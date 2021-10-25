Angelina Jolie wore Versace & Ralph Lauren to ‘The Eternals’ Rome promotion

Angelina Jolie spent the weekend in Rome, as one does. She actually brought her kids – or at least five of her kids – to Roma, and when she wasn’t working, they all went sight-seeing. I’m including some photos of their visit to the Spanish Steps! On Sunday, Angelina did the photocall and premiere for The Eternals. She was having a great time at both. It looks like Richard Madden was making her laugh during the photocall, and she was able to bring Shiloh and Zahara with her as her dates to the premiere.
First, the premiere fashion: Angelina and Shiloh both wore Versace. I don’t have an ID on Zahara’s dress, but it was cute. The whole thing was adorable! Shiloh is getting so tall, and she actually wore some makeup for the premiere! But she remains a true skater girl and wore comfortable sneakers with her Versace dress. As for Jolie’s Versace gown… fabulous, iconic, beautiful. I love when she goes full bombshell.
At the photocall, Angelina wore a caped Ralph Lauren in black. She looked lovely.
For the sight-seeing photos, Angie is apparently wearing “head to toe” Dolce & Gabbana. I wonder if the other kids just stayed at the hotel while Shiloh and Zahara went to the premiere? Maybe all of the kids went, but Shi and Z were the only ones to walk the carpet with mom.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Her extensions were horrendous.
Proud Mama, her girls are beautiful.
Don’t worry about the hair, it’s what’s under the hair.
Echo this. I’m not a Angelina Jolie fan at all but this woman is beautiful and her kids are very beautiful too. And she seems to have raised her kids right, kudos for that. That’s all I’ll say.
Just curious how you know she has extensions?
It’s nice to see Shiloh look so sweet and dressed up in a way perfect for her age and personality too it seems.
What extensions????
Shiloh looks ridiculously cute and pretty and age appropriate. All of them do, even glam Z brings a sweet little girl aspect to it.
Because in some of the pictures in this post (black dress, picture of her out with the kids in Rome) her hair is considerably shorter than it is in the pic with the silver dress.
they were so bad and considering she will have the very best hair and make up team around her I have no idea how it ended up like that.
Oof, I went back to the other post to see Angelina’s hair from the back — wow those are some horrible extensions. Shouldn’t they cover the existing hair??? Weird. Maybe one of the kids did it for her.
This dress looks just like a gold version she once wore to an awards show.
I think she looks great, the dresses aren’t anything special or unique IMO (I feel like we’ve seen Angelina in many, many versions of the two dresses over the past few years) but I think that was probably a good call for a red carpet where she may be letting someone like Gemma shine, as she appears to be “the star” even though its an ensemble cast.
I think Zahara and Shiloh both looked cute. My guess is the other kids probably said “nah” and stayed back at the hotel or something.
I wonder if there’s like a backdoor option to see the movie without having to “do the red carpet”. Because that would be an interesting family conversation: “Who wants to see the movie? …. Now who wants to dress up for the red carper? Ok, you and you, go pick out an outfit. You, you, and you, you’ll sneak in through the side door.”
I love that metallic dress. The black one is beautiful too.
The beauty and calm radiating off her is so soothing. Shiloh looks absolutely like a mini-Angie and thank goodness, and Z is lovely. I love how close and tactile the whole family seems…
Ooof I love the black Ralph Lauren look so much!! Her hairstyle looks much better there too, it looks a bit severe in the premiere pics. Have saved that pic for the ideal blow dry for my hairdresser!
Either way she looks unreal.
Good Gawd, she’s gorgeous.
Her face is gorgeous. My mind automatically associates her with sack dresses that I let out a tiny squeal when I saw her in something body-hugging. She looked great. The girls are very pretty. I feel so old seeing them in makeup.
Wow, both her and her two daughters are GORGEOUS!! What a sight. Awesome. I love it all, sneakers, bombshell dress, lovely grecian style on Z… I don’t have much to say that’s actually useful, just a lot of approving and complimenting noises 👍🏻😂
The kids always look so happy with her. I love what they are wearing. Hope they had a great time.
I like these looks much better than the Hollywood premier. Angelina is such a classic beauty. Her daughters look lovely.