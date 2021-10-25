Barbados officially & painlessly overthrew Queen Elizabeth as their head of state

In recent years, Queen Elizabeth’s stranglehold on the “British empire” has decreased severely. QEII has always prioritized the Commonwealth more than any other British connection, and it was well-documented around the Brexit vote that the Queen was pro-Brexit because she believed that the UK should focus more on strengthening its ties to Commonwealth nations. Perhaps it was just a coincidence, but in the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit, there was a lot of grumbling from commonwealth nations. Barbados announced in September 2020 that they were leaving the commonwealth, becoming a republic and overthrowing QEII as their head of state. Last week, everything became official, and Dame Sandra Mason became Barbados’ first elected president.
Barbados has its first-ever president elect. Dame Sandra Mason, 72, was elected when she won a two-thirds vote during a joint session of the Caribbean nation’s House of Assembly and Senate on Wednesday.
Mason, who is the current governor-general of Barbados, will be sworn in Nov. 30 on the 55th anniversary of Barbados’ independence from Britain. At that time, Mason will replace Queen Elizabeth II as the head of state in the nation’s process of becoming a republic, CNN reports.
Prime Minister Mia Mottley said the election of a president was a “seminal moment,” according to Sky News. “We have just elected from among us a woman who is uniquely and passionately Barbadian, does not pretend to be anything else [and] reflects the values of who we are.”
Mason has worked as a schoolteacher, a magistrate, the ambassador to Venezuela, Chile, Colombia and Brazil and she was the first female Court of Appeal judge of the Supreme Court of Barbados, according to her official bio. She served as registrar of the Supreme Court until 2005.
In 2018, she became governor-general, an executive position appointed by the Queen based on the prime minister’s recommendation.
“With such an outstanding career, Dame Sandra also takes an avid interest in reading, playing [S]crabble, watching cricket and travelling,” according to her bio. “However, her greatest achievement is being the mother of son Matthew, who is also an Attorney-at-Law.”
Barbados, a former British colony with a population of nearly 300,000, announced plans to become a republic last year. Its independence from Britain dates to 1966. The Queen remains head of state for 15 other sovereign countries that were previously under British rule, including Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The last country to replace her as its figurehead was Mauritius in 1992, 24 years after its independence. Barbados has been a favorite stop for royals through the years, with the Queen visiting the island multiple times since she first set foot on its soil in 1966, just as it was securing independence.
Mottley said of her country’s historic step away from Britain and the Queen, “We look forward to continuing the relationship with the British monarch.”
This does have a similar vibe to the Sussexit, honestly. The vibe of “getting out while the getting is good.” People are starting to make post-monarchy plans both personally and nationally. While Barbados will likely do and say things to “retain historic ties to Britain,” this is a wonderful example of a country taking the initiative in a painless, bloodless way to seek true independence from Isla de Saltines. When will Australia? When will New Zealand? When will Kenya? When will Canada? And when will India?
First, my eyes bugged out of my skull. Second, LET FREEDOM RING. Lastly, I hope this has a strong ripple effect.
I suspect those countries will wait until after she passes, especially with recent news of something afoot with her health.
Ehh, they might as well start now. It took about a year for Barbados to do it. I think she’ll have passed on by the time it goes through.
I don’t know what a Dame is but, Dame Mason looks incredible for her age. Does anyone now the financial effects this will have on Barbados and Britain?
Isn’t Dame the same as Sir? eg A title in recognition of life accomplishments? That’s one thing I think would be cool in the US. (Except for a colleague I have whose husband was knighted so she refers to herself as “lady” and is a real headache in general. Predictably her husband who has the actual accomplishments is a nice guy).
Congratulations to Barbados and the new Madam President!
I’m hoping for the snowball effect.
Congrats Barbados!! Canada next! (seriously, it’s time)
Congratulations to Barbados and Dame Sandra Mason! And that’s a spectacular hat!!
Good for Barbados, but erm, just FYI, Kenya is a member of the commonwealth, but the queen is not head of state. We have a president and have been a republic since like 1964
Commenting from South Africa here, we’re also part of the Commonwealth (after leaving/being expelled during the Apartheid years and then coming back) but are a republic and have a president.
Hey fellow Kenyan! Habari gani?
It’s brilliant news for Barbados and also interesting that there was so little resistance from their previous head of state. Almost like they didn’t care. Sometimes I wonder whether they would actually prefer it this way because it’s less work. Slim down the monarchy, but also slim down the commonwealth.
Nest stop: Australia!
Barbados hasn’t left the commonwealth, they’ve just got rid of the Queen as its Head of State which is a significant step in its history. Barbados was always seen as fiercely loyal to the monarch and the UK. At one point it was called Little England but there are a lot less connections with the UK now and having a foreign person as its Head of State just doesn’t jibe with Barbados’ vision of a truly independent nation. So Barbados is still a member of the Commonwealth which basically a group of former British colonies, Republics and those who still have the Queen as the Head of State. I think when the Queen dies a lot more of 15 remaining realms will chose to become Republics.
Kenya is in the commonwealth, but the Queen is not the head of state. Kenyan has been a republic since December 1963, and has had Presidents since then. Good for Barbados!
India is part of the Commonwealth but HM isn’t Head of State there. I know you’re talking about the CW only but wanted to clarify this in case anyone gets confused.
But I’m happy for the people of Barbados. Here’s to a happy and fruitful republic future.
Congrats to the Barbadian parliament for doing something that both the USA and UK have repeatedly failed at – selecting someone that seems like they are actually qualified to do a good job of running the country. Go Dame Sandra!
Congratulations, Barbados!
Also, Kaiser, you can be part of the Commonwealth of Nations without having the Queen as Head of State. Thus, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and all former British colonies in Africa are self-governing and are part of CW for economic and diplomatic reasons (I’d say it’s one of the more low-profile internation groups, nothing like regional blocs and UN). From CW website, the Queen is Head of State of “Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, The Bahamas and Tuvalu. Such countries are known more traditionally as Commonwealth realms.” The site still lists Barbados.
Actually, you can join the Commonwealth of Nations even if you weren’t a British colony. Goes without saying that when countries join it’s for the economic links with other CW nations, not for the BRF.
As a Bajans I couldn’t be happier about this news and I hope for good things to come.