be trotted out for it?