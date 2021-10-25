Angelina Jolie wore Versace & Ralph Lauren to ‘The Eternals’ Rome promotion

Angelina Jolie spent the weekend in Rome, as one does. She actually brought her kids – or at least five of her kids – to Roma, and when she wasn’t working, they all went sight-seeing. I’m including some photos of their visit to the Spanish Steps! On Sunday, Angelina did the photocall and premiere for The Eternals. She was having a great time at both. It looks like Richard Madden was making her laugh during the photocall, and she was able to bring Shiloh and Zahara with her as her dates to the premiere.

First, the premiere fashion: Angelina and Shiloh both wore Versace. I don’t have an ID on Zahara’s dress, but it was cute. The whole thing was adorable! Shiloh is getting so tall, and she actually wore some makeup for the premiere! But she remains a true skater girl and wore comfortable sneakers with her Versace dress. As for Jolie’s Versace gown… fabulous, iconic, beautiful. I love when she goes full bombshell.

At the photocall, Angelina wore a caped Ralph Lauren in black. She looked lovely.

For the sight-seeing photos, Angie is apparently wearing “head to toe” Dolce & Gabbana. I wonder if the other kids just stayed at the hotel while Shiloh and Zahara went to the premiere? Maybe all of the kids went, but Shi and Z were the only ones to walk the carpet with mom.