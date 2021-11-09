“Jamie Dornan & Caitriona Balfe looked great at the ‘Belfast’ premiere” links
  • November 09, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' 'Belfast'

Here are some pics of Jamie Dornan & Caitriona Balfe at last night’s Belfast premiere. Balfe wore Prada and that chest ruffle is so bad!! [JustJared]
Assault charges have been filed against the dude who jumped Miles Teller. [Dlisted]
More photos of Benedict Cumberbatch partying at the LACMA event. [LaineyGossip]
Ghostface is back! That’s the featurette. [OMG Blog]
Matthew McConaughey is still saying words about running for governor of Texas. Please do not do that, for the love of God. [Towleroad]
Chanel’s NYC party got a decent turnout. [GFY]
Stop inviting Jared Leto to events! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Jan. 6th insurrectionist is seeking asylum in Belarus. [Buzzfeed]
Review of The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, starring Benedict Cumberbatch & Claire Foy. I don’t really care about this movie? [Pajiba]
What’s the deal with Sister Wives & nachos? [Starcasm]
Rep. Paul Gosar threatened AOC. [Jezebel]

Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' 'Belfast'

8 Responses to ““Jamie Dornan & Caitriona Balfe looked great at the ‘Belfast’ premiere” links”

  1. Emma says:
    November 9, 2021 at 12:42 pm

    Twitter is so pathetic letting Gosar’s treasonous video of him killing US elected officials stay up. In 2022 the republicans will take back the senate and in 2024 probably the presidency and I just cannot stand how pathetic our entire country is when it comes to protecting women (especially and multiply so Hispanic, Black, or Indigenous women!). I worked all day every day in Michigan May-November 2020 to elect Biden and Democrats up and down the ballot and it was a nightmare seeing how ignorant and cruel people are. I despair. I know there are good people too but I just don’t think we can get them in for the next couple elections at least. Not without a true sea change.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    November 9, 2021 at 1:11 pm

    If Gosar’s actions disturb you, and they should, call and email your congressional representative demanding his censure and expulsion from Congress. Be sure to give your name and address so your call makes it into the representative’s log book. Pelosi needs to be able to document that there is such a demand to take strong disciplinary action

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    November 9, 2021 at 1:13 pm

    Really looking forward to seeing Belfast; it looks great and I won’t be surprised to see an Oscar campaign for Best Supporting for Ciaran Hinds. He really stands out in the trailers.

    Reply
  4. bettyrose says:
    November 9, 2021 at 1:18 pm

    But surely Matthew McConaughey is just building supporters so he can then direct them to Pete Buttigieg’s campaign? (It’s my mind palace and I can live in it if I want!)

    Reply
  5. Sandy says:
    November 9, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    That chest ruffle needs to be arrested.

    Reply
  6. bettyrose says:
    November 9, 2021 at 1:22 pm

    I wish I could look at Jaime Dornan and not see a sexual sadist serial killer.

    Reply
  7. eb says:
    November 9, 2021 at 1:43 pm

    Good lord, he married himself. That profile picture… they look so much alike.

    Reply
  8. Louisa says:
    November 9, 2021 at 1:48 pm

    What is it going to take before the threats of Gosar, MTG etc.. are taken seriously? Does someone have to actually be killed? I just don’t understand how he is not expelled for this. Has he even had a visit from the FBI? It’s all just a joke to them and their sick supporters.
    FFS we have fallen so far.

    Reply

