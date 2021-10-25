Simon Monjack’s family hates that he’s shown as a suspect in Brittany Murphy doc

I only watched the first 10 minutes of the two hour two part HBO Brittany Murphy documentary, What Happened to Brittany Murphy, because the tone was just off. It seemed macabre, and I guess it would be if it focused on her death. When they played a montage of her as various characters suffering I turned it off. Plus I’ve read that it’s awful and salacious and I didn’t want to sit through that.
Brittany was married to a shifty guy, Simon Monjack, who died of the same official causes, pneumonia and anemia, in the same house, just five months after her 2009 death. I covered that story at the time. I always thought that Simon was a con artist who was using Brittany but that he was genuinely heartbroken at her death. I strongly believe that there was mold in the house, which was rumored but not conclusively found, that it was slowly poisoning Brittany and Simon, and that they took medication to deal with the symptoms. There are conspiracy theories about their deaths however, including theories that Brittany was poisoned.
There are also theories that Simon murdered Brittany for her money. Simon fabricated his backstory and told wild lies, he had two children Brittany didn’t know about, he married Brittany quickly and he isolated her from friends and business contacts. None of that proves he had anything to do with her death, but his family is not happy with how he’s been portrayed. Simon’s brother, who is featured in the documentary, told TMZ he was misled about the focus:
Simon Monjack isn’t the monster he was portrayed to be in HBO’s newest Brittany Murphy doc, so says his brother, who feels he was duped into participating in the whole thing.
The two-part series investigates the life, relationships and death of the actress … but mostly focuses on her bizarre marriage to Simon Monjack — who died just 5 months after Murphy. There’s a lot of suspicions raised about the circumstances surrounding her death, but one theme in the doc remains constant … Simon wasn’t a good dude.
Throughout the episodes, Simon is accused of controlling Brittany, taking her money, having secret kids and eventually preventing her from getting medical attention.
Monjack’s brother, James, who is interviewed in the series tells us he was disappointed that the filmmakers made Simon out to be the villain.
James says the project was originally pitched to him to be investigative journalism into the couple’s deaths, but instead, it came off as a sensationalistic piece. James said he and his mother — who was also interviewed — had hoped the series would lead to a breakthrough in what actually killed Simon and Brittany, but made it seem more like Simon led to her death.
I have heard so many stories about people being duped into giving interviews for shows that sensationalize their experiences. Granted I did not watch this as I mentioned, but Brittany deserved better than this documentary. By all accounts she was a lovely person who was taken before her time. Simon was a creep who was surely using her for her money, but I don’t think he killed her. I think something or someone in the house killed them both.
If it was mold then surely the Brittanys mother would have also succumbed to the same thing? She is the sole survivor , she always seemed under the influence of something.
Coroner said there was no mold found in Brittany’s lungs. She caught a virus or something while in Puerto Rico weeks before her death. The problem was no one took her to a doctor. She was also suffering from Anemia. Her blood count was super low. The documentary was really good and I encourage everyone to watch it. This poor girl was a victim of a f*cking piece of sh*t man. I hope he is burning in hell right now. Lying thieving bastard.
Wasn’t there a rumor about her sharing a bed with Britanny’s husband? And that some of the prescriptions on the bedside table were hers, not her daughter’s.
He’s the ONLY suspect in my mind too!!! Rest in peace Brittany…
Can we also talk about how horrendous Ashton Kutcher was to Brittany? January Jones, Demi Moore and Brittany have/had all ON RECORD at one point said how horrible he is. I don’t know how he is still around with that pattern of behavior.
During the doc there was an audio clip of Ashton on Howard Stern, they were both such nasty jerks. Ashton seems like an immature break up guy,he cant just leave it at that he has to make up or say something rude about an ex.
I was young when this happened and the many theories surrounding her death are one of the reason I got into celebrity gossip, as sad as it is. It’s such a sad story.
I love Brittany Murphy but didn’t watch the doco because I got the vibe it was macabre and fetishised her death. I know I shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. But life is short and this documentary is long.
Hopefully an journalist with ethical integrity makes a doco celebrating her life instead of fixating on her death.
Clueless is obviously classic! The Ramen Girl and Uptown Girls are underrated gems imo. I gotta find which streaming service Drop Dead Gorgeous is on because I haven’t seen it yet. Maybe I need to have a Brittany Murphy marathon, she was so talented and had the kindest energy.
