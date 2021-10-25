Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle at her wedding

It’s been eight years since we tragically lost actor Paul Walker. Paul left behind his daughter Meadow Rain and his Fast and Furious cast mates have been a part of her life as she grew up. Meadow is now twenty-two years old and she just got married. Meadow shared a black and white video where she’s preparing to marry Louis Thornton-Allan on a beach in the Dominican Republic. In the clip Meadow’s godfather, Vin Diesel, walks her down the aisle. Jordana Brewster was also there. Meadow told Vogue that her aunt Paloma helped plan the wedding. Below are a few highlights via People:

“We’re married !!!!” Meadow wrote in the caption of the video.

Diesel, Meadow’s godfather, can be seen standing next to the bride — who wore a custom Givenchy Haute Couture dress — in the video while Brewster gave the model a hug. Another photo featured Diesel walking his goddaughter down the aisle.

In the video post, Meadow and Thornton-Allan hop into a white car while posing for wedding photographs.

Meadow told Vogue the pandemic “impacted our plans” when it came to planning their nuptials.

“Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend,” she said. “A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

It was Meadow’s aunt Paloma who helped the couple plan their wedding.

“She did an incredible job,” Meadow told Vogue. “We couldn’t have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal—and honestly it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration.”

After their wedding ceremony, a beach party ensued with Meadow divulging, “We were all barefoot, dancing in the sand.”

“To finish the night, there was a wonderful display of fireworks, and we lit lanterns into the picturesque night sky,” she told the magazine.

This is definitely my feel good story of the week. I will never forget when I learned that Paul Walker died in that crash. I remember how heartbroken I was. He just seemed like a good guy. I was doubly heartbroken when I found out Paul had a teen daughter that he was leaving behind. Over the years, I wondered if Meadow was being looked after and loved. It rally warmed my heart to see that Meadow turned out so well. I am so happy to see that she found love and is now married. Admittedly, her husband reminds me of Paul (I know, I know).

I am also shocked that Meadow is now 22. Sometimes I forget how quickly people grow up. It was beautiful to see that Paul’s castmates, Vin and Jordana, are still in contact with Meadow and it made me smile to see Vin walk Meadow down the aisle. I am sure Paul, wherever he may be now, is proud of his friends for being there for his daughter. More importantly, I am sure Paul is proud of the way Meadow is leading her life. I wish Meadow and Louis luck on their marriage.

Photos via Instagram

11 Responses to “Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle at her wedding”

  1. MurphyBrown says:
    October 25, 2021 at 7:31 am

    What a beautiful woman. Like Audrey Hepburn. Her dad would be so proud.

  2. Marleigh says:
    October 25, 2021 at 7:31 am

    Her husband favors her dad in the face with his hairstyle.

  3. Abby says:
    October 25, 2021 at 7:40 am

    This story is so bittersweet. All the feels. I hope she has found happiness despite losing her dad.

  4. jbyrdku says:
    October 25, 2021 at 7:45 am

    She looks lovely, but Paul Walker was a man that adored dating teenage girls. Never forget; let’s not make him out to be anything more than a generic, good looking actor.

    • Noki says:
      October 25, 2021 at 7:48 am

      Did he ‘adore’ dating teenage girls or he happened to start dating that one young girl when she was a teen. I am seriously asking,cause i dont know if that was his constant ‘type’.

      • Steph says:
        October 25, 2021 at 8:38 am

        @Noki it was several. And that “one teenage girl” was more than enough. He wasn’t even trying to at least keep it legal. I remember when he first died and read “his girlfriend of 7 years, 23″ and did the math in that. I couldn’t even believe they published that. But a few ppl have done some deep dives since most people won’t mention it (maybe cuz he’s dead?) and it was a few. I just can’t imagine being my age, 37, and bringing a 15/16 year old home to meet family and friends talking about this is my boyfriend.

    • HufflepuffLizLemon says:
      October 25, 2021 at 8:00 am

      Yah, and it was more than one IIRC. She’s gorgeous and elegant looking and I’m glad she has people in her life that care for her and remember the best of him, but there was some sketch there too.

  5. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 25, 2021 at 7:45 am

    Congrats and she is a beauty .

  6. Noki says:
    October 25, 2021 at 7:46 am

    Was her mother there,i have never seen or heard about the mother maybe she likes to keep a low profile ?

  7. Sofia says:
    October 25, 2021 at 7:48 am

    Vin walking her down seemed like a beautiful and wonderful moment. I’m sure Paul would love it. Wishing Meadow and Louis luck and happiness in their marriage

