Kerry Washington saves a piece of jewelry from every role for the ‘memory’



Kerry Washington reminds me of her character Olivia Pope in that she is focused, determined and stays booked and busy. Besides advocating for natural hair, skin care as selfcare, and yoga, Kerry also loves jewelry. Kerry has a new profile on People promoting a jewelry brand she has invested in called Aurate. Kerry told People that she keeps a piece of jewelry from every role for memory’s sake, although she’ll occasionally wear a piece. Below are few more highlights:

“I really use jewelry when I’m thinking about what’s most important to a character. So for one character, I might wear a necklace with a cross on it. When I was doing American Son for Netflix, I was playing a mom and we custom-made a necklace with a ‘J’ for my son’s name. For Olivia [Pope] from Scandal, I saved some of her earrings. I think about it a lot when I’m preparing a character,” Washington, 44, tells PEOPLE. While she typically saves the jewelry for the “memory,” Washington says “every once in a while” she will put on an old piece from one of her characters. The star’s long love of jewelry carries over into her business life too. Washington became an investor in the female-founded jewelry label Aurate last year and created her third capsule collection with the brand for the 2021 holiday season. The AURATE x KERRY Be the Lead Collection (available now!) features rings, earrings and necklaces with Art Deco and Old Hollywood inspiration made from sustainably sourced gold finishes with touches of topaz. Washington’s idea was to design pieces that brought some sparkle back into women’s lives after a challenging year and a half amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. “It really was, how do we create a collection that encourages people coming out of these really challenging months to feel like they can step into being the lead of their own lives and claim some glamour and celebration,” Washington says. One star from the era she channeled in particular was Josephine Baker. “She was the original hyphenate. At a time when it was not common for a Black woman to do this, she really was able to step into being the lead in her professional life as a performer, but also in her personal life. She was incredible,” Washington says.

Ooh I am very interested in this jewelry line. I love art deco jewelry and the fact that they were inspired by Josephine Baker has me intrigued. I truly believe I lived a past life during the roaring twenties and I tend to love jewelry from that period. I also like that the line is women-owned and that the collection was created to bring people out of a dark time. I checked the website and a lot of the pieces are delicate, timeless and just what I needed.

I like the fact that Kerry keeps a piece of each character with their jewelry. Most of Kerry’s characters wear very simple, delicate pieces and I like that. Kerry definitely isn’t the only actor who keeps props from set but hers seem to be more thoughtful and intentional. I am going to my bank account to see what I can afford from the Aurate site because mama needs a brand new piece of jewelry.

Note by Celebitchy: This is not a sponsored post but if Aurate wants to send us some jewelry we’ll write another post about it.