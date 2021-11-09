“Jamie Dornan & Caitriona Balfe looked great at the ‘Belfast’ premiere” links

Here are some pics of Jamie Dornan & Caitriona Balfe at last night’s Belfast premiere. Balfe wore Prada and that chest ruffle is so bad!! [JustJared]

Assault charges have been filed against the dude who jumped Miles Teller. [Dlisted]

More photos of Benedict Cumberbatch partying at the LACMA event. [LaineyGossip]

Ghostface is back! That’s the featurette. [OMG Blog]

Matthew McConaughey is still saying words about running for governor of Texas. Please do not do that, for the love of God. [Towleroad]

Chanel’s NYC party got a decent turnout. [GFY]

Stop inviting Jared Leto to events! [Tom & Lorenzo]

Jan. 6th insurrectionist is seeking asylum in Belarus. [Buzzfeed]

Review of The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, starring Benedict Cumberbatch & Claire Foy. I don’t really care about this movie? [Pajiba]

What’s the deal with Sister Wives & nachos? [Starcasm]

Rep. Paul Gosar threatened AOC. [Jezebel]