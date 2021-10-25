Republican congressmen were involved in the planning of the 1/6 insurrection

President Trump delivers remarks to supporters in DC to support Trump's claims of voter fraud

This will “shock” everyone, I’m sure, but Rolling Stone has multiple confirmations that several White House officials and congressmen were involved with the January 6th insurrection. Republican congressmen and congresswomen were meeting with the terrorists and helping to plan and incite the assault on the Capitol Building. Of course, we knew/assumed this all along, and there has been reporting all year that various white supremacist terrorists were part of “tours” of the Capitol ahead of the 6th. We’ve also seen various congressmen and senators minimize the terrorist acts and defend the insurrectionists. Quelle surprise!

As the House investigation into the Jan. 6 attack heats up, some of the planners of the pro-Trump rallies that took place in Washington, D.C., have begun communicating with congressional investigators and sharing new information about what happened when the former president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Two of these people have spoken to Rolling Stone extensively in recent weeks and detailed explosive allegations that multiple members of Congress were intimately involved in planning both Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss and the Jan. 6 events that turned violent.

Rolling Stone separately confirmed a third person involved in the main Jan. 6 rally in D.C. has communicated with the committee. This is the first report that the committee is hearing major new allegations from potential cooperating witnesses. While there have been prior indications that members of Congress were involved, this is also the first account detailing their purported role and its scope. The two sources also claim they interacted with members of Trump’s team, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who they describe as having had an opportunity to prevent the violence.

The two sources, both of whom have been granted anonymity due to the ongoing investigation, describe participating in “dozens” of planning briefings ahead of that day when Trump supporters broke into the Capitol as his election loss to President Joe Biden was being certified.

“I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene specifically,” the organizer says. “I remember talking to probably close to a dozen other members at one point or another or their staffs.”

These two sources also helped plan a series of demonstrations that took place in multiple states around the country in the weeks between the election and the storming of the Capitol. According to these sources, multiple people associated with the March for Trump and Stop the Steal events that took place during this period communicated with members of Congress throughout this process.

Along with Greene, the conspiratorial pro-Trump Republican from Georgia who took office earlier this year, the pair both say the members who participated in these conversations or had top staffers join in included Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas).

“We would talk to Boebert’s team, Cawthorn’s team, Gosar’s team like back to back to back to back,” says the organizer. And Gosar, who has been one of the most prominent defenders of the Jan. 6 rioters, allegedly took things a step further. Both sources say he dangled the possibility of a “blanket pardon” in an unrelated ongoing investigation to encourage them to plan the protests.

“Our impression was that it was a done deal,” the organizer says, “that he’d spoken to the president about it in the Oval … in a meeting about pardons and that our names came up. They were working on submitting the paperwork and getting members of the House Freedom Caucus to sign on as a show of support.”

Believe it or not, this doesn’t sound like the smoking gun? The plausible deniability is that the terrorists were simply planning rallies and demonstrations, and it all went sideways in the heat of the moment, and that there was never a concrete plan to breach the Capitol. Of course, I don’t believe that. Of course, I know in my soul that Trump and his congressional allies were actively inciting violence and assassination attempts. They wanted Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi hanged. They wanted to kidnap and/or murder members of Congress.

Freshmen GOP members of Congress group photograph on the East Front Steps of the U.S. Capitol.

US House of Repsresentatives votes to impeach President Trump for the second time.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

19 Responses to “Republican congressmen were involved in the planning of the 1/6 insurrection”

  1. Rapunzel says:
    October 25, 2021 at 9:24 am

    The ones really planning the breech used the others as cover. That was the plan. They have to find the small group that infiltrated with the others. It’s a challenge. But Bannon likely knows, hence his refusal to respond to his subpoena.

  2. Abby says:
    October 25, 2021 at 9:26 am

    I don’t even have to read the post to think “Yep, of course.” OF COURSE they were involved.

