Alec Baldwin is cancelling other projects & looking to take some time to himself

Alec Baldwin is gutted. Last week, he was part of a tragic accident on the New Mexico set of Rust. He was the one handling what he thought was a “cold gun,” an unloaded gun. By the LA Times’ account, Alec was walking through a scene where he would have to pull a gun, and Joel Souza (the director) and Halyna Hutchings (the cinematographer) had not returned to the safety of the video-village camp – they were both huddled behind a mobile monitor, watching Alec walk through the scene and presumably figuring out where exactly to put the camera and how to film the scene. That’s when Alec’s “prop gun” fired a real bullet. Alec was photographed by a local photojournalist shortly after the shooting and he looked terrible. Sources close to Baldwin are telling People Magazine that he’s cancelling other projects and going dark for a while following the tragedy:
Alec Baldwin “is canceling other projects” following an accidental shooting on the set of his film, Rust, that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured. A source tells PEOPLE that Baldwin, 63, is looking “to take some time to himself and re-center himself,” as he has during difficult times in the past.
“This was pretty devastating,” the source says. “This is how he handles difficult times. Whenever something bad happens, in the short term, he removes himself from [the] public eye.”
The source confirms to PEOPLE that Baldwin was “hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours” following the shooting: “Everyone knows this was an accident, but he’s absolutely devastated. [Baldwin] is someone who really deeply cares, so he can be very hard on himself,” the source shares. “That’s true in general, in situations nowhere near as serious as this. But in this situation, it’s a whole other level because of the loss of life involved.”
“It’s going to take him time to figure all this out,” they add. “He needs to take a while to himself, to be with his family.”
So far, no charges have been filed and an investigation remains ongoing.
I mean… I would be devastated too. It was an accident and involved huge and deadly mistakes from several people, but Alec was still the one holding the gun. I would be hysterical too. I would be catatonic.
The Daily Mail also published photos of Alec meeting with Halyna’s husband Matthew Hutchins. They spent time together at a Sante Fe Hotel, along with Halyna’s son Andros. Alec and Matthew Hutchins embraced after the meeting. It’s said that Halyna’s family doesn’t blame Alec for this. There’s also a lot of blame-shifting on the young armorer and the assistant director and everyone else. Frankly, a lot of people were to blame. A lot of people were negligent.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Alec’s social media.
It was an accident, and no one should blame Alec. I know he’s going to blame himself and have guilt (just like any normal human would do). He’s rich enough to retire if he wants to. He has 6 kids and a wife to keep him busy. He can also put a side money for the son of Halyna if he wants to do something positive.
I predicted this yesterday. It’s the right thing to do. For himself, his 200 children, and for Hollywood. He may or may not have done anything wrong (he was a producer after all so some of the chaos on set may have been his doing), but it’s the respectful thing to do and probably necessary for his emotional state. Disappear for awhile Alec. Mourn in private.
I also hope the movie gets shelved. I for one have never seen The Crow.
Its tragic all around. Who wouldn’t need time after this. Its revolting the way the right is jumping on this. Trump Jr is selling t-shirts for God’s sake
He is absolutely not to blame as an actor handed a supposedly “safe” gun.
however, as a producer, if all these statements and rumors and walk outs are truthful, he is to blame, along with everyone else on the high end of the production team.
Safety concerns swept under the rug, a walk about allowed to happen, not with a resolution of fixing problems, but with plugging less safety oriented people into those holes.
Civilly liable, and possible criminally negligent.
I still feel awful for him though- ending someone’s life through an accident, must be devastating.
I hope he gets whatever help and time he needs.
I didn’t know he was a producer on the movie. I guess he does have some blame in this then.
I can’t even imagine what he is dealing with.
Sorry, but it’s gross the Daily Mail are publishing pictures of him meeting the husband and also gross that you’ve posted a link to it.
Everything about this is awful, including the speculation.
My heart goes out to everyone. I ache for her family that so tragically and abruptly lost their loved one and I ache for Alec. He looks like he is going through hell. Hell on earth.
I know many acquaintances who like to post about their problems on FB – deaths, divorce or illnesses. But I operate like Alec, I go dark and isolate myself from everyone except loved ones. So I get it.
I pray they all get through this and seek therapy.
When was that top picture/selfie taken? Those are definitely the eyes of someone who has been crying none stop. Sad all around.
I really hope he didn’t post that picture with his statement…that’s just distasteful.