Gemma Chan wore Miss Sohee to ‘The Eternals’ Rome premiere: stunning?

These are photos from the Roman photocall and premiere of The Eternals. I devoted one post to just Angelina Jolie, but the other photos are worth discussing too! Especially Gemma Chan, since Chan is basically the lead of the film and Angelina is more of a supporting cast member. I have to say, the combination of Gemma and Angelina’s dual perfection is driving me crazy. How can both of these women star in the same movie? WITH Salma Hayek? And don’t forget about Richard Madden and Kit Harington, both of whom are pretty f–king good-looking too.
For the premiere, Gemma wore this two-piece Miss Sohee gown, with what I’m assuming is some kind of hair-wrap/headpiece from the same designer. It’s more conservative than I was expecting from Gemma, but she’s been killing it sartorially on this promotional tour. I love the photo of Gemma and Angelina looking at each other’s dresses too.
For the photocall, Gemma wore Magda Butrym Fall-Winter 2021 – a sculptural pink minidress. She looked cute! So did everyone else.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Gorgeous woman
I’m really confused by who’s fingers are on her waist. Logically it has to be Richard’s, but the angle of his arm is off for his fingers to be that high up I think??
I think they might be Chloe Zhao’s – she seems to have her hand resting on Gemma’s waist and the angle would work.
No, it’s Richard’s hand.
The angle of his arm is pretty high, it’s just that it’s right behind Gemma’s arm, and since they are both wearing black, it looks weird.
You can see the bottom of his arm go at a shallow angle for a couple inches, and then appear to dip down. The dip is Gemma’s arm.
Gemma has this old Hollywood look and way about her. She was the best of part of Crazy Rich Asians. Just really elegant onscreen with a lovely acting style to match. Anna May Wong should have a biopic, and I think Gemma would knock it out of the park.
She’s flawless! Wow. And Angelina is smoking hot!
She looks amazing in both but her styling in that pink outfit is one of my fave celeb looks of all time. Utter perfection.
She’s beautiful.
She looks gorgeous on both looks. She’s just one of my current favorite “red carpet” looks because she is never boring and she hits it out of the park (in my opinion) 99% of the time. And when she doesn’t nail it, its still interesting.
Yes, stunning.
Yeah she looks fantastic. She’s got this very ethereal quality to her. I don’t know if it’s because of her outfits or what but that’s the vibe I get.
In the photo of the two women admiring each other’s dresses, Angelina looks like she’s pooping silver.
The reviews for this movie… Yikes!
Gemma’s hair is very space princess I love this! Very appropriate
I just think Gemma is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen… it’s nuts. It’s not just her actual face, it’s something undefinable that she somehow radiates. Emotion? Elegance turned up to a crazy level? Humanity? I’m not sure. Angie, is of course, insanely beautiful too. I’d pick Richard over Kit any day; but they’re both hotties!
Gemma is stunning. She’s can evoke everything- old Hollywood, and modern takes on old-school glamour, and modern beauty. As opposed to noticing a celebrity wear a look, we notice the look and her seamlessly going with it. She is gorgeous and makes style look so interesting and effortless!
Gemma rocking the carpet once again. Adore her style. So classic and glamorous. Richard Madden swoon!