Sadly anemia and pneumonia can be caused by untreated viruses (and I will leave it at at that). There were some pictures of Simon and Brittany at Chateau Marmont…six months before? I was shocked at how yellow and bone thin she was. Eyes, skin, everything. It was horrifying.
Uggh Simon. Well sir, your family isn’t going to tell the world you are a thieving con person after you’ve passed on. The publicist will. Thank you for your service in stepping up and telling us about the jewels, sir.
It’s all very sad (cough, not Simon – I hope he suffered a lot)
The one thing I didn’t know before the documentary was that she was so severely anorexic. And with Simon’s ex on record saying he manipulated her into anorexia before her friends intervened, truthfully I don’t care if he premeditated her murder. Her endangered her life and then she died. He’s responsible. I adored Brittany Murphy and my heart really went out to Kathy Najimy who still lives with the pain that she saw what was happening and didn’t intervene.
You should have watched the whole thing. The framing was salacious and the editing had no taste, but I don’t think the documentary accuses him or insinuates that he outright murdered her. Rather, it makes the case that he controlled her because of his own issues, and that she died because her body was so susceptible to the pneumonia that killed her because of chronic malnutrition. It also shows that there were *90* prescription bottles found by their bedsides after her death, and many of the prescriptions were those subject to abuse, and they interviewed those who worked with her just before she passed and described some very bizarre behavior that also suggests prescription drug abuse. So I wouldn’t attribute it to some possible mold problem.
I should add, they also interview the people who were responsible for her autopsy and explain in precise detail why it is not possible that a strain of mold killed her. The evidence simply did not exist in her lungs.
I was about to post this, it wasn’t mold that killed either one of them. Britney was ill with pneumonia and if they had gotten her to the doctor sooner she would have lived.
However, I do blame Brittany’s mother and Simon. Simon for isolating and controlling her. He basically ruined her career. Britney’s mother because she lived with them and allowed that control to go on without stepping up and intervening.
As for Simon’s family, I’ve seen them give other interviews and Simon’s mother is constantly making excuses for her son’s bad behavior. Simon was a con man, a deadbeat dad and he thought had landed the Golden Goose with Brittany. I’m not sad he’s dead but Britney didn’t deserve that.
The coroner concluded their deaths weren’t due to mold bc the spores didn’t show up. She said that specifically. I don’t think SM killed her, but was negligent (possibly criminally) in her death. He also stole over 3 million dollars of her money. She would still be here today had she gotten medical attention. The documentary was depressing as hell, I wish I hadn’t watched it.
It was the mold. Many new homes in Texas have mold issues, and the people who live in them have the same health issues that Murphy had. Not everyone in the family will get sick and die, usually they move out before that can happen. Pets usually go first though.
Also, yes, I understand that the coroner said it’s not mold, but having dealt with live people, with all these symptoms, who miraculously heal after getting out of the moldy home, my opinion is different. It’s hard enough to get a doctor to say anything is wrong with a live patient who is experiencing symptoms. That’s why these cases are so hard to win.
Aw, I loved Brittany Murphy. He definitely controlled her. It makes me think back to Tears for Fears’ 2004 reunion album. On their single “Closest Thing to Heaven,” Brittany Murphy appeared in it. I t was surprising to see her in the music video. Her face was luminous with her big brown eyes, and I loved her brown hair, with all of those tight curls, in the video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQ9NERE5OHw
I’ve never seen that before. She’s so beautiful in that video. And Everything Tears for Fears does is fun.
The doc left me wanting to know more about the mother. I don’t think she did anything illegal so there’s nothing to investigate but if it’s true that Brittany was obsessed with getting married, and then when married the mother consistently reinforced that Simon had her best interests at heart, I think the mom was obsessed with having a man in the family and then gave that man too much power in the home. Poor Brittany.
Both Brittany and Monjack abused drugs, she also had issues with an eating disorder (which I think she had spoken out about before she passed). It’s in her autopsy report that she had a severe iron deficiency and that there were multiple drugs (prescription/over the counter pills) found in her system.
There was a lot of gossip about their relationship and in particular his behaviour, she struggled to get work after she married him. Her mother has always been dodgy and just as controlling. I have always thought that both of them stopped her from getting medical treatment.
As for the mold story, that benefits her mother as she filled a suit against the builders of the house for a payout esp as she still lived/lives there. Brittany was used by her husband, mother and father for her fame and money. Read up on the Foundation that was set up after her death – very dodgy.
God rest her soul! She was a very talented actress.