  3. Oh_Hey says:
    October 25, 2021 at 9:28 am

    This is for all the “let it go, time to move on” folks like Condy Rice.
    It was a dry run and if we don’t round all of these folks up and expel the congresspeople that helped they’ll be another 1/6 in 2024 and again in 2028 if some folks don’t like the elections results.

    • Emma says:
      October 25, 2021 at 9:50 am

      I’m guessing we will lose the Senate at midterms and the presidency (not to Trump, but someone similarly bigoted and authoritarian) in the next election. We will have lost all three branches of government. I am really scared for this country. I’m lucky personally to live in a deep blue state.

      • PeacefulParsley says:
        October 25, 2021 at 10:07 am

        Living in a deep blue state is a plus and a minus (ftr, I live in DC): you are secure in knowing that your ideals are supported by the local politics, but your vote has little impact. I’m hoping liberal and progressive voters made Covid-moves into areas with a lower cost of living, which tend to be more conservative. Those are the areas that need to start reflecting the majority of people in this country and the changes that are in process.

  4. ThatsNotOkay says:
    October 25, 2021 at 9:30 am

    I mean, people have been capital punished for less. In this country. For less treasonous acts than this. If there is no punishment, they will all do it again. And likely be successful. That is a FACT.

  5. SarahCS says:
    October 25, 2021 at 9:32 am

    I’m horrified but in no way shocked by any of this. These investigations have got to continue and there need to be consequences or your democracy will continue to teeter on the brink for the foreseeable future.

  6. Gah says:
    October 25, 2021 at 9:42 am

    My brother is an alt right political operative. He knew this was going down bc he talked about it for months leading up to it claiming it was what he foresaw in his crystal ball. I’m not in contact w him but he def knows something and was in the district on jan 6 . My parents pay his legal fees bc he’s always getting subpoenas for his machinations. Shits straight out house of cards

    • lanne says:
      October 25, 2021 at 9:50 am

      Yikes. Have you reported him the the FBI, or are you afraid that might implicate your parents? Sorry you are going through this.

  7. Nina says:
    October 25, 2021 at 9:51 am

    This is treason. People have been executed for far less

  8. Anne says:
    October 25, 2021 at 9:54 am

    Any other Americans feel like we are living in the end times for our country? I’ve never been a pessimist but MAN. I think of 7th grade civics class in the mid-90s and learning about our seemingly unshakable, stable government with its balance of powers… turns out it was a house of cards and elected officials are the ones smashing it all down.

    • Esmom says:
      October 25, 2021 at 10:15 am

      Yes. My friends and I have been talking about this feeling like the end for awhile now. I am distraught, terrified for my young adult kids, and also just kinda numb.

    • Erin says:
      October 25, 2021 at 10:18 am

      Definitely. As a child and young adult I had no idea that the adults in charge were actually not working in my/our countries best interest. I am going to encourage my kids to get the hell out of this country as soon as they are able and make a life elsewhere. I have no confidence that my daughters will be afforded the rights I have right now when they are grown.

  9. Diana says:
    October 25, 2021 at 9:58 am

    Wake me up when someone faces an actual consequence!!!

  10. Merricat says:
    October 25, 2021 at 10:00 am

    Any government employee involved in the treasonous uprising should be removed from office immediately. Period.
    I am not against stripping them of their U.S. citizenship and deporting them to whomever will take them.

  11. Lolo86lf says:
    October 25, 2021 at 10:04 am

    The January 6 insurrection reminds me of the episode of The Handmaid’s Tale where June is having a flashback of the the Capital. Builing being destroyed. The Republican party has become a treasonous gang of fascists.

  12. Same says:
    October 25, 2021 at 10:12 am

    Glock Barbie is my representative and she stood for absolutely NOTHING during the election except trying to look sexy and wearing a gun, her big slogan was “mother of sons”….but she basically ran unopposed and so here we are…

  13. carol says:
    October 25, 2021 at 10:17 am

    Why bother investigating….nothing happens to them or Trump.

