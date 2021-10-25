Alec Baldwin is cancelling other projects & looking to take some time to himself

Alec Baldwin is gutted. Last week, he was part of a tragic accident on the New Mexico set of Rust. He was the one handling what he thought was a “cold gun,” an unloaded gun. By the LA Times’ account, Alec was walking through a scene where he would have to pull a gun, and Joel Souza (the director) and Halyna Hutchings (the cinematographer) had not returned to the safety of the video-village camp – they were both huddled behind a mobile monitor, watching Alec walk through the scene and presumably figuring out where exactly to put the camera and how to film the scene. That’s when Alec’s “prop gun” fired a real bullet. Alec was photographed by a local photojournalist shortly after the shooting and he looked terrible. Sources close to Baldwin are telling People Magazine that he’s cancelling other projects and going dark for a while following the tragedy:

Alec Baldwin “is canceling other projects” following an accidental shooting on the set of his film, Rust, that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured. A source tells PEOPLE that Baldwin, 63, is looking “to take some time to himself and re-center himself,” as he has during difficult times in the past. “This was pretty devastating,” the source says. “This is how he handles difficult times. Whenever something bad happens, in the short term, he removes himself from [the] public eye.” The source confirms to PEOPLE that Baldwin was “hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours” following the shooting: “Everyone knows this was an accident, but he’s absolutely devastated. [Baldwin] is someone who really deeply cares, so he can be very hard on himself,” the source shares. “That’s true in general, in situations nowhere near as serious as this. But in this situation, it’s a whole other level because of the loss of life involved.” “It’s going to take him time to figure all this out,” they add. “He needs to take a while to himself, to be with his family.” So far, no charges have been filed and an investigation remains ongoing.

[From People]

I mean… I would be devastated too. It was an accident and involved huge and deadly mistakes from several people, but Alec was still the one holding the gun. I would be hysterical too. I would be catatonic.

The Daily Mail also published photos of Alec meeting with Halyna’s husband Matthew Hutchins. They spent time together at a Sante Fe Hotel, along with Halyna’s son Andros. Alec and Matthew Hutchins embraced after the meeting. It’s said that Halyna’s family doesn’t blame Alec for this. There’s also a lot of blame-shifting on the young armorer and the assistant director and everyone else. Frankly, a lot of people were to blame. A lot of people were negligent